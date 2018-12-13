Blue Lion Capital Announces the Appointment of Johnny Guerry as Partner

DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Lion Capital, a Dallas-based hedge fund, is pleased to announce the appointment of Johnny Guerry as a Partner, effective January 1st 2019. Mr. Guerry was formerly the Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager of Clover Partners' MHC Mutual Conversion Fund ("MHC Fund"), which he led since the fund's inception in July of 2007 until May of 2018. During that period, the MHC Fund generated gross returns in excess of 250%. Mr. Guerry was also responsible for marketing efforts and raised approximately $480 million of capital.

Chuck Griege, Managing Partner of Blue Lion Capital, remarked, "I have known Johnny for almost 15 years. Our independent yet complementary research approaches have resulted in overlapping long investments in more than 30 companies. Further, I cannot recall a single instance where there was a realized loss in any of these investments. When evaluating potential investments, Johnny and I have a very similar approach to risk/reward, position sizing and portfolio composition."

With regard to its long-term investment in HomeStreet, Inc. ("HMST"), Blue Lion Capital has actively engaged with management and shareholders for constructive change at HMST. Mr. Guerry has led many successful campaigns to increase shareholder value and his experience will be very additive to Blue Lion Capital's effort at HMST. Mr. Griege continued, "I believe that Johnny's addition to Blue Lion Capital will be accretive to our portfolio management strategy, our capital raising efforts and our ability to constructively engage with management."

Mr. Guerry is a graduate of Southern Methodist University's Cox School of Business Honors program, where he graduated summa cum laude. In addition to his tenure at Clover Partners, he also previously served as a board member of Hampden Bancorp and is currently a director at Captex Bancshares, Inc.

