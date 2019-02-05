Blue Equity and 3 Kings Entertainment Announces Key Hire

LOS ANGELES and LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Equity (www.blueequity.com) has announced the hiring of Mike Isenberg (mike@3kingsentertainment.net) as Vice President of Talent Development at 3 Kings Entertainment (www.3kingsentertainment.net) as it continues to expand its extensive platform in the representation, talent and entertainment businesses.

3 Kings Entertainment, based in Los Angeles, CA, is a premier broadcast news and sports talent representation firm. 3 Kings Entertainment represents broadcasters, on-screen personalities, commentators, reporters, journalists, analysts, executives, and other talent in the broadcasting, cable, and news media industries. Notable clients include Andy Scholes (CNN), Eva Pilgrim (Good Morning America), Zubin Mehenti (SportsCenter Anchor), Mike Galanos (HLN) Elle Duncan (ESPN Anchor), Doug Kezirian (SportsCenter), Julie Grant (CourtTV), Jacqui Heinrich (Fox News), Steve Cortes (CNN) and others.

Isenberg, based in West Bloomfield, Michigan, brings nearly 30 years of broadcasting experience to the company, including ten years at ESPN as well as ten years at Fox Sports Detroit. In his time at those networks, Isenberg earned eleven Michigan Emmy Awards. During his career, he has consistently identified, hired and cultivated a multitude of talent including producers, on-air personalities and analysts.

"We are excited to acquire an experienced agent with client management and network experience. Mike's contacts in the industry and his understanding of the marketplace will serve as a great resource to this company and allow for continued growth for many years to come," said Jonathan S. Blue, Chairman and Managing Director of Blue Equity, LLC.

Matthew Kingsley, President and CEO of 3 Kings Entertainment stated, "I like to call Mike the ultimate players' coach. With his management background, he can pinpoint exactly what employers are looking for, and he truly loves working with talent with the goal of helping individuals achieve their goals."

Blue Equity currently owns and operates representation firms in entertainment, media, broadcast news, sports and culinary arts. Those assets include Napoli Management Group (www.tvtalent.com), Two Twelve Management (www.two12.com) and BEST Football (www.best-football.com) representing clients such as Cheryl Casone, Tyler Florence, Anne Burrell, Geoffrey Zakarian, Lawrence Guy, Nevin Lawson and many more. This strategic hire furthers the company's growth in this area.

BLUE EQUITY, LLC (www.blueequity.com) is an independent, private equity firm that invests in enterprises with solid developmental potential. We form partnerships with existing management teams to leverage the collective expertise of all involved. Our investment efforts and managerial capabilities are focused on the operation of a global and diversified portfolio including current and historical holdings in oil and gas, media, talent, sports and entertainment, spirit and wine distillation and retailing, hospitality and traditional distribution businesses. Blue Equity is dedicated to helping businesses grow by accelerating opportunity and driving innovation to the marketplace.

3 KINGS ENTERTAINMENT (www.3kingsentertainment.net) is premier, full-service broadcasting talent agency, focused on representing a diverse group of media personalities. Notable clients include Doug Kezirian, Andy Scholes, Zubin Mehenti, Mike Galanos, Elle Duncan and Eva Pilgrim.

