Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Will Cover COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters at No Cost to Members

BOSTON, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") today confirmed it will cover, with no cost share to members, the administration of a third booster dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, pending authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the general population and in accordance with all federal and state guidance.

The federal government has purchased the vaccines, which are being distributed free of charge, but clinicians and pharmacies can bill insurers for administration costs. Medicare covers vaccine administration for Medicare Advantage and Medex members when administered by any clinician who accepts Medicare.

"Since the COVID-19 vaccines first became available, we've been committed to supporting widespread vaccination in our communities," said Dr. Sandhya Rao, chief medical officer at Blue Cross. "Vaccines are the best tools we have to protect us against COVID-19, and we want to make it easy for our members to get vaccinated, so we can all do our part to get back to the people and places we love, and help end this global pandemic."

Blue Cross will continue to monitor vaccine developments and be responsive to state and federal guidance.

