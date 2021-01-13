Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Partners with The Dimock Center on COVID-19 Vaccination Video

"Our staff at Dimock have seen firsthand the devastation brought by the virus on every aspect of our patients' lives," said Dimock President and CEO Dr. Charles Anderson. "I am proud to share the voices of our providers, who have been on the frontlines of this pandemic for the past nine months."

The 3-minute video, produced by Blue Cross' health news service Coverage, features four frontline Dimock clinicians receiving the vaccine, and shares their perspectives on the pandemic and the promise of the new vaccines.

As a public service, Blue Cross and Dimock are making the video available for republication free of charge for any media, governmental, educational, or public health messaging effort.

Dimock is based in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood which, like communities of color across the country, has been hard hit by the virus, Dr. Anderson noted.

"We know that Black, Latinx and other communities of color are most at risk for exposure to COVID and suffer poorer health outcomes if they get it," Anderson said. "Many of the essential workers who keep our country running are from these communities."

National surveys have found higher levels of reluctance to take the vaccine among communities of color.

"Tragically, there have been historical instances of racially motivated medical oppression in the U.S., leading to justifiable skepticism and distrust. That makes it so important that, we as health care providers are transparent with our patients and staff," Anderson said. "I have looked carefully at the science, and I trust it. It is empowering to know that by coming together as a community to fight this virus with this vaccine that we are taking back our lives."

See Coverage for more information about republishing the informational video.

