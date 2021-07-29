Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Earnings

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

Jul 29, 2021, 16:30 ET

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE American: BRBS), the holding company of Blue Ridge Bank, National Association ("Blue Ridge Bank") and BRB Financial Group, Inc., announced today financial results for the quarter and year-to-date periods ended June 30, 2021.  For the second quarter of 2021, the Company reported net income of $28.6 million, or $1.54 earnings per diluted common share, compared to $4.2 million, or $0.28 earnings per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021, and $6.2 million, or $0.73 earnings per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020.  For the first half of 2021, the Company reported net income of $32.9 million, or $1.94 earnings per diluted common share, compared to $7.1 million, or $0.83 earnings per diluted common share, for the first half of 2020.  Earnings per common share for all periods presented is reflective of the 3-for-2 stock split effective April 30, 2021.  Net income for the second quarter and first half of 2021 included an after-tax gain of $19.2 million resulting from the sale of over $700 million of loans originated under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP").  Net income for all periods presented also reflected merger-related expenses, as further discussed below. 

On January 31, 2021, the Company completed the merger of Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. ("Bay Banks"), the holding company of Virginia Commonwealth Bank, into the Company.  Immediately following the completion of the merger, Virginia Commonwealth Bank was merged into Blue Ridge Bank (collectively, the "Bay Banks Merger").  Earnings for the first half of 2021 include the earnings of Bay Banks from the effective date of the merger. 

On July 14, 2021, the Company and FVCBankcorp, Inc. ("FVCB") jointly announced they had entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which the companies will combine in an all-stock merger of equals (the "FVCB Merger").  The FVCB Merger is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and approval from the shareholders of both companies.  The Company anticipates the FVCB Merger will close in the fourth quarter of 2021 or in the first quarter of 2022.

Net income for the second and first quarters of 2021 included approximately $1.0 million and $7.1 million, respectively, in after-tax expenses related to the Bay Banks Merger and the FVCB Merger, while earnings for the second quarter of 2020 included approximately $140 thousand in after-tax merger-related expenses.

"We had a very positive and busy second quarter," said Brian K. Plum, President and Chief Executive Officer.  "The sale of most of our PPP loans put a capstone on our monumental efforts to assist tens of thousands of businesses and families.  We are proud of the positive impact we had in facilitating the usage of this critical government program at a time when our communities and country needed it the most."

"The announced partnership with FVCB will further enhance our efforts to invest in technology and resources needed to stay in front of our evolving customer needs," continued Plum.  "We are excited about the future and the numerous opportunities we see across the financial services landscape."

Paycheck Protection Program

In the first half of 2021, the Company funded over 20,000 loans for approximately $728 million of PPP loans pursuant to the Economic Aid Act, passed at the end of December 2020 ("PPP2 loans").  Of the PPP2 loans, approximately 19,500 with principal balances of $712.6 million were sold on June 28, 2021.  Gross proceeds from the sale were $705.9 million and the Company recorded a pre-tax gain of $24.3 million on the sale after giving effect to $30.9 million of unearned fees, net of deferred costs, and the sale discount.  As of June 30, 2021, the Company holds approximately 600 PPP2 loans with an aggregate principal balance of $15.7 million and unearned fees, net of deferred costs, of $367 thousand.  PPP2 loans, if not forgiven, have a five-year term and a stated interest rate of 1%.  As of June 30, 2021, the Company holds $115.0 million of PPP loans funded in 2020 pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("PPP1 loans").  Remaining unearned fees associated with PPP1 loans were $69 thousand as of June 30, 2021.  PPP1 loans, if not forgiven, have a one- or five-year term, depending on origination date, and a stated interest rate of 1%.

Processing fees, net of costs, and interest income earned by the Company for PPP1 loans and PPP2 loans in the amounts of $9.5 million and $2.1 million, respectively, were recognized as interest income in the second quarter of 2021, and these amounts for the first half of 2021 were $12.8 million and $3.3 million, respectively.  Net processing fees for PPP loans are being recognized over the expected life of these loans, which is one to three years depending on the original loan balance.

