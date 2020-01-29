Blue Diamond Growers Applauds the Presidential Signing of USMCA

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Diamond®, the world's leading almond marketer and processor of California almonds, applauds President Trump for signing the United States Mexico Canada Agreement. The signing of the agreement by the President and the approval by Congress demonstrates the United States' commitment to free and fair trade, and further highlights the importance of these markets.

Canada and Mexico are key countries for the California almond industry and Blue Diamond® with an export value of $256 million. As the almond crop continues to increase, ensuring market access and trade opportunities is essential for the economic stability of the industry. Free trade agreements like the USMCA provide the continued growth and equal playing field needed for Blue Diamond and the California almond industry to thrive.

"The USMCA represents a renewal and modernization of a decades-long partnership between Canada, Mexico and the United States," said Mark Jansen, President and CEO for Blue Diamond Growers. "This agreement will stimulate additional opportunities within these markets and provide further stability for our grower-owners."

Blue Diamond®, on behalf of its grower-owners and as the country's leading almond exporter, is pleased to see the President sign the USMCA and appreciate the Administration's efforts in negotiating this important trade agreement. We commend Congress for approving this essential update to maintain and expand North American trade.

Blue Diamond Growers is the world's leading almond marketer and processor. It led the development of California's almond industry since it was formed as a nonprofit, grower-owned cooperative over 100 years ago. Today Blue Diamond has over 3,000 growers across California. Blue Diamond® markets and sells a wide range of almond-based snacks, beverages, and ingredients, including Blue Diamond® Snack Almonds, Nut-Thins® crackers, almond flour, and the number one almondmilk in the U.S., Almond Breeze®. For more information, visit www.bluediamond.com.

