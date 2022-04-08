Blue Faery Gives Liver Cancer Research Award

Dr. Lewis R. Roberts, Mayo Clinic gastroenterologist, wins Blue Faery Award

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Faery: The Adrienne Wilson Liver Cancer Association is proud to announce the annual Blue Faery Award (BFA) for Excellence in Liver Cancer Research. Primary liver cancer, also known as Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC), is the third leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide. Blue Faery created the award to recognize medical professionals who develop innovative research in HCC.

Upon receiving the BFA, Dr. Roberts stated, "I am humbled to have been selected. I would like to designate the funds to the West Africa Institute for Liver and Digestive Diseases (WAILD) Foundation."

Dr. Lewis R. Roberts is a Professor in Gastroenterology Cancer Research and Consultant in Gastroenterology and Hepatology at the Mayo Clinic. He is a Co-Principal Investigator of the Mayo Specialized Program of Research Excellence (SPORE) in Hepatobiliary Cancers. He has authored over 400 articles, book chapters, letters and co-edited the book Evaluation and Management of Liver Masses. He serves as President of both the Africa Partners Medical and the West Africa Institute for Liver and Digestive Diseases Foundation (WAILD). Dr. Roberts is a member of the Advisory Council for The Hepatitis Fund and a founding member of the Africa HepatoPancreatoBiliary Cancer Consortium.

President Andrea Wilson Woods said, "We had many candidates this year, including oncologists, gastroenterologists, and scientists. We chose Dr. Roberts not only because of his extensive research in hepatobiliary cancers but also due to his global commitment to reducing the burden of HCC illness and death."

About Blue Faery

Blue Faery's mission is to prevent, treat, and cure primary liver cancer through research, education, and advocacy. Blue Faery's programs include its free Patient Resource Guides for Liver Cancer, an online Liver Cancer Community for patients and families, and its Love Your Liver public awareness campaign. Ms. Wilson Woods started Blue Faery in honor of her sister Adrienne, who died of HCC at age 15. If she had survived liver cancer, Adrienne would be 36 years old today.

About WAILD Foundation

The WAILD Foundation's mission is to maintain liver and digestive disease health by preventing, diagnosing, and treating liver and digestive diseases in West Africa through the training of exceptional clinicians.

