Blue laser diode market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global blue laser diode market size is estimated to grow by USD 257.25 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.48% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will progress. APAC will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Blue Laser Diode Market 2023-2027

Global blue laser diode market - Five forces

The global blue laser diode market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global blue laser diode market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global blue laser diode market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (single-mode and multi-mode), application (bio/medical, laser projectors and scanner, blue-ray devices, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the single-mode segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. One of the important factors driving the market's growth is the use of single-mode blue laser diodes in Blu-Ray discs and DVD players. A Blu-Ray disc player reads data from a Blu-Ray disc using single-mode blue laser diodes. Due to the smaller spot sizes that allow them to store more data, Blu-Ray discs have a higher density when compared to DVDs and compact discs (CDs). Furthermore, single-mode blue laser diodes offer the high light intensity required to read and write Blu-Ray discs. All such factors will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global blue laser diode market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the blue laser diode market.

APAC will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The region is seeing a growth in demand for laser projectors from commercial businesses, as well as from the film and education industries. Furthermore, the introduction of multi-color lasers and SOLID SHINE technologies is expected to drive growth in the market for blue laser diodes durig the forecast period.

Global blue laser diode market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The advances in laser projectors are notably driving the market growth.

One of the main factors driving the growth of the global blue laser diode market is the growing emphasis on integrating cutting-edge technology into laser projectors by projector producers to achieve higher display quality, particularly 4K content. For instance, businesses have started using laser phosphors as a light source instead of conventional bulbs.

content. For instance, businesses have started using laser phosphors as a light source instead of conventional bulbs. Many of the vendors also provide laser projectors with laser phosphor emitting light from blue laser diodes. In this method, vendors use a blue laser to project red, green, and blue colors to a phosphor wheel.

The adoption of such technologies in the laser projector industry is likely to drive the global blue laser diode market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing popularity of high-power blue laser diodes is the primary trend in the market.

High-power blue laser diodes are being used widely in various applications, which is expected to drive market growth.

Powerful blue laser diodes have been created by major suppliers, including USHIO and OSRAM. These powerful blue laser diodes have a maximum output power of 250 W at 450 nm in wavelength. Due to their low heat output, these diodes have high operational efficiency. Due to this, they are able to cut through materials like copper and gold, whereas red or green laser diodes cannot.

Because of these applications, diodes are being used in optical fiber, 3D printers, and material processing equipment during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Declining demand for Blu-Ray disc players and DVD players is the major challenge in the market .

. Blue laser diodes are used by both DVD and Blu-ray disc players. Blue laser diodes are used in these devices to read and write data from Blu-ray or DVD discs.

With the rise in popularity of portable data storage devices like pen drives and hard disc drives as well as online video streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime, the demand for Blu-Ray discs and DVDs for data storage is declining.

As music and video content are easily accessible online, there is no longer a need for Blu-Ray CDs or DVDs, making it easier for clients to get information directly from the cloud platform. These factors are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this blue laser diode market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the blue laser diode market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the blue laser diode market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the blue laser diode market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of blue laser diode market vendors

Related Reports:

Quantum Dots Market by Material, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis - 2023-2027: The quantum dots market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.34% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 5,842.61 million. The increased demand for optimized devices is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as growing demand for the lack of raw material availability may impede the market growth.

Low-Voltage MOSFET Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The low-voltage MOSFET market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.89% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,851.7 million. The increased investments in data centers are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the scaling MOSFETs to smaller dimensions may impede the market growth.

Blue Laser Diode Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 165 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.48% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 257.25 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.63 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Coherent Inc., Egismos Technology Corp., Frankfurt Laser Co., IADIY Photonics, Laser Components GmbH, Laserex Technologies Pty Ltd., Laserline GmbH, Nichia Corp., NUBURU Inc., Omicron-Laserage Laserprodukte GmbH, OSRAM GmbH, Panasonic Holdings Corp., ProPhotonix Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corp., RPMC Lasers Inc., Sharp Corp., Tomorrows System Sp zoo, Ushio Inc., and Vortran Laser Technology Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

