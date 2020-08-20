Blue Handle Publishing Announces Partnership with Bedside Reading

AMARILLO, Texas, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the great response of the Neil Baggio suspense series, starting with Veritas, Ave Maria and Colloquium, Blue Handle Publishing announces a partnership with the amazing Jane Ubell-Meyer and the Bedside Reading team. This comes on the heels of the Neil Baggio Graphic Novel Contest being announced back in July.

Blue Handle Logo Do You Know Neil Baggio? Veritas

The first book placed with Bedside Reading is Veritas: A Neil Baggio suspense. The first in the Neil Baggio Series. The books will be placed starting August 22nd, with Ave Maria to follow suit Labor Day. Be on the lookout for great releases all fall season from Blue Handle Publishing.

"You can pick up any of the books in the series and take off from the first page. The best part is that each story can stand on its own, but they will draw you into the world wanting more from all the books in the series," Charles D'Amico

Blue Handle Publishing will also release more installments in the Neil Baggio series over the next few months. Requiem, the fourth installment of the series, is set to release on October 27th. Additionally, there will be two spin-off stories from the Neil Baggio universe. One is entitled Frank's Journal — Volume 1, set to release on October 6th, which will tell the story of Veritas from the perspective of the killer. And the other, entitled Fille Perdue, the first installment of The Marie Perdita Suspense Series released this Holiday season.

In addition to the Neil Baggio series and the spin-off stories from it, Blue Handle Publishing is also currently working with Amazon best-selling author Andrew J Brandt . Blue Handle Publishing is set to publish Brandt's highly-anticipated upcoming thriller, The Unwinding Cable Car, on November 17th.

About Blue Handle Publishing

Based in Amarillo, Blue Handle Publishing is a West Texas publishing company founded to build the Panhandle's presence in the literary world. The company follows this by exclusively working with authors local to the West Texas area. For more information on Blue Handle Publishing, please visit BlueHandlePublishing.com .

Media Contact as well as copies for review of all books contact

Charles D'Amico

[email protected]

(806) 502-0522

About Bedside Reading

Founded in 2017, the Bedside Reading® program partners with the world's leading publishers as well as many independent publishers and authors. The company's mission is to help authors build their fanbase by connecting their books to readers and providing hotel guests the opportunity to unplug and delve into the world of words at some of the most sought-after destinations in North America. Newly introduced podcasts, virtual book clubs with partner hotels and an online bookshelf are now available. For more information: www.bedsidereading.com. For the summer reading program: https://www.bedsidereading.com/summer.html

Media Contacts:

Jane Ubell-Meyer

Bedside Reading

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 917 848 3353

Elisa Fershtadt

Bedside Reading

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 917 887 6554

SOURCE Blue Handle Publishing

Related Links

http://www.bluehandlepublishing.com

