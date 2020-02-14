Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Expedites Access to Care in Six States Affected by Flooding

BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to severe storms and flooding in Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") is expediting access to care for members who may be affected by flooding in these six states.

Blue Cross has more than 34,400 members living in communities experiencing flooding. The company is working to ensure that affected members can access health services and medications quickly and in locations convenient to them. Effective immediately, Blue Cross is:

Allowing early refills of prescription medications

Waiving referral, authorization and pre-certification requirements for medical and pharmacy services

Offering medical and behavioral health visits through Well Connection (https://wellconnection.com/landing.htm), our telehealth platform, free of cost, including copayments and deductibles. Affected members should use the code "BCBSMA6."

The expedited access to benefits noted above will remain in effect through April 13, 2020.

