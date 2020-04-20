Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Unveils "We Are Mighty, Massachusetts" To Salute Acts of Kindness and Bravery in the Face of Coronavirus

BOSTON, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To recognize the strength, compassion, and resolve of all those on the front lines putting their health at risk during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as members of the Massachusetts community who are doing their part every day through acts of kindness, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") has unveiled "We Are Mighty, Massachusetts," a campaign that celebrates our Commonwealth's resiliency and unity in the fight against COVID-19.

#WeAreMightyMA launches today with a video that shares an inspiring message of collective action across Massachusetts and celebrates the innumerable ways individuals have shown resolve and solidarity since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Because actions big and small matter in this fight, Blue Cross also invites individuals to shine a spotlight on those making a difference across the Commonwealth by sharing "mighty" stories and unsung efforts using the hashtag #WeAreMightyMA across social media channels.

"We created #WeAreMightyMA to illuminate the collective strength of our great state and salute all of Massachusetts' frontline fighters, leaders, champions and everyday people who are making a difference during this tumultuous period in our lives," said Kathy Klingler, chief consumer and marketing officer at Blue Cross. "As the largest not-for-profit health plan in Massachusetts, we're committed to continuing to provide support and access to care for those who need us, and to also help spread a message of perseverance as we all endure this battle together."

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Blue Cross has committed over $2 million to COVID-19 community relief efforts across the Commonwealth, with grants to organizations helping people stay healthy during the pandemic and reallocation of funds to nonprofits providing frontline aid. As part of this effort, Blue Cross has launched an online giving platform that enables employees to donate directly to any Massachusetts-based not-for-profit affected by COVID-19, matched dollar-for-dollar by the company. It has also introduced virtual volunteer initiatives for employees, including remote skills-based volunteering, college mentoring, and virtual storytelling.

Additionally, Blue Cross has taken significant steps to expand access to care throughout the duration of the Massachusetts public health emergency, including removing copayments, co-insurance, and deductibles for all medically necessary COVID-19 testing, supportive care, and treatment, and covering all medically necessary medical, dental and behavioral health services via phone or video with in-network providers at no cost to members. The company also launched the Coronavirus Resource Center, a regularly updated website page that includes information on all it's doing to help members during this time, as well as other critical resources. In addition, Blue Cross' health news site, Coverage, produces timely, original news articles reporting what health consumers need to know about COVID-19.

"Since this crisis began, we've witnessed extraordinary acts of kindness and innumerable displays of bravery, and we've been inspired by how our communities have come together," said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross. "As we continue to support our communities in great need, we are recognizing the mighty among us who are going the extra mile in the fight against COVID-19 and hope others will join us to amplify stories of hope, altruism and generosity."

To learn more about #WeAreMightyMA, to view the inspirational video and to share "mighty" stories, please click here.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (www.bluecrossma.com) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

