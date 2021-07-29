Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Earnings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE American: BRBS), the holding company of Blue Ridge Bank, National Association ("Blue Ridge Bank") and BRB Financial Group, Inc., announced today financial results for the quarter and year-to-date periods ended June 30, 2021. For the second quarter of 2021, the Company reported net income of $28.6 million, or $1.54 earnings per diluted common share, compared to $4.2 million, or $0.28 earnings per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021, and $6.2 million, or $0.73 earnings per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020. For the first half of 2021, the Company reported net income of $32.9 million, or $1.94 earnings per diluted common share, compared to $7.1 million, or $0.83 earnings per diluted common share, for the first half of 2020. Earnings per common share for all periods presented is reflective of the 3-for-2 stock split effective April 30, 2021. Net income for the second quarter and first half of 2021 included an after-tax gain of $19.2 million resulting from the sale of over $700 million of loans originated under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). Net income for all periods presented also reflected merger-related expenses, as further discussed below.

On January 31, 2021, the Company completed the merger of Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. ("Bay Banks"), the holding company of Virginia Commonwealth Bank, into the Company. Immediately following the completion of the merger, Virginia Commonwealth Bank was merged into Blue Ridge Bank (collectively, the "Bay Banks Merger"). Earnings for the first half of 2021 include the earnings of Bay Banks from the effective date of the merger.

On July 14, 2021, the Company and FVCBankcorp, Inc. ("FVCB") jointly announced they had entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which the companies will combine in an all-stock merger of equals (the "FVCB Merger"). The FVCB Merger is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and approval from the shareholders of both companies. The Company anticipates the FVCB Merger will close in the fourth quarter of 2021 or in the first quarter of 2022.

Net income for the second and first quarters of 2021 included approximately $1.0 million and $7.1 million, respectively, in after-tax expenses related to the Bay Banks Merger and the FVCB Merger, while earnings for the second quarter of 2020 included approximately $140 thousand in after-tax merger-related expenses.

"We had a very positive and busy second quarter," said Brian K. Plum, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The sale of most of our PPP loans put a capstone on our monumental efforts to assist tens of thousands of businesses and families. We are proud of the positive impact we had in facilitating the usage of this critical government program at a time when our communities and country needed it the most."

"The announced partnership with FVCB will further enhance our efforts to invest in technology and resources needed to stay in front of our evolving customer needs," continued Plum. "We are excited about the future and the numerous opportunities we see across the financial services landscape."

Paycheck Protection Program

In the first half of 2021, the Company funded over 20,000 loans for approximately $728 million of PPP loans pursuant to the Economic Aid Act, passed at the end of December 2020 ("PPP2 loans"). Of the PPP2 loans, approximately 19,500 with principal balances of $712.6 million were sold on June 28, 2021. Gross proceeds from the sale were $705.9 million and the Company recorded a pre-tax gain of $24.3 million on the sale after giving effect to $30.9 million of unearned fees, net of deferred costs, and the sale discount. As of June 30, 2021, the Company holds approximately 600 PPP2 loans with an aggregate principal balance of $15.7 million and unearned fees, net of deferred costs, of $367 thousand. PPP2 loans, if not forgiven, have a five-year term and a stated interest rate of 1%. As of June 30, 2021, the Company holds $115.0 million of PPP loans funded in 2020 pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("PPP1 loans"). Remaining unearned fees associated with PPP1 loans were $69 thousand as of June 30, 2021. PPP1 loans, if not forgiven, have a one- or five-year term, depending on origination date, and a stated interest rate of 1%.

Processing fees, net of costs, and interest income earned by the Company for PPP1 loans and PPP2 loans in the amounts of $9.5 million and $2.1 million, respectively, were recognized as interest income in the second quarter of 2021, and these amounts for the first half of 2021 were $12.8 million and $3.3 million, respectively. Net processing fees for PPP loans are being recognized over the expected life of these loans, which is one to three years depending on the original loan balance.

