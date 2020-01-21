Blue Diamond® Unveils New Almond Protein Powder, Available Exclusively on Amazon

Blue Diamond® Almond Protein Powder comes in three flavors – Dark Chocolate, Vanilla, and Unsweetened. Each serving has 20 grams of protein, and is made with:

100% pure almond protein

5 simple ingredients or less

No artificial flavors

No added sugar

Its versatility gives consumers the option to enjoy a variety of wholesome, plant-based foods like smoothies, oatmeal, and baked goods. Blue Diamond® Almond Protein Powder supports a holistic approach to well-being so consumers can feel great inside and out.

"Blue Diamond® is committed to showcasing the benefits of almonds in innovative ways," said Raj Joshi, Senior Vice President of Global Consumer for Blue Diamond®, "Our goal is to set a new standard for high-quality and delicious, plant-based products. Blue Diamond® Almond Protein Powder does not use artificial flavors, giving it a pure and clean taste. The extra-fine texture is smooth enough for any application."

Blue Diamond® Almond Protein Powder is available for purchase on Amazon, Blue Diamond®'s online store, and at Blue Diamond®'s three California-based retail Nut & Gift Shops located in Sacramento, Chico, and Salida.

About Blue Diamond®

Blue Diamond Growers is the world's leading almond marketer and processor. It led the development of California's almond industry since it was formed as a nonprofit, grower-owned cooperative over 100 years ago. Today Blue Diamond® has over 3,000 growers across California. Blue Diamond® markets and sells a wide range of almond-based snacks, beverages, and ingredients, including Blue Diamond® Snack Almonds, Nut-Thins® crackers, almond flour, and the number one almondmilk in the U.S., Almond Breeze®. For more information, visit www.bluediamond.com.

