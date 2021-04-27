Blue Lizard® Australian Sunscreen Introduces Novel Collection of Mineral SPF 50+ Sunscreen Sprays with Earth-Friendly Propellant

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Therapeutics, a division of Crown Laboratories, announces the expansion of the Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen franchise with their first assortment of SPF 50 mineral spray sunscreens utilizing novel propellant technology.

Delivering on Blue Lizard's commitment to providing quality sun-protection options that are safe for both consumers and the environment, our mineral SPF 50+ sunscreens are zinc oxide-only formulas that provide broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection and are made with antioxidants and skin-nourishing botanical ingredients. Utilizing a unique earth-friendly propellant that emits ultra-low global warming potential and photochemical reactivity, the Blue Lizard Australian Spray Sunscreen collection is available in convenient delivery modalities and is water resistant up to 80 minutes.

"We are extremely proud to develop and launch a unique line of safe, effective, and environmentally-conscious mineral spray sunscreens," said Steve Gallopo, Crown Laboratories' Vice President of Global OTC Sales & Marketing. "We specifically developed a zinc only formulation due to the rising concerns associated with airborne titanium dioxide, which are found in many aerosol sunscreens. We also knew when developing these products that we had to balance aesthetics with effectiveness. Our new Blue Lizard Mineral SPF 50+ Sprays offer the convenience of a spray mineral sunscreen that absorbs evenly into the skin without a sticky white cast post-application."

"I am thrilled to see Blue Lizard launch a line of zinc-only mineral spray sunscreens," said New York Dermatologist, Dr. Doris Day. "Consumers are more savvy than ever and the sprays eliminate any concern of airborne titanium dioxide typically found in most aerosol sunscreens. The formula includes nourishing botanicals and skin protecting antioxidants so you know you are wearing a good-for-your-skin product, all with amazing sun protection for all your favorite outdoor activities."

As part of Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen's We Love the Reef line, the new eco-friendly Mineral SPF 50+ Spray Sunscreen formulations are fully compliant with the reef-safe sunscreen legislation passed in Hawaii and Key West and meet the FDA's standard regulatory requirements to ensure sunscreen is safe and effective.

Now available for purchase on Amazon.com, BlueLizardSunscreen.com, and at select retailers, the new Blue Lizard Mineral SPF 50+ Spray Sunscreen assortment features an SPF 50+ Active (contains tropical fragrance), SPF 50+ Sport, SPF 50+ Sensitive and SPF 50+ Kids in two size variations (4.5 oz. and 5 oz.).

About Blue Lizard

Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen was born in Australia out of necessity. The harsh climate of extreme UV rays requires strong sun protection that you can depend on. For over 20 years, Blue Lizard has earned the trust of countless dermatologists and continues to deliver highly effective and safe mineral and mineral-based sunscreens for head-to-toe sun protection. Blue Lizard has completely omitted oxybenzone and octinoxate from its formulas, making the entire line of sunscreens reef-friendly. Featuring Smart Bottle and Smart Cap Technology, Blue Lizard product packaging also lets consumers know when harmful UV rays are present, and reminds them to reapply. For more information, please visit www.BlueLizardSunscreen.com.

About Crown

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skin care company is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, beauty, and therapeutic skin care products that improve the quality of life for its customers. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for seven years and has expanded its distribution to over 38 countries. For more information about Crown or its products, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

SOURCE Crown Laboratories, Inc.