The Company's PPP loans are primarily funded using the Federal Reserve Bank's Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF"). As of June 30, 2021, outstanding advances under the PPPLF were $97.4 million. The PPPLF provided funding for the full amount and term of the PPP loans at a fixed annual cost of 0.35%. PPP loans do not count toward bank regulatory capital ratios.

Fintech Business

The Company continues to grow its partnerships with fintech providers and ended the second quarter of 2021 with numerous active partnerships, including Unit, Flexible Finance, Increase, Upgrade, Kashable, Meritize, Jaris, Aeldra, Grow Credit, and MentorWorks. Fintech relationships have resulted in over $45.0 million in related deposits on the balance sheet as of June 30, 2021.

Balance Sheet

The Company reported total assets of $2.76 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $1.27 billion from $1.50 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in total assets was primarily due to the Bay Banks Merger, which increased assets by $1.22 billion at the effective date of the merger. Loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, increased $996.8 million to $1.73 billion at June 30, 2021 from $732.9 million at December 31, 2020.

Total deposits at June 30, 2021 were $2.19 billion, an increase of $1.25 billion from December 31, 2020, of which $1.03 billion were assumed in the Bay Banks Merger at the effective date of the merger. The Company's expanding relationships with fintech partners have resulted in over $45.0 million of deposit growth in the first half of 2021.

As previously noted, the majority of PPP loans were funded through the PPPLF, resulting in a decrease in Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond ("FRB") advances upon the sale of PPP2 loans in the second quarter of 2021. Additionally, the Company redeemed subordinated notes with an initial aggregate principal balance of $10 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Income Statement

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $30.5 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $20.0 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $10.6 million for the second quarter of 2020. Net interest income in the second quarter of 2021 included net interest income added by the Bay Banks Merger, while net interest income in the first quarter of 2021 included that from the Bay Banks Merger from the effective date of the merger, January 31, 2021. Included in interest income for the second quarter of 2021 were approximately $9.5 million and $2.1 million in PPP fees, net of costs, and interest income, respectively, whereas in the first quarter of 2021, PPP fees, net of costs, and interest income were $3.3 million and $1.2 million, respectively. Funding costs for PPP loans under the PPPLF resulted in approximately $382 thousand and $304 thousand of interest expense for the second and first quarters of 2021, respectively. Excluding net interest income from PPP loans, net interest income increased $3.3 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2021. Additionally, accretion of acquired loan discounts included in interest income in the second and first quarters of 2021 were $865 thousand and $387 thousand, respectively, while amortization of purchase accounting adjustments on assumed time deposits and borrowings were $1.0 million and $724 thousand in the same respective periods.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 3.82% compared to 3.43% for the first quarter of 2021 and 3.19% for the second quarter of 2020. PPP loans, including the corresponding funding, had a 55, 6, and 11 basis point positive effect on the Company's net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021, first quarter of 2021, and second quarter of 2020, respectively. Additionally, accretion and amortization of purchase accounting adjustments related to the Bay Banks Merger had a 22 and 17 basis point positive effect on net interest margin for the second and first quarters of 2021, respectively. Excluding the impact of PPP and purchase accounting adjustments, the Company continues to experience a decline in net interest margin as higher priced loans mature, partially offset by the re-pricing of higher priced term deposits. Cost of deposits were 0.29% for the second quarter of 2021 down from 0.36% for the first quarter of 2021 and 0.65% for the second quarter of 2020.

