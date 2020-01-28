Blue Plus Awarded NCQA Multicultural Health Care Distinction for State Medicaid Plans

"This distinction highlights Blue Cross' commitments to putting the customer first and making health care easy to use," said Ruth Hafoka, senior vice president and chief human resources officer at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. "We continually strive to find better ways to ensure that all of our members get the quality of care they need to lead healthy and productive lives. We're very proud for the NCQA to recognize the work our associates put into these efforts every day."

Multicultural Health Care (MHC) Distinction is a nationally recognized evaluation that purchasers, regulators, and consumers can use to assess which organizations have earned distinction by meeting rigorous standards in serving a diverse population. The MHC program evaluates how well an organization complies with the standards for the following areas: collection of race/ethnicity and language data; provision of language assistance; cultural responsiveness; and quality improvement of culturally and linguistically appropriate services, and reduction of health care disparities.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, with headquarters in the St. Paul suburb of Eagan, was chartered in 1933 as Minnesota's first health plan and continues to carry out its charter mission today: to promote a wider, more economical and timely availability of health services for the people of Minnesota. A nonprofit, taxable organization, Blue Cross is the largest health plan based in Minnesota, covering 2.9 million members in Minnesota and nationally through its health plans or plans administered by its affiliated companies. Blue Cross® and Blue Shield® of Minnesota and Blue Plus® are nonprofit independent licensees of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, headquartered in Chicago.

Blue Cross offers PPO, HMO-POS, and Cost plans with a Medicare contract, and an HMO-SNP plan with a Medicare contract and contract with the Minnesota Medical Assistance program. Enrollment in these Blue Cross plans depends on contract renewal.

A copy of the Blue Cross civil rights notice can be found at: https://www.bluecrossmn.com/healthy/public/portalcomponents/PublicContentServlet?contentId=P11GA_15413212

H2425_001_012420KK01

SOURCE Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

Related Links

www.bluecrossmn.com

