Blue Prism Honors Lateetud as an Award Winner at Partner Forum 2021

Chief Partner Strategy Officer for Blue Prism, Linda Dotts, says: "Blue Prism values our partner community for its positive impact on our shared customers. Their solutions built on the Blue Prism intelligent automation platform provide a way for organizations to approach work in a new, more agile way. Our partner awards are a way to showcase and thank our amazing partners for the incredible innovation and support they give to our customers. Congratulations to Lateetud for showing us what's possible and for making Blue Prism truly the sum of our parts."

Chief Executive Officer for Lateetud, Pawan Jadhav, says: "Lateetud is a proud partner of Blue Prism. Together, we empower enterprises to evolve their business processes. With 45+ clients, 400+ automations, and 1M+ FTE hours saved, we continue to keep growing and expanding in industries like banking, financial services, insurance, and healthcare. We are thankful for this partnership with Blue Prism and look forward to continued success!"

About Lateetud

Lateetud is a global award-winning process automation company. We provide software and implementation for Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Business Process Management (BPM), and Advanced Data Intake - often fueled with cognitive capabilities such as natural language processing and machine learning. On-site implementation services include architecture setup, training, deployment and governance best practices, and shoulder-to-shoulder automation modeling. We also offer off-site automation modeling to augment the Center of Excellence for large clients, and Automation-As-A-Service. To learn more visit www.lateetud.com and follow us on Twitter @lateetud and on LinkedIn.