The Company's PPP loans are primarily funded using the Federal Reserve Bank's Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF").  As of June 30, 2021, outstanding advances under the PPPLF were $97.4 million. The PPPLF provided funding for the full amount and term of the PPP loans at a fixed annual cost of 0.35%.  PPP loans do not count toward bank regulatory capital ratios. 

Fintech Business

The Company continues to grow its partnerships with fintech providers and ended the second quarter of 2021 with numerous active partnerships, including Unit, Flexible Finance, Increase, Upgrade, Kashable, Meritize, Jaris, Aeldra, Grow Credit, and MentorWorks.  Fintech relationships have resulted in over $45.0 million in related deposits on the balance sheet as of June 30, 2021.

Balance Sheet

The Company reported total assets of $2.76 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $1.27 billion from $1.50 billion at December 31, 2020.  The increase in total assets was primarily due to the Bay Banks Merger, which increased assets by $1.22 billion at the effective date of the merger.  Loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, increased $996.8 million to $1.73 billion at June 30, 2021 from $732.9 million at December 31, 2020. 

Total deposits at June 30, 2021 were $2.19 billion, an increase of $1.25 billion from December 31, 2020, of which $1.03 billion were assumed in the Bay Banks Merger at the effective date of the merger.  The Company's expanding relationships with fintech partners have resulted in over $45.0 million of deposit growth in the first half of 2021.

As previously noted, the majority of PPP loans were funded through the PPPLF, resulting in a decrease in Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond ("FRB") advances upon the sale of PPP2 loans in the second quarter of 2021.  Additionally, the Company redeemed subordinated notes with an initial aggregate principal balance of $10 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Income Statement

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $30.5 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $20.0 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $10.6 million for the second quarter of 2020.  Net interest income in the second quarter of 2021 included net interest income added by the Bay Banks Merger, while net interest income in the first quarter of 2021 included that from the Bay Banks Merger from the effective date of the merger, January 31, 2021.  Included in interest income for the second quarter of 2021 were approximately $9.5 million and $2.1 million in PPP fees, net of costs, and interest income, respectively, whereas in the first quarter of 2021, PPP fees, net of costs, and interest income were $3.3 million and $1.2 million, respectively.  Funding costs for PPP loans under the PPPLF resulted in approximately $382 thousand and $304 thousand of interest expense for the second and first quarters of 2021, respectively.  Excluding net interest income from PPP loans, net interest income increased $3.3 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2021.  Additionally, accretion of acquired loan discounts included in interest income in the second and first quarters of 2021 were $865 thousand and $387 thousand, respectively, while amortization of purchase accounting adjustments on assumed time deposits and borrowings were $1.0 million and $724 thousand in the same respective periods.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 3.82% compared to 3.43% for the first quarter of 2021 and 3.19% for the second quarter of 2020.  PPP loans, including the corresponding funding, had a 55, 6, and 11 basis point positive effect on the Company's net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021, first quarter of 2021, and second quarter of 2020, respectively.  Additionally, accretion and amortization of purchase accounting adjustments related to the Bay Banks Merger had a 22 and 17 basis point positive effect on net interest margin for the second and first quarters of 2021, respectively.  Excluding the impact of PPP and purchase accounting adjustments, the Company continues to experience a decline in net interest margin as higher priced loans mature, partially offset by the re-pricing of higher priced term deposits.  Cost of deposits were 0.29% for the second quarter of 2021 down from 0.36% for the first quarter of 2021 and 0.65% for the second quarter of 2020.

