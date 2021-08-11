Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan expands physician support with acquisition of management services organization

DETROIT, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan today announced the acquisition of a Royal Oak, Mich.-based management services organization that partners with doctors on their operations and business functions, giving physicians more time to focus on patient care. The investment is the latest step in Blue Cross' two decades of experience working with providers on innovative initiatives that improve clinical quality and decrease total cost of care, thereby complementing Blue Cross' efforts to promote affordability for members.

The new endeavor will expand upon the management services organization's provider partnerships and continue Blue Cross' momentous shift toward a value-based, patient-focused care model concentrated on improving patient outcomes and making health care work better. With this new relationship, Blue Cross can offer physicians strategic support to develop the infrastructure, capabilities and best practices required in value-based care models. The management services organization currently offers physicians care management and decision support, financial management, practice improvement and back-end administrative services.

"This investment provides Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan an opportunity to further partner with physicians and other clinical professionals to deliver better outcomes, while helping them optimize their business practices," said Daniel J. Loepp, president and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. "As health care evolves, we are playing a much more active role in responding to our members' needs. These new services will help ensure these needs are met."

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is not disclosing the name of the management services organization due to a licensing requirement of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.

