Blue Diamond® Unveils Bold New Look for Its Nut-Thins® Snack Crackers

After more than 10 years in its current package design, Nut-Thins® is getting a new and refreshed package that aligns with Blue Diamond's snack almonds campaign, Crave Victoriously, that inspires consumers to embrace their snack cravings. The new look jumps flavor first into snacking with dynamic, delicious flavor visuals and bright, breakthrough colors – all featuring the goodness of Blue Diamond almonds to show what makes these crackers flavorful and crunchable.

"Blue Diamond's continual focus on innovation has led to exciting new uses for almonds and new markets for almond products over the years," said Raj Joshi, Senior Vice President of Global Consumer Division at Blue Diamond Growers. "This pioneering snack arrived at just the right time in the late 90's as a tasty, wholesome and gluten-free option for consumers. But the popularity of Nut-Thins® has exploded even further over the last several years as we've launched each new flavor and is now the #1 Specialty cracker brand in the country.*"

Here's a quick look at the evolution of Nut-Thins®:

1997 – Nut-Thins® debuts with six core flavors

2010 – Nut-Thins® Hint of Sea Salt is launched

2012 – The new line of "Artisan" Nut-Thins® is launched in three flavors (Flax Seeds, Multi-Seeds and Sesame Seeds)

2014 – Nut-Thins® Honey Cinnamon flavor is launched

flavor is launched 2019 – Nut-Thins® Sriracha flavor is launched

2020 – Nut-Thins® redesigned packaging is unveiled

More information about the Nut-Thins® line can be found here https://www.bluediamond.com/brand/nut-thins. The new Nut-Thins® packaging is scheduled for roll out to grocers nationwide in October.

*IRI Total US MULO 52 W/E 10/04/20

About Blue Diamond

Blue Diamond Growers, a grower-owned cooperative representing over 3,000 of California's almond growers, is the world's leading almond marketer and processor. Established in 1910, it created the California almond industry and opened world markets for almonds. Blue Diamond is dedicated to delivering the benefits of almonds around the world and does so by providing high-quality almonds, almond ingredients, and branded products. Headquartered in Sacramento, the company employs more than 1,800 people throughout its processing plants, receiving stations and gift shops. To learn more about Blue Diamond Growers, visit www.bluediamond.com and follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

