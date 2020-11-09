Blue Health Intelligence Helps TriWest Meet Quality Standards in New VA Community Care Network Regions Covering 13 Western States and Alaska

CCN is VA's next-generation network of credentialed community health care providers that supports Veterans in getting needed care when they cannot receive that care at a VA medical facility. Each provider proactively monitors and reports on key safety and quality indicators using a wide array of metrics. TriWest reviews performance in coordination with local VA medical centers to help ensure the CCN provider networks meet Veterans' needs for high-quality care. CCN also can enable the designation of high-performing preferred providers by identifying providers that meet specific quality and performance metrics.

"TriWest has had the privilege to serve the health care needs of the Veteran and military communities for over two decades," said David J. McIntyre, Jr., President and CEO of TriWest. "We are thrilled to have BHI as our partner for this next generation of work in serving our nation's Veterans."

BHI provides TriWest with essential quality and safety metric collection and reporting capabilities through BHI's proprietary CarePulse rules engine. CarePulse's fully transparent health care analytics allow TriWest and members of its provider network to find care gaps and highlight improvement opportunities. Resulting metrics also identify providers who are eligible to join a high-performing network within the CCN.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to support America's heroes by providing analytics that help connect Veterans and their families with high-quality care in their own communities," said Swati Abbott, BHI's CEO. "Transparent analytics are a key part of improving outcomes while lowering costs in every health care ecosystem. At BHI, we also are assuring that our analytics purposefully account for health care inequities when identifying population-level risks and suggesting meaningful actions that can be taken by providers, payers, and members."

About Community Care Network and TriWest Healthcare Alliance

To learn more about the Community Care Network through the Department of Veterans Affairs, visit: www.va.gov/COMMUNITYCARE. To learn more about TriWest Healthcare Alliance visit: www.TriWest.com.

About Blue Health Intelligence

Leveraging the power of medical and pharmacy claims data from more than 200 million Americans, Blue Health Intelligence® (BHI®) delivers insights that empower healthcare organizations to improve care, reduce costs, and optimize performance. BHI has the largest, most up-to-date, and uniform data set in health care. Its team of data analysts, clinicians, IT experts, and epidemiologists provide analytics, software-as-a-service, and in-depth consulting to payers, providers, employers, medical device companies, and other health care stakeholders. BHI is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and carries the trade name of Health Intelligence Company, LLC.