Provision for Loan Losses

The Company recorded no provision for loan losses for the quarter and year-to-date periods ended June 30, 2021 compared to provision expense of $3.5 million and $4.1 million for the same respective periods of 2020. In 2020, the Company increased its allowance for loan losses through the application of a qualitative factor in response to potential credit losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decline in the Company's allowance for loan losses in the first half of 2021 due to the release of the COVID-19 factor was offset by organic loan growth, specific reserves for impaired loans, and reserve needs for loans that have migrated from the Company's acquired loan pools.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $36.4 million compared to $15.8 million and $16.4 million for the first quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2020, respectively. Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 included a net gain of $24.3 million realized on the sale of PPP loans. Mortgage banking income, including mortgage servicing rights, contributed $9.0 million of noninterest income in the second quarter compared to $12.7 million and $15.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020, respectively. Other income in the second quarter of 2021 included a $640 thousand fair value adjustment for one of the Company's investments in a fintech company. Noninterest income for the first halves of 2021 and 2020 was $52.2 million and $21.2 million, respectively. Excluding the gain on sale of PPP loans, noninterest income for the first half of 2021 was $27.9 million, a $6.7 million increase over the same period of 2020, primarily attributable to $3.5 million of income from mortgage servicing rights, $1.4 million of wealth and trust management fees, and $954 thousand of gains on the sale of government guaranteed loans.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for both the second and first quarters of 2021 was $30.5 million compared to $15.6 million for the second quarter of 2020. Noninterest expenses added with the Bay Banks Merger are included since the effective date of the merger. Merger-related expenses for the second and first quarters of 2021 and the second quarter of 2020 were $1.2 million, $9.0 million, and $177 thousand, respectively. Salaries and employee benefits increased $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 from the first quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily due to a full quarter of expenses from the Bay Banks Merger, greater incentive expense, primarily related to the PPP, and higher headcount, primarily to support the Company's noninterest income business lines. These increases were partially offset by lower salaries and employee benefits in the Company's mortgage division, which declined approximately $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 from the first quarter of 2021. Noninterest expense for the first halves of 2021 and 2020 was $61.1 million and $26.8 million, respectively. Included in these amounts were merger-related expenses of $10.3 million and $446 thousand for the same respective periods.

Mortgage Division

The Company's mortgage division, which consists of a retail division operating as Monarch Mortgage and a wholesale division operating as LenderSelect Mortgage Group, recorded net income of $764 thousand for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $2.4 million for the first quarter of 2021. Mortgage volumes for the second and the first quarters of 2021 were $337.5 million and $361.4 million, respectively. Income related to mortgage servicing rights decreased to $1.7 million for the second quarter of 2021 from $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans, which include nonaccrual loans and loans 90 days or more past due and accruing interest, totaled $11.9 million at June 30, 2021, an increase of $5.4 million from December 31, 2020. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total assets was 0.43% as of June 30, 2021 and 0.44% as of December 31, 2020. The Company's allowance for loan losses was $13.0 million at June 30, 2021, or 0.75% as a percentage of gross loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, compared to 1.89% at December 31, 2020. The Company holds no allowance for loan losses on PPP loans as they are fully guaranteed by the U.S. government. The decrease in the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans held for investment since December 31, 2020 was primarily attributable to the loans acquired in the Bay Banks Merger, for which no allowance for loan losses carried over in the merger. The remaining acquired loan discounts related to loans acquired in the Company's mergers were $17.0 million as of June 30, 2021 compared to $1.2 million as of December 31, 2020.

Capital

The Company continually monitors its capital position and remains confident in its ability to maintain capital levels at amounts required for regulatory purposes and for the payment of its common stock dividend. Tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP (defined below) measure, was $12.49 and $10.03 as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release of the Company contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections and statements of the Company's beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as "may," "could," "should," "will," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "aim," "intend," "plan," or words or phases of similar meaning. The Company cautions that the forward-looking statements are based largely on its expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond the Company's control. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause the Company's financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in such forward-looking statements: (i) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Company conducts operations; (ii) geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, or actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; (iii) the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the adverse impact on the Company's business and operations and on the Company's customers which may result, among other things, in increased delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures and losses on loans; (iv) the occurrence of significant natural disasters, including severe weather conditions, floods, health related issues, and other catastrophic events; (v) the Company's management of risks inherent in its real estate loan portfolio, and the risk of a prolonged downturn in the real estate market, which could impair the value of the Company's collateral and its ability to sell collateral upon any foreclosure; