The Smithfield Town Council approves the rezoning of land near JNX Airport that clears the path for further development of the site including additional office facilities and a hotel.

SMITHFIELD, N.C., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Line Aviation, a nationally recognized leader in career pilot training, gained approval from the Smithfield Town Council for the rezoning of a parcel of land adjacent to the Johnston Regional Airport. Blue Line purchased the property in October of 2021 and immediately began work to move the property into a zoning structure that allowed the development of the site.

Blue Line Aviation Gains Rezoning Approval for Development Site

In 2021, Blue Line completed construction on a new, large headquarters and training center at the adjacent Johnston Regional Airport. Moving all its operations from Raleigh, Blue Line went all in on Johnston County.

Purchasing and developing this additional space was intended to allow Blue Line to expand its footprint and build an entire professional pilot training "campus" complete with flight training, simulator training, office space, restaurant, aircraft maintenance, vehicle parking, and an on-site student dormitory. Additionally, the zoning approval allows eventual further development of the site to include additional office facilities and a Hotel site.

"With the lack of available space on the airport, and a relatively uncooperative airport authority, development of this became a critical component of Blue Line's growth plan. We are pleased that the town council sees value in our project and is supportive of our core values of Excellence, Integrity, Innovation, Safety, and Accountability. This project is good for the town, the taxpayers, and Blue Line," says Adam Walters, Blue Line's President.

Trey Walters, Blue Line's co-founder and Shareholder, also voiced support for this project and approval. "Blue Line is excited to pursue this development and other growth opportunities nationwide as we continue to expand the brand to serve a larger audience, to help do our part to ease the pain travelers feel due to the airline pilot shortage. I am further pleased that we were able to obtain this approval without compromising any of our core values. We give God the glory for our continued success and look to Him for guidance as we navigate the road ahead."

Blue Line Aviation takes students from zero experience to professional pilots in as little as 5 ½ months. Their Johnston County facility is brand new and allows students to be completely immersed in their training and education. Graduates of the career pilot program become eligible for jobs with a median pay in 2021 of $134,630 according to the bureau of labor statistics.

About Blue Line Aviation

Blue Line Aviation is located at 3149B Swift Creek Road, in Smithfield, North Carolina, and was established in 2012. As one of only a few flight schools in the world to provide quality flight training programs at an accelerated pace. In less than six months, students can go from no experience to fully confident and certified pilots, fully prepared for a career in aviation. For more inquiries and additional information, please visit our website, find us on social media, or contact Ashley Tucker, our Vice President of Sales and Marketing, at (919) 578-3713 ext. 305.

PRESS CONTACT

Ashley Tucker

(919) 578-3713 ext. 305

https://www.bluelineaviation.com/

SOURCE Blue Line Aviation