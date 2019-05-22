Blue Prism Customers Honored at Blue Prism World Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Blue Prism World Orlando, the company unveiled the winners of its annual Excellence in Enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Awards for outstanding innovation and successful use of its connected-RPA offering. These awards cap off one of the largest RPA events of the year, while showcasing the "art of the possible" with Blue Prism customers leveraging intelligent automation capabilities to digitally transform how they operate, compete and innovate.

"We are seeing a seachange in the way our connected-RPA offering is being used to help drive a meaningful digital transformation," said Pat Geary, Chief Evangelist for Blue Prism. "These awards reveal the full potential of our technology – with customers employing intelligent automation as the main catalyst to innovate and deliver new products and services in groundbreaking ways - so they operate, compete and innovate better."

Customers speaking at Blue Prism World in Orlando included Chesapeake Energy, Covance, DTE Energy, H&R Block, Nokia, Partners Healthcare, Pfizer, S&P Global and TD Bank Group to name but a few. Each winning organization had to submit an in-depth questionnaire and was selected by a panel of industry judges made up of industry analysts, consultants and journalists. This year's panel of distinguished judges included Elena Christopher, Research Vice President at HFS Research, John Hindle, Managing Partner at Knowledge Capital Partners and Karl Flinders, journalist at Computer Weekly.

The winners of the 2019 Customer Awards for North America are:

People's Choice & Innovation Excellence Awards: DTE Energy

DTE Energy, a Michigan based utility company, is using connected-RPA for its process automation across customer service, finance, human resources, information technology services and electric and gas operations. The company has saved approximately 250,000 business hours on an annualized basis. DTE Energy has also developed an innovative, fraud detection and prevention application – using connected-RPA and advanced machine learning tools. This is resulting in a near 100 percent detection of potential fraud cases for handling by human investigators. This value couldn't have been captured by human detection, due to the substantial cost. The company expects this combined solution to result in savings greater than $3 million each year in lost revenue.

ROM Excellence and Long-Standing Innovation: MetLife

MetLife, one of the world's leading financial services companies, has built a connected-RPA operating model that spans a customer's automation journey – from identification of an opportunity to implementation and managing the digital workforce. This model combines the governance and expertise of a Center of Excellence with the production, consistency and quality efficiencies of a factory model. It's designed to provide a single point of contact for internal clients, with scalable, predictable quality outcomes – at speed. MetLife's wider geographies are supported with a hybrid centralized/federated delivery model designed to address local nuances. The deployment has grown to over 300 digital workers, with over one million hours returned – across seven lines of business.

Value Driver: EY

The EY Tax practice used connected-RPA and intelligent automation tools to help tax professionals realize their true potential while allowing them to focus on strategic, value-added work. This perfect marriage helped EY achieve consistent processes, increased quality, and enhanced employee and client satisfaction. The EY automation program includes 200 digital workers and is growing across various tax processes. The automation program built custom operational and business dashboards to provide insights and hone in on areas for improvement. If there are system-related bot failures, the team offers an in-house, self-healing solution which enables an interrupted digital worker to resume work in less than two seconds – further lowering operational costs and improving performance.

Rookie of the Year: Viacom

Viacom, a global media company, employs complex, high-volume, data-intensive processes to manage multiple revenue streams across its portfolio of multi-platform entertainment brands. The company uses connected-RPA to streamline 14 of these processes within its Finance organization. These automated processes cover Procure to Pay, Order to Cash and Record to Report functions. The company has extracted data from non-standard sources, shaping and structuring it for efficient and accurate processing. To date, results include a 14 FTE saving, up to 90 percent reduction in cycle time (with all work archived to meet SOX-compliance), and increased staff prioritization on higher-value activities.