Provision for Loan Losses

The Company recorded no provision for loan losses for the quarter and year-to-date periods ended June 30, 2021 compared to provision expense of $3.5 million and $4.1 million for the same respective periods of 2020.  In 2020, the Company increased its allowance for loan losses through the application of a qualitative factor in response to potential credit losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.  The decline in the Company's allowance for loan losses in the first half of 2021 due to the release of the COVID-19 factor was offset by organic loan growth, specific reserves for impaired loans, and reserve needs for loans that have migrated from the Company's acquired loan pools.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $36.4 million compared to $15.8 million and $16.4 million for the first quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2020, respectively.  Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 included a net gain of $24.3 million realized on the sale of PPP loans.  Mortgage banking income, including mortgage servicing rights, contributed $9.0 million of noninterest income in the second quarter compared to $12.7 million and $15.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020, respectively.  Other income in the second quarter of 2021 included a $640 thousand fair value adjustment for one of the Company's investments in a fintech company.  Noninterest income for the first halves of 2021 and 2020 was $52.2 million and $21.2 million, respectively.  Excluding the gain on sale of PPP loans, noninterest income for the first half of 2021 was $27.9 million, a $6.7 million increase over the same period of 2020, primarily attributable to $3.5 million of income from mortgage servicing rights, $1.4 million of wealth and trust management fees, and $954 thousand of gains on the sale of government guaranteed loans.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for both the second and first quarters of 2021 was $30.5 million compared to $15.6 million for the second quarter of 2020.  Noninterest expenses added with the Bay Banks Merger are included since the effective date of the merger.  Merger-related expenses for the second and first quarters of 2021 and the second quarter of 2020 were $1.2 million, $9.0 million, and $177 thousand, respectively.  Salaries and employee benefits increased $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 from the first quarter of 2021.  This increase was primarily due to a full quarter of expenses from the Bay Banks Merger, greater incentive expense, primarily related to the PPP, and higher headcount, primarily to support the Company's noninterest income business lines.  These increases were partially offset by lower salaries and employee benefits in the Company's mortgage division, which declined approximately $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 from the first quarter of 2021. Noninterest expense for the first halves of 2021 and 2020 was $61.1 million and $26.8 million, respectively.  Included in these amounts were merger-related expenses of $10.3 million and $446 thousand for the same respective periods.

Mortgage Division

The Company's mortgage division, which consists of a retail division operating as Monarch Mortgage and a wholesale division operating as LenderSelect Mortgage Group, recorded net income of $764 thousand for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $2.4 million for the first quarter of 2021.  Mortgage volumes for the second and the first quarters of 2021 were $337.5 million and $361.4 million, respectively.  Income related to mortgage servicing rights decreased to $1.7 million for the second quarter of 2021 from $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans, which include nonaccrual loans and loans 90 days or more past due and accruing interest, totaled $11.9 million at June 30, 2021, an increase of $5.4 million from December 31, 2020.  The ratio of nonperforming loans to total assets was 0.43% as of June 30, 2021 and 0.44% as of December 31, 2020.  The Company's allowance for loan losses was $13.0 million at June 30, 2021, or 0.75% as a percentage of gross loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, compared to 1.89% at December 31, 2020.  The Company holds no allowance for loan losses on PPP loans as they are fully guaranteed by the U.S. government.  The decrease in the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans held for investment since December 31, 2020 was primarily attributable to the loans acquired in the Bay Banks Merger, for which no allowance for loan losses carried over in the merger.  The remaining acquired loan discounts related to loans acquired in the Company's mergers were $17.0 million as of June 30, 2021 compared to $1.2 million as of December 31, 2020. 

