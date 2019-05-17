Blue Lizard® Australian Sunscreen Named the Official Sunscreen of The Boston Red Sox

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Laboratories, Inc. ("Crown"), a leading, fully integrated skin care company, today announced it has partnered with The Boston Red Sox as it continues its 2019 Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen ("Blue Lizard") community awareness campaign, We Heart the Reef!

Blue Lizard is committed to delivering sun safety education to its fans. As the official sunscreen of The Boston Red Sox, Blue Lizard reached thousands of JetBlue Park patrons this spring by offering sun safety education, product samples, and free skin cancer screenings with help from Moffitt Cancer Center, a nonprofit cancer treatment and research center located in Tampa, FL. In addition, Blue Lizard partnered with the American Cancer Society to host a celebration for over 100 skin cancer survivors and their families. On May 18, 2019, Blue Lizard is proud to host Blue Lizard Day at Fenway Park with a Red Sox Fan Give Away that will reach thousands of families with their sunscreen safety message. Fans will also want to watch for an exciting promotional sweepstakes video on the center field scoreboard just before game time!

Consistent with Blue Lizard's philanthropic endeavors, Blue Lizard is also a proud supporter of Fenway Fantasy Day to benefit The Jimmy Fund and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. On June 1, 2019, Blue Lizard will provide the community with an opportunity to learn more about its sweepstakes and its #1 pediatrician recommended mineral-based sunscreen brand.

"This partnership is an ideal fit for Blue Lizard," said Jeff Bedard, Crown's President and CEO. "Our Blue Lizard sunscreen portfolio is the perfect protection and therefore fitting for world champions like The Boston Red Sox. I have no doubt the entire Boston Red Sox nation has spent countless hours in the sun supporting their favorite team. It is our pleasure to engage Red Sox fans with our promotional video and we invite them to learn more about Blue Lizard as the official kick off to summer quickly approaches."

Crown Laboratories, Inc., a privately held, fully integrated global skin care company is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, beauty, therapeutic OTC and prescription skin care products that improve the quality of life for its customers. As an innovative company with key products such as the first FDA-cleared medical grade microneedling device, SkinPen®, Crown has enjoyed rapid growth and is poised to become a leader in Dermatology. Crown has a robust portfolio of therapeutic OTC skin care products, including Blue Lizard® Australian Sunscreen, PanOxyl® acne wash, Sarna® anti-itch lotion, Zeasorb® and Desenex® anti-fungal powders, Mineral Ice® pain-relieving gel, Keri® Lotion, and Vita Liberata sunless tanning and skin care beauty products. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for six consecutive years. For more information about Crown or its products, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

