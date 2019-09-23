Blue Marble Benefit Honors Bay Area Eco-Heroes

The event was sponsored by long standing supporters of tourism within the San Francisco community such as Big Bus Tours, San Francisco CityPASS, and Alcatraz Cruises. Sustainable seafood and organic cuisine were served by 18 local culinary establishments in keeping with the mission to bring climate health and resilience to the forefront of conversations. Guests enjoyed live musical performances by Bay Area resident and artist Freddy Clarke.

Aquarium of the Bay President & CEO George Jacob shared, "The Blue Marble Benefit is our way of recognizing Eco-Heroes within the Bay Area community and share our vision for the Aquarium of the Bay's future transition to the BayEcotarium, a Climate & Ocean Conservation Living Museum. San Francisco is known for pioneering innovation and we urge the city to unite for the creation of an environmental edifice that champions climate justice."

According to Steven Machtinger, former Board Chair and current Treasurer, "If any community can lead the way, it's the San Francisco Bay Area. So, it's on us to show the way, be an example to the world and Aquarium of the Bay is leading the way."

AQUARIUM OF THE BAY

Aquarium of the Bay at PIER 39 is a not-for-profit public facility accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, with a mission to Explore, Engage and Experience conservation of San Francisco Bay and its watershed from the Sierra to the Sea TM through six institutions under bay.org. It celebrates 23 years of serving millions of visitors, and 40 years of environmental policy advocacy as it launches a landmark transformation to the BayEcotarium; a world-class immersive, sustainability-driven aquarium, ocean conservation and climate resilience living museum.