Capital

The Company continually monitors its capital position and remains confident in its ability to maintain capital levels at amounts required for regulatory purposes and for the payment of its common stock dividend.  Tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP (defined below) measure, was $12.49 and $10.03 as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry.  However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance.  Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses.  These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.  Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release of the Company contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections and statements of the Company's beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as "may," "could," "should," "will," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "aim," "intend," "plan," or words or phases of similar meaning.  The Company cautions that the forward-looking statements are based largely on its expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond the Company's control. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause the Company's financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in such forward-looking statements: (i) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Company conducts operations; (ii) geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, or actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; (iii) the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the adverse impact on the Company's business and operations and on the Company's customers which may result, among other things, in increased delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures and losses on loans; (iv) the occurrence of significant natural disasters, including severe weather conditions, floods, health related issues, and other catastrophic events; (v) the Company's management of risks inherent in its real estate loan portfolio, and the risk of a prolonged downturn in the real estate market, which could impair the value of the Company's  collateral and its ability to sell collateral upon any foreclosure; (vi) changes in consumer spending and savings habits; (vii) technological and social media changes; (viii) the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; (ix) changing bank regulatory conditions, policies or programs, whether arising as new legislation or regulatory initiatives, that could lead to restrictions on activities of banks generally, or the Company's subsidiary bank in particular, more restrictive regulatory capital requirements, increased costs, including deposit insurance premiums, regulation or prohibition of certain income producing activities or changes in the secondary market for loans and other products; (x) the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws and regulations, including laws, regulations and policies concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; (xi) the impact of changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the real estate industry; (xii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted from time to time by bank regulatory agencies, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setting bodies; (xiii) the timely development of competitive new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; (xiv) the willingness of users to substitute competitors' products and services for the Company's products and services; (xv) expenses related to the FVCB Merger, unexpected delays related to the FVCB Merger, or the inability to obtain regulatory and shareholder approvals or satisfy other closing conditions required to complete the FVCB Merger within the expected time frame, or at all; (xvi) the businesses of the Company and FVCB may not be integrated successfully or such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming, or costly than expected; (xvii) customer and employee relationships and business operations may be disrupted by the Bay Banks Merger or the FVCB Merger; (xviii) the effects of the Bay Banks Merger, the FVCB Merger and other acquisitions the Company may make, including, without limitation, the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such transactions; (xix) changes in the level of the Company's nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (xx) the Company's involvement, from time to time, in legal proceedings and examination and remedial actions by regulators; (xxi) potential exposure to fraud, negligence, computer theft and cyber-crime; (xxii) the Company's ability to pay dividends; (xxiii) the Company's involvement as a participating lender in the PPP as administered through the Small Business Administration; and (xxiv) other risks and factors identified in the "Risk Factors" sections and elsewhere in documents the Company files from time to time with the SEC.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.







Consolidated Balance Sheets







(Dollars in thousands except share data)

(unaudited)

June 30, 2021

December 31,
2020 (2)

Assets







Cash and due from banks

$

296,425

$

117,945

Federal funds sold

2,273


775

Securities available for sale, at fair value

261,309


109,475

Restricted equity and other investments

15,310


11,173

Loans held for sale

146,985


148,209

Paycheck Protection Program loans, net of deferred fees and costs

130,193


288,533

Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs

1,729,677


732,883

Less allowance for loan losses

(13,007)


(13,827)

Loans held for investment, net

1,716,670


719,056

Accrued interest receivable

11,072


5,428

Other real estate owned

438



Premises and equipment, net

29,551


14,831

Right-of-use asset

6,348


5,328

Bank owned life insurance

46,001


15,724

Goodwill

27,098


19,892

Other intangible assets

8,931


2,922

Mortgage derivative asset

3,143


5,293

Mortgage servicing rights, net

13,149


7,084

Mortgage brokerage receivable

5,264


8,516

Interest rate swap asset

5,072


1,716

Other assets

39,498


16,358

Total assets

$

2,764,730

$

1,498,258

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Deposits:







Noninterest-bearing demand

$

660,937

$

333,051

Interest-bearing demand and money market deposits

812,756


282,263

Savings

143,908


78,352

Time deposits

572,970


251,443

Total deposits

2,190,571


945,109

FHLB borrowings

125,118


115,000

FRB borrowings

97,384


281,650

Subordinated notes, net

46,149


24,506

Lease liability

7,795


5,506

Interest rate swap liability

1,445


2,735

Other liabilities

29,442


15,552

Total liabilities

2,497,904


1,390,058

Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' Equity:







Common stock, no par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 18,631,073 and

   8,577,932 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020,

   respectively (1)

193,259


66,771

Additional paid-in capital

252


252

Retained earnings

70,885


40,688

Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,200


264



266,596


107,975

Noncontrolling interest

230


225

Total stockholders' equity

266,826


108,200

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,764,730

$

1,498,258









(1) Common stock as of the periods presented is reflective of the 3-for-2 stock split that was effective April 30, 2021.

