Blue Handle Publishing Announces Neil Baggio Audio Books with LBStudios

AMARILLO, Texas, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Along with the great response of the Neil Baggio suspense series, starting with Veritas, Ave Maria , and Colloquium, Blue Handle Publishing announces a partnership with the amazing Lyle Blaker and LBStudios. This comes on the heels of the Neil Baggio Graphic Novel Contest contest being announced back in July.

"The books truly come to life through Lyle's portrayal of Neil Baggio. The tone and pace of the books paired with Lyle's talent create an amazing entertainment experience for the listener," said Charles D'Amico.

Blue Handle Publishing will continue to release installments in the Neil Baggio series over the next few months. Requiem, the fourth installment of the series, is set to release on October 27th. Additionally, there will be two spin-off stories from the Neil Baggio universe. One is entitled Frank's Journal — Volume 1, set to release on October 6th, which will tell the story of Veritas from the perspective of the killer. And the other, entitled Fille Perdue, the first installment of The Marie Perdita Suspense Series released this Holiday season. All books will be released where audiobooks are sold.

In addition to the Neil Baggio series and the spin-off stories from it, Blue Handle Publishing is also currently working with Amazon best-selling author Andrew J Brandt . Blue Handle Publishing is set to publish Brandt's highly-anticipated upcoming thriller, The Unwinding Cable Car, on November 17th.

Based in Amarillo, Blue Handle Publishing is a West Texas publishing company founded to build the Panhandle's presence in the literary world. The company follows this by exclusively working with authors local to the West Texas area. For more information on Blue Handle Publishing, please visit BlueHandlePublishing.com .

Founded in 2018 by Lyle Blaker, LBStudios was born out of Lyle's passion for performance, people, and the voice. After 15 years of performing on-stage and on-camera, Lyle decided to step behind the mic and bring all three of his passions together. With his passion to give an honest voice to his clients words, Lyle has voiced over 30 audiobooks, hundreds of hours of E-Learning modules, and numerous commercials for both television and radio.

What sets LBStudios apart? LBStudios is a small recording studio where Lyle has the ability to be hands-on with each and every project. We are not satisfied at LBStudios until you are satisfied as the customer. But don't take our word for it. Click HERE to hear from some of our satisfied customers.

