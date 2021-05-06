Blue Lizard® Australian Sunscreen Expands Its Leading SPF 50+ Mineral-Based Sunscreen Collection

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Therapeutics, a division of Crown Laboratories, announces the expansion of its Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen SPF 50+ Mineral-Based Sunscreen collection. In addition to Blue Lizard Baby and Sensitive 50+ as well as its four new SPF 50+ sprays, the portfolio now includes SPF 50+ Active, Kids and Sport formulations, rounding out the Blue Lizard 50+ portfolio to protect every lifestyle.

Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen is providing sunscreen education throughout the month of May and is encouraging practicing sun safety this summer and beyond. The new Blue Lizard SPF 50+ Mineral-Based Sunscreens combine mineral and chemical UV protectors to provide broad-spectrum UVA/UVB sun protection. They also provide 80 minutes of water and sweat resistance to help you stay protected longer. Designed with consciously-selected ingredients that are safer for the environment and gentle for sensitive skin, each product meets the FDA's standard regulatory requirement to ensure sunscreen is safe and effective.

"When talking about the importance of sun safety, Blue Lizard understands how vital it is to create products that work for everyone, no matter where their lifestyle takes them," says Steve Gallopo, Vice President of Global OTC Sales & Marketing for Crown Laboratories. "In most cases, sun exposure is unavoidable. Our priority is to deliver solutions that keep families safe whether they are at the beach, out for a run, or running errands."

"It is so important to have a variety of options when it comes to sunscreen formulations," said New York Dermatologist, Dr. Doris Day. "What might work for one patient's skin and lifestyle may not necessarily work for another. As a medical professional, I think that the Blue Lizard SPF 50+ Mineral Sunscreen range is impressive because it offers superior mineral protection and it has something for every skin type and every activity level, which will increase the chances of patients actually using it."

As part of Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen's We Love the Reef line, the SPF 50+ formulations are free from Oxybenzone and Octinoxate, making them fully compliant with the reef-safe sunscreen legislation passed in Hawaii and Key West.

The Blue Lizard SPF 50+ Mineral-Based Sunscreen assortment includes Active, Sport, Sensitive, Baby, and Kids in 3 oz., 5 oz. and 8.75 oz. These formulations are available for purchase on Amazon.com, BlueLizardSunscreen.com, and at select retailers.

About Blue Lizard

Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen was born in Australia out of necessity. The harsh climate of extreme UV rays requires strong sun protection that you can depend on. For over 20 years, Blue Lizard has earned the trust of countless dermatologists and continues to deliver highly effective and safe mineral and mineral-based sunscreens for head-to-toe sun protection. Blue Lizard has completely omitted Oxybenzone and Octinoxate from its formulas, making the entire line of sunscreens reef-friendly. Featuring Smart Bottle and Smart Cap Technology, Blue Lizard product packaging also lets consumers know when harmful UV rays are present and reminds them to reapply. For more information, please visit BlueLizardSunscreen.com.

About Crown

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skin care company is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, beauty, and therapeutic skin care products that improve the quality of life for its customers. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for seven years and has expanded its distribution to over 38 countries. For more information about Crown or its products, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

