Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Releases Statement on Trump Administration's Proposed Rollback of Transgender Health Care Accommodations

BOSTON, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the Trump Administration's proposal to eliminate health care protections for transgender people, Andrew Dreyfus, president & CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, released the following statement:

"We strongly oppose any rollback of federal health protections for transgender individuals. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") is committed to equality, especially when it comes to our members and their access to care. No one should avoid seeking care out of fear that they will not be treated with dignity. This proposal could have serious public health implications if it repeals protections for transgender people in the health care system.

"Blue Cross believes everyone, regardless of gender identity, deserves high quality health care. We do not and will not turn anyone away on the basis of gender identity."

