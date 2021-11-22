Blue Line Aviation Hosts Grand Opening Celebration

Exciting events at the grand opening will include the display of Diamond Aircraft planes, viewing of the entire Blue Line fleet, on-demand introductory flights, giveaways, and the opening of the on-site restaurant Low and Slow Smokehouse .

The event is open to the public, and Blue Line Aviation invites everyone to participate in all the exciting events.

Diamond Aircraft will be on-site and displaying their flagship DA-62 aircraft. The DA-62 is luxurious by small plane standards, offering a large cabin, adjustable seating, and three seats in the second row. Additionally, Blue Line Aviation will have its entire fleet available for viewing, and participants can enter to win free giveaways.

Blue Line Aviation will be providing 30-minute introductory flights that will be offered on-demand in Blue Line aircraft. If you have ever dreamed of flying, this is your chance to experience it first hand.

On-site restaurant Low & Slow Smokehouse will make sure no one goes hungry as they serve their delicious BBQ. Guests will want to visit the 3rd floor of the facility for views of all the action on the runway.

Everyone is invited to tour the flight school's hangars and maintenance facilities.

Airplane owners can learn about all of the maintenance options available to them at JNX, including Blue Line Technical Services for regular maintenance and Sparkchasers for avionics upgrades.

Blue Line Aviation expects the new facility to have an outsized impact on the community. "At Blue Line Aviation, we are blessed that our new location will have a significant economic impact on Johnston County. It is our belief that we are here to help our employees and the community. Blue Line Aviation and our entities will provide 50 new jobs in the first year at our new location and over 150 jobs in ten years. Additionally, we plan to train thousands of pilots for a career in aviation over the next decade." Says Blue Line Aviation CEO Trey Walters.

This is a can't-miss event for airplane owners, aviation fans, and anyone with an interest in learning to fly.

"We are very excited about Blue Line Aviation's exponential growth as evidenced by our new and state-of-the-art facility in Johnston County. This will not only create opportunity for Johnston County but also supports our vision of becoming the leader in accelerated flight training and contributing to improve the safety of aviation," according to Rich Laviano, President of Blue Line Aviation.

About Blue Line Aviation

Blue Line Aviation is located at 2200 Gateway Centre Blvd #208, in Morrisville, North Carolina and was established in 2012. As one of only a few flight schools in the world to provide quality flight training programs at an accelerated pace. In less than six months, students can go from no experience to fully confident and certified pilots, fully prepared for a career in aviation. For more inquiries and additional information, please visit our website (https://www.bluelineaviationllc.com), find us on social media, or contact Ashley Darling, our Sales and Marketing Director, at (919) 510-1026.

