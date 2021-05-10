Blue Prism Honors MCCi as an Award Winner at Partner Forum 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MCCi, a leading IT services company, has received the coveted Regional Public Sector Partner of the Year award at Blue Prism's Partner Forum event 2021, recognizing their excellence in delivering Blue Prism's intelligent automation offering to public sector clients. These awards acknowledge key partners in Blue Prism's ecosystem while showcasing their expertise in delivering intelligent automation capabilities to digitally transform how organizations operate, compete, and innovate.

Chief Partner Strategy Officer for Blue Prism, Linda Dotts, says: "Blue Prism values our partner community for its positive impact on our shared customers. Their solutions built on the Blue Prism intelligent automation platform provide a way for organizations to approach work in a new, more agile way. Our partner awards are a way to showcase and thank our amazing partners for the incredible innovation and support they give to our customers. Congratulations to MCCi for showing us what's possible and for making Blue Prism truly the sum of our parts."

MCCi takes great pride in their technology partnerships, choosing only top-tier technology and companies with a stellar reputation for supporting customers and their partners. This award comes just one year after entering into this partnership and reflects MCCi's commitment to quickly learning the new technology and delivering value to our clients. As further evidence of the importance of this partnership, MCCi also achieved Blue Prism's Silver Partner Certification this year that entailed over 1,000 hours of internal training.

CEO and President for MCCi, Donny Barstow, says: "MCCi saw a great opportunity to partner with Blue Prism to bring some fresh perspective on solving some high-priority Public Sector problems. Digital workers are a great way to solve the workforce shortage caused by a retirement or budget limitations. Our public sector clients are also dealing with some legacy infrastructure and software that makes data sharing across different systems and throughout the agency almost impossible. Robotic process automation is the perfect answer to automating high-volume, repetitive tasks and liberating data by having a software bot move data between systems or aggregate for reporting. We are so thankful to have a supportive partner in Blue Prism and honored that they recognized us in this special way."

To learn more about this partnership and how MCCi can help public sector clients with Robotics Process Automation (RPA), please visit https://mccinnovations.com/solution/blue-prism/.

About MCCi

MCCi is a business process automation company that accelerates digital transformation by adding intelligence to your processes. As an IT services company with expertise in delivering end-to-end solutions, we provide our clients some of the leading hyperautomation technologies, including Laserfiche for content services and business process management workflow (BPM), Blue Prism for robotic process automation (RPA), ABBYY for intelligent capture, and One Span for digital signatures. We have a fierce commitment to be your end-to-end professional services provider. We are a trusted partner to over 1,300 organizations across all industries, including government, education, financial services, c-stores/fuel distributors, and manufacturing. To learn more visit www.mccinnovations.com and follow us on Twitter @MCCinnovations and on LinkedIn.

About Blue Prism

Blue Prism is the global leader in intelligent automation for the enterprise, transforming the way work is done. At Blue Prism, we have users in over 170 countries in more than 2,000 businesses, including Global 2000 and public sector organizations, that are creating value with new ways of working, unlocking efficiencies, and returning millions of hours of work back into their businesses. Our digital workforce is smart, secure, scalable and accessible to all; freeing up humans to re-imagine work. To learn more visit www.blueprism.com and follow us on Twitter @blue_prism and on LinkedIn.

© 2021 Blue Prism Limited. "Blue Prism", the "Blue Prism" logo and Prism device are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Blue Prism Limited and its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

