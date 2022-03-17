Blue Moon Estate Sales is Taking Strides to Add 30 New Units in California

RALEIGH, N.C., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Moon Estate Sales , the leading estate sale franchise in the U.S., is poised to expand its reach into Southern and Northern California by 30 units, in alignment with the increased demand for real estate sales and liquidation.

"With a hot seller's real estate market in California, the liquidation of estates is a needed service for those looking to capitalize on the market's record year in 2021," said Bob Lang, president of Blue Moon Estate Sales. "Blue Moon Estate Sales is confident that growing into a robust market like California will provide endless opportunities for franchisees and our brand."

Blue Moon Estate Sales franchisees are empowered to provide timely and thorough sales with professional staging, marketing and pricing. Blue Moon Estate Sales delivers a well-established framework for franchise owners to benefit from a proven business model, detailed training and ethics program, network of like-minded peers and management support.

"Real estate and liquidation services are services that most don't know they need until they need it," said Jason Zara, a Blue Moon franchise owner in California whose grand opening is set for April 2022. "Blue Moon Estate Sales is excited for the opportunity to help take the stress away from people who require help to consolidate their estates or are looking to cash out on their extra possessions."

In 2021, Blue Moon Estate Sales was recognized by Franchise Times Best Franchise to Buy and Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®. Blue Moon Estate Sales is capitalizing on its unit growth, market growth, financial strength, stability, brand power, and 2021 systemwide revenue growth of over 100% to continue expanding across the U.S.

The initial investment for a Blue Moon Estate Sales franchise is approximately $69,840 to $80,850, including a $49,500 franchise fee. To purchase a franchise with Blue Moon Estate Sales, a candidate needs at least $50K in liquid capital. Additionally, Blue Moon Estate Sales offers a special incentive of $2,500 off the franchise fee for veterans and first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs, and firefighters.

To learn more about Blue Moon Estate Sales franchising, visit www.bluemoonestatesales.com/franchising .

About Blue Moon Estate Sales

Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., Blue Moon Estate Sales is a growing national franchise with 78 locations in 24 states. Established in 2009, Blue Moon Estate Sales was created to set the highest of standards in an unregulated industry. After five successful years in the Raleigh market, founders Deb, Ken and David Blue wanted to bring their proven business model to a larger audience. Thus, in 2013, Blue Moon Estate Sales started franchising, running an industry-leading training program and providing ongoing support, and is now part of the Best Life Brands family, with private equity backing by The Riverside Company.

