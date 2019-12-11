Blue Diamond Growers Supports Final Agreement on USMCA Trade Deal

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Diamond Growers, the world's leading almond marketer and processor, applauds the completion of the revised United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) announced on Tuesday. As a non-profit cooperative with more than 3,000 grower-owners, this trade deal is essential for the continued growth of the almond industry.

Canada and Mexico are key growth markets for Blue Diamond and the almond industry with an export value of more than $265 million. This agreement will stimulate additional opportunities within the market and provide a more equal playing field for American agriculture.

"The USMCA protects market access and promotes additional investments within both countries," said Mark Jansen, President and CEO of Blue Diamond. "As California almond crop projections increase, trade agreements such as this allow our grower-owners to have peace of mind when looking toward the future."

On behalf of our grower-owners, Blue Diamond would like to thank the Trump administration and elected representatives who worked tirelessly to come to a final agreement on the USCMA. The cooperative urges Congress to support California almonds and swiftly ratify the agreement.

Blue Diamond Growers is the world's leading almond marketer and processor. It led the development of California's almond industry since it was formed as a nonprofit, grower-owned cooperative over 100 years ago. Today Blue Diamond has over 3,000 growers across California. Blue Diamond markets and sells a wide range of almond-based snacks, beverages, and ingredients, including Blue Diamond Snack Almonds®, Nut-Thins® crackers, almond flour, and the number one almondmilk in the U.S., Almond Breeze®. For more information, visit www.bluediamond.com.

