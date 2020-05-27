Blue Diamond Growers Welcomes China Expansion of Specialty Crop Imports

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and United States Trade Representative (USTR) announced that China, under the Phase 1 trade agreement, will expand the number of specialty crops it imports from the U.S., including a number of California grown crops. Blue Diamond Growers, a nonprofit grower-owned cooperative and the world's leading processor and marketer of almonds, welcomes this news on behalf of all of California agriculture and appreciates the effort that officials in both China and the U.S. are putting into making this trade agreement successful during the current economic uncertainty. The Trump Administration has worked diligently to make this agreement a success for U.S. farmers and for Chinese consumers.

China is a top market for U.S. almonds and Blue Diamond Growers has a long history of exporting its almonds to valued customers in the country. The cooperative looks forward to expanding that market, as Chinese consumers continue to recognize the high quality of Blue Diamond almonds and enjoy both the health benefits and versatility of California's number one export commodity.

On behalf of Blue Diamond's more than 3,000 grower-owners, the co-op is grateful to both USTR and USDA for their efforts to maintain and expand this important trade agreement.

About Blue Diamond

Blue Diamond Growers is the world's leading almond marketer and processor. It led the development of California's almond industry since it was formed as a nonprofit, grower-owned cooperative over 100 years ago. Today Blue Diamond has over 3,000 growers across California. Blue Diamond markets and sells a wide range of almond-based snacks, beverages, and ingredients, including Blue Diamond Snack Almonds®, Nut-Thins® crackers, almond flour, and the number one almondmilk in the U.S., Almond Breeze®. For more information, visit www.bluediamond.com.

