Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Massachusetts Provides Support To Merrimack Valley After Gas Explosions

BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") is taking a number of steps to assist residents in the Merrimack Valley affected by the recent gas explosions. A group of Blue Cross associates visited a resource center in Lawrence today with Mayor Dan Rivera to deliver 400 children's hygiene kits for families in need. The kits, assembled by Blue Cross associates during the company's annual Service Day, will be distributed by Groundwork Lawrence and are customized by age with supplies including shampoo, toothbrushes, baby nail clippers, and combs.

Blue Cross will also donate $25,000, to be split evenly between the Greater Lawrence Relief Fund at United Way and Lawrence Emergency Fund at the Essex County Community Foundation. The company made a $10,000 donation, then activated an employee giving campaign and matched contributions 100%, which added another $15,000, for $25,000 total in direct financial support.

"When we heard there was a need for both supplies and financial contributions, our associates immediately wanted to help," said Andrew Dreyfus, president & CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. "These are our relatives, friends, and neighbors who are affected, and we wanted to help provide some support during an incredibly stressful time."

Blue Cross will also visit fire stations in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover next week to deliver cases of bottled water for first responders.

Additionally, Blue Cross member service teams are on high alert for calls coming in from the affected area to ensure that members can access the health services and medications they need, even if they've been displaced.