(2) Derived from audited December 31, 2020 Consolidated Financial Statements.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.











Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)













For the Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

Interest income:











Interest and fees on loans

$

32,591

$

21,363

$

12,443

Interest on taxable securities

1,133


1,130


683

Interest on nontaxable securities

64


52


40

Interest on deposit accounts and federal funds sold

24


31


1

Total interest income

33,812


22,576


13,167

Interest expense:











Interest on deposits

1,682


1,540


1,650

Interest on subordinated notes

868


630


266

Interest on FHLB and FRB borrowings

800


389


606

Total interest expense

3,350


2,559


2,522

Net interest income

30,462


20,017


10,645

Provision for loan losses







3,500

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

30,462


20,017


7,145

Noninterest income:











Gain on sale of Paycheck Protection Program loans

24,315






Residential mortgage banking income, net

7,254


9,301


13,708

Mortgage servicing rights

1,707


3,371


1,596

Gain on sale of government guaranteed loans

143


1,074


243

Wealth and trust management

833


602



Service charges on deposit accounts

370


327


183

Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance

237


164


92

Payroll processing

213


270


212

Bank and purchase card, net

299


300


139

Other

1,054


400


180

Total noninterest income

36,425


15,809


16,353

Noninterest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits

17,642


14,009


10,846

Occupancy and equipment

1,868


1,357


875

Data processing

1,534


845


611

Legal, issuer, and regulatory filing

489


576


296

Advertising and marketing

247


290


129

Communications

673


368


187

Audit and accounting fees

291


189


136

FDIC insurance

9


343


230

Intangible amortization

506


400


233

Other contractual services

666


853


179

Other taxes and assessments

1,078


348


245

Merger-related

1,237


9,019


177

Other

4,308


1,915


1,492

Total noninterest expense

30,548


30,512


15,636

Income before income tax

36,339


5,314


7,862

Income tax expense

7,697


1,077


1,644

Net income

$

28,642

$

4,237

$

6,218

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest

4


(9)


4

Net income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

$

28,646

$

4,228

$

6,222

Net income available to common stockholders

$

28,646

$

4,228

$

6,222

Basic and diluted earnings per common share (EPS) (1)

$

1.54

$

0.28

$

0.73













(1) EPS has been adjusted for all periods presented to reflect the 3-for-2 stock split that was effective April 30, 2021.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.







Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)









For the Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Interest income:







Interest and fees on loans

$

53,954

$

21,987

Interest on taxable securities

2,263


1,513

Interest on nontaxable securities

116


89

Interest on deposit accounts and federal funds sold

55


1

Total interest income

56,388


23,590

Interest expense:







Interest on deposits

3,222


3,375

Interest on subordinated notes

1,498


443

Interest on FHLB and FRB borrowings

1,189


1,104

Total interest expense

5,909


4,922

Net interest income

50,479


18,668

Provision for loan losses




4,075

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

50,479


14,593

Noninterest income:







Gain on sale of Paycheck Protection Program loans

24,315



Residential mortgage banking income, net

16,555


17,569

Mortgage servicing rights

5,078


1,596

Gain on sale of government guaranteed loans

1,217


263

Wealth and trust management

1,435



Service charges on deposit accounts

697


454

Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance

401


185

Payroll processing

483


515

Bank and purchase card, net

599


271

Other

1,454


341

Total noninterest income

52,234


21,194

Noninterest expense:







