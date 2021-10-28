Blue for Christmas! Ballard Designs Opens a Brand-New Box of Color for Holiday Décor & Style

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue and White dominates 2021 Christmas style as this trending home furnishings retailer releases new Holiday Collections for winter decor.

Home for the holidays?

Christmas & Winter outdoor decor at Ballard Designs home furniture & decor stores. Inspire your inner decorator to create an outdoor and front door look you will love this holiday season! Christmas ornaments outside the box! Decorate with style in a new color set with Ballard Designs' blue & white ornaments and holiday decor.

Decorating the home for the winter season is big business, especially in Retail. According to IBISWorld's global industry research, "2021 winter decorations are expected to account for 68.5% of revenue for the retail market in seasonal decorations."

With so much at stake, it's not surprising that home fashion retailer Ballard Designs is releasing new Christmas decorations this year that step outside the traditional red and green box.

Beyond red & green

"Red and green are classic for the Christmas season, but at Ballard, we're reaching beyond that," says Dominic Milanese, Senior Director of Retail for Ballard Designs.

He adds, "For those who love a romantic, traditional style, we still have rich, wine-red pieces and lots of gold and mercury glass elements to add glamourous sparkle. But we're also expanding our popular Blue & White Christmas décor with new ornaments, which look so dressy in winter."

Holiday history in the making

Blue-and-white porcelain, first developed in 14th century China, became a huge home décor trend when it was introduced to Europe 200 years later. Incredibly, blue & white ceramics are just as popular today, prized for their timeless beauty and decorative punch.

"Chinoiserie has been a staple in our collection for decades," Milanese notes. "So, it's easy for our customers to incorporate blue and white ornaments into their existing décor. And the classic color combination really pops on our flocked fir Christmas trees."

Adding to blue

In addition to blue, Ballard is adding rich jewel tones, metallics, and natural textures to this year's holiday décor.

And they're not stopping at the front door. Ballard is also selling new outdoor holiday décor:

huge Outdoor, pre-lit trees

large Indoor Outdoor lighted stars

and dazzling Outdoor star bursts to wow the holiday crowd and make neighbors red and green with envy.

