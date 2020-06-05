Blue Handle Publishing Announces the Summer Release Schedule and a Big Announcement

AMARILLO, Texas, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The newest suspense series being praised as this summers big series, has moved up its summer releases. The Neil Baggio Suspense series by Charles D'Amico have moved up Ave Maria, the 2nd in the series to July 4th. Blue Handle Publishing will announce on June 9th two more books released from an Amazon Best Selling author.



Summer Release Schedule:

Neil Baggio Series - First Three Books Blue Handle Logo

June 9th – Big announcement on Amazon Best Seller coming to Blue Handle Publishing

July 4th – Ave Maria

2nd in the Neil Baggio Series

August 1 st – Colloquium

3rd in the Neil Baggio Series

Veritas: A Neil Baggio Suspense – Currently for Sale

Neil Baggio thought he was done with Bureau, done with Cappelano, and finally accepted he may never close the case of his mentor turned famed killer. After a rash of killings too close to be considered copycats, too detailed to be someone else, the Bureau calls Neil back in. Cappelano, the Veritas Killer, looks to Neil as unfinished business, a student still in need of his teaching and will do everything in his power to finish his lesson.

Neil must overcome the demons that come with watching a killer go free, taking lives, and doing it on your watch. He must color outside the Bureau's lines if he's going to catch Cappelano this time and not play by all the Bureaus rules that cost him last time. Since leaving the Bureau, Neil has built a company in Detroit of investigators with a trusted ally that has made him a force in the community. Using the team he trusts, he will have to work inside the Bureau to keep tabs on Cappelano, while working outside the Bureaus prying eyes.

Ave Maria – Preorder July 4th

FOLLOWING THE CONCLUSION OF VERITAS, NEIL BAGGIO IS CALLED BACK TO ST. MARYS, WHERE HE ONCE ATTENDED HIGH SCHOOL. NEIL MUST TRACK DOWN THE TRUTH OF A STUDENTS DEATH AND FIGURE OUT WHY THE CHURCH IS ERASING HIM FROM EXISTANCE AND HIDING HIS MOTHER!

Media representatives may contact:

Charles P D'Amico

806-502-0522

[email protected]

Great Reads, Sweet Swag, and new talent – www.BHPubs.com

SOURCE Blue Handle Publishing