Salaries and employee benefits

31,651


18,006

Occupancy and equipment

3,225


1,732

Data processing

2,379


994

Legal, issuer, and regulatory filing

1,065


490

Advertising and marketing

537


353

Communications

1,041


322

Audit and accounting fees

480


179

FDIC insurance

352


381

Intangible amortization

906


376

Other contractual services

1,519


354

Other taxes and assessments

1,426


469

Merger-related

10,256


446

Other

6,223


2,714

Total noninterest expense

61,060


26,816

Income before income tax

41,653


8,971

Income tax expense

8,774


1,912

Net income

$

32,879

$

7,059

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(5)


(5)

Net income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

$

32,874

$

7,054

Net income available to common stockholders

$

32,874

$

7,054

Basic earnings per common share (EPS) (1)

$

1.95

$

0.83

Diluted earnings per common share (EPS) (1)

$

1.94

$

0.83









(1) EPS has been adjusted for all periods presented to reflect the 3-for-2 stock split that was effective April 30, 2021.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.



















Five Quarter Summary of Selected Financial Data (unaudited)





















As of and for the Three Months Ended


June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except share data)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

Income Statement Data:



















Interest income

$

33,812

$

22,576

$

16,426

$

14,444

$

13,167

Interest expense

3,350


2,559


2,412


2,615


2,522

Net interest income

30,462


20,017


14,014


11,829


10,645

Provision for loan losses







2,375


4,000


3,500

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

30,462


20,017


11,639


7,829


7,145

Noninterest income

36,425


15,809


17,436


17,611


16,353

Noninterest expenses

30,548


30,512


22,312


18,674


15,636

Income before income taxes

36,339


5,314


6,763


6,766


7,862

Income tax expense

7,697


1,077


1,182


1,707


1,644

Net income

28,642


4,237


5,581


5,059


6,218

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest

4


(9)





4


4

Net income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

$

28,646

$

4,228

$

5,581

$

5,063

$

6,222

Per Common Share Data:



















Earnings per share - basic (2)

$

1.54

$

0.28

$

0.65

$

0.59

$

0.73

Earnings per share - diluted (2)

1.54


0.28


0.65


0.59


0.73

Dividends declared - pre-stock split basis




0.2925





0.1425


0.1425

Book value per common share (2)

14.32


12.88


12.61


11.65


11.22

Tangible book value per common share (2) - Non-GAAP

12.49


11.02


10.03


9.05


8.56

Balance Sheet Data:



















Assets

$

2,764,730

$

3,167,374

$

1,498,258

$

1,523,299

$

1,585,798

Loans held for investment (including PPP loans)

1,859,870


2,304,542


1,021,416


1,072,377


1,053,037

Allowance for loan losses

13,007


13,402


13,827


12,123


8,206

Purchase accounting adjustments (discounts) on acquired loans

16,987


18,691


1,248


1,372


1,519

Loans held for sale

146,985


122,453


148,209


159,925


96,224

Securities

276,619


293,555


120,648


123,329


114,003

Deposits

2,190,571


2,140,118


945,109


915,266


965,857

Subordinated notes, net

46,149


54,588


24,506


24,489


24,472

FHLB and FRB advances

222,502


692,789


396,650


459,611


478,412

Total stockholders' equity

266,826


239,734


108,200


99,930


95,159

Average common shares outstanding - basic (2)

18,625


15,137


8,579


8,579


8,489

Average common shares outstanding - diluted (2)

18,646


15,154


8,579


8,579


8,489

Financial Ratios:



















Return on average assets (1)

3.39

%

0.68

%

1.48

%

1.30

%

1.90

%

Operating return on average assets (1) - Non-GAAP

3.50

%

1.84

%

1.62

%

1.56

%

1.95

%

Return on average equity (1)

47.39

%

8.69

%

21.45

%

20.75

%

26.83

%

Operating return on average equity (1) - Non-GAAP

49.01

%

23.29

%

23.46

%

24.84

%

27.43

%

Total loan to deposit ratio

91.6

%

113.4

%

123.8

%

134.6

%

119.0

%

Held for investment loan to deposit ratio

84.9

%

107.7

%

108.1

%

117.2

%

109.0

%

Net interest margin (1)

