Blue Prism's Linda Dotts Recognized as One of CRN's 2020 Women of the Channel

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM), a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Blue Prism's Chief Partner Strategy Officer Linda Dotts to its esteemed 2020 Women of the Channel list. Recognizing the unique achievements of a select group of women across all areas of the IT ecosystem, this prestigious, annual list acknowledges channel leaders who are blazing a trail for future generations.

Dotts joined Blue Prism in 2017 to drive Americas alliances and channel strategy for the company. In 2018, her role expanded in parallel with Blue Prism's business growth to drive Global Partner Strategy and Programs, and support product functions at many levels. She oversaw the launch of the Blue Prism Digital Exchange (DX) in December 2018, a growing platform that now has more than 100 partners contributing, and over 25,000 participants leveraging 500-plus assets. She was promoted to Chief Partner Strategy Officer in 2020.

A strong supporter of the Women in RPA (WIRPA) initiative, Dotts has been an executive sponsor since its launch in 2018 by Blue Prism to provide a spotlight on successful women leading the way in an exciting, thriving and emerging tech industry. WIRPA's mission is to build a strong, global network of highly talented and innovative professionals that encourages both personal growth and professional development. Follow the group on LinkedIn.

"It has been a privilege to work with Linda over the past few years and we congratulate her on this honor," Blue Prism Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jason Kingdon said. "Under Linda's collaborative leadership, our Technology Alliance Program (TAP) has experienced phenomenal growth, largely due to her team's efforts in building and expanding Blue Prism's Digital Exchange (DX) – the first network of its kind."

CRN® editorial team selects the honorees to celebrate a list of exceptional women acclaimed for their contributions to channel advocacy, growth, thought leadership, and dedication to the IT channel.

"CRN's 2020 Women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through cultivated partnerships, innovative thought leadership, and unwavering dedication to the IT channel," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to honor them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success."

The 2020 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN® Magazine on June 8 and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Blue Prism

Blue Prism's vision is to provide a Digital Workforce for Every Enterprise. The company's purpose is to unleash the collaborative potential of humans, operating in harmony with a Digital Workforce, so every enterprise can exceed their business goals and drive meaningful growth, with unmatched speed and agility.

Fortune 500 and public-sector organizations, among customers across 70 commercial sectors, trust Blue Prism's enterprise-grade connected-RPA platform, which has users in more than 170 countries. By strategically applying intelligent automation, these organizations are creating new opportunities and services, while unlocking massive efficiencies that return millions of hours of work back into their business.

Available on-premises, in the cloud, hybrid, or as an integrated SaaS solution, Blue Prism's Digital Workforce automates ever more complex, end-to-end processes that drive a true digital transformation, collaboratively, at scale and across the entire enterprise.

Visit www.blueprism.com to learn more or follow Blue Prism on Twitter @blue_prism and on LinkedIn.

© 2020 Blue Prism Limited. "Blue Prism", "Thoughtonomy", the "Blue Prism" logo and Prism device are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Blue Prism Limited and its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Blue Prism

Related Links

http://blueprism.com

