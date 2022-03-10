Blue Moon Estate Sales is Expanding into Chicago, With Goal Set to Develop 11 New Units Across the Market

RALEIGH, N.C., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Moon Estate Sales , the leading estate sale franchise in the U.S., is poised to expand its reach into 11 new territories within the Chicago market, in alignment with the increased demand for real estate sales and liquidation.

"With growing national trends of downsizing estates and businesses, Blue Moon Estate Sales' services are needed more than ever," said Bob Lang, president of Blue Moon Estate Sales. "With over 38,000 people subscribed to receive emails about Chicago area sales, we see great growth potential in the Chicago market and are confident that our proven business model and the support and resources provided will allow franchisees to thrive."

Blue Moon Estate Sales provides unparalleled service to their clients, including an exceptional level of organization, marketing, and on-point pricing strategies sales. Blue Moon Estate Sales franchisees go through a rigorous training and ethics program before they open for business and go on to instill its core values in their staff members.

"Right now, the growth and expansion potential for Blue Moon Estate Sales is limitless," said Tracy Duce, Blue Moon Estate Sales franchise owner. "Breaking into new markets like Chicago is a needed expansion for Blue Moon Estate Sales as demand for our service continues to grow."

Garnering 100% systemwide revenue growth in 2021, Blue Moon Estate Sales was named to the Franchise Times Best Franchise to Buy and Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®. Blue Moon Estate Sales continues to build on its unit growth, market growth, financial strength, stability and brand power.

The initial investment for a Blue Moon Estate Sales franchise is approximately $69,840 to $80,850, including a $49,500 franchise fee. To purchase a franchise with Blue Moon Estate Sales, a candidate needs at least $50K in liquid capital. Additionally, Blue Moon Estate Sales offers a special incentive – a $2,500 discount for veterans and first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs, and firefighters.

To learn more about Blue Moon Estate Sales franchising, visit www.bluemoonestatesales.com/franchising .

About Blue Moon Estate Sales

Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., Blue Moon Estate Sales is a growing national franchise with 78 locations in 24 states. Established in 2009, Blue Moon Estate Sales was created to set the highest of standards in an unregulated industry. After five successful years in the Raleigh market, founders Deb, Ken and David Blue wanted to bring their proven business model to a larger audience. Thus, in 2013, Blue Moon Estate Sales started franchising, running an industry-leading training program and providing ongoing support, and is now part of the Best Life Brands family, with private equity backing by The Riverside Company.