3.82

%

3.43

%

3.88

%

3.26

%

3.19

%

Cost of deposits (1)

0.29

%

0.36

%

0.56

%

0.64

%

0.65

%

Efficiency ratio

45.7

%

85.2

%

70.9

%

63.4

%

57.9

%

Operating efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP

43.8

%

60.0

%

68.8

%

59.1

%

57.3

%

Merger-related expenses (MRE)

1,237


9,019


662


1,264


177

Capital and Asset Quality Ratios:



















Average stockholders' equity to average assets

7.1

%

7.9

%

6.9

%

6.3

%

7.1

%

Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans

0.75

%

0.79

%

1.89

%

1.71

%

1.17

%

Nonperforming loans to total assets

0.43

%

0.17

%

0.44

%

0.30

%

0.39

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.45

%

0.19

%

0.44

%

0.30

%

0.39

%





















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited):





















Tangible Common Equity:



















Total stockholders' equity

$

266,826

$

239,734

$

108,200

$

99,930

$

95,159

Less:  Goodwill and other intangibles, net of deferred tax liability (3)

(34,153)


(34,556)


(22,200)


(22,279)


(22,556)

Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$

232,673

$

205,178

$

86,000

$

77,651

$

72,603

Total shares outstanding (2)

18,631


18,618


8,579


8,579


8,481

Book value per share

$

14.32

$

12.88

$

12.61

$

11.65

$

11.22

Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)

12.49


11.02


10.03


9.05


8.56





















Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible total assets



















Total assets

$

2,764,730

$

3,167,374

$

1,498,258

$

1,523,299

$

1,585,798

Less:  Goodwill and other intangibles, net of deferred tax liability (3)

(34,153)


(34,556)


(22,200)


(22,279)


(22,556)

Tangible total assets (Non-GAAP)

$

2,730,577

$

3,132,818

$

1,476,058

$

1,501,020

$

1,563,242

Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$

232,673

$

205,178

$

86,000

$

77,651

$

72,603

Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible total assets (Non-GAAP)

8.5

%

6.5

%

5.8

%

5.2

%

4.6

%





















Operating return on average assets (annualized)



















Net income

$

28,642

$

4,237

$

5,581

$

5,059

$

6,218

Add: MRE, after-tax basis (ATB) (4)

977


7,125


523


999


140

Operating net income (Non-GAAP)

$

29,619

$

11,362

$

6,104

$

6,058

$

6,358

Average assets

$

3,383,015

$

2,475,912

$

1,510,779

$

1,554,549

$

1,306,702

Operating return on average assets (annualized) (Non-GAAP)

3.50

%

1.84

%

1.62

%

1.56

%

1.95

%





















Operating return on average equity (annualized)



















Net income

$

28,642

$

4,237

$

5,581

$

5,059

$

6,218

Add: MRE, ATB (4)

977


7,125


523


999


140

Operating net income (Non-GAAP)

$

29,619

$

11,362

$

6,104

$

6,058

$

6,358

Average stockholders' equity

$

241,731

$

195,103

$

104,065

$

97,545

$

92,717

Operating return on average equity (annualized) (Non-GAAP)

49.01

%

23.29

%

23.46

%

24.84

%

27.43

%





















Operating efficiency ratio



















Total noninterest expense

$

30,548

$

30,512

$

22,312

$

18,674

$

15,636

Less: MRE

1,237


9,019


662


1,264


177

Noninterest expense excluding MRE (Non-GAAP)

$

29,311

$

21,493

$

21,650

$

17,410

$

15,459

Net interest income

30,462


20,017


14,014


11,829


10,645

Noninterest income

36,425


15,809


17,436


17,611


16,353

Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)

43.8

%

60.0

%

68.8

%

59.1

%

57.3

%





















(1) Annualized.

(2) Shares outstanding as of and for the periods stated are reflective of the 3-for-2 stock split that was effective April 30, 2021.

(3) Excludes mortgage servicing rights.

(4) Assumes an income tax rate of 21% and full deductibility.

SOURCE Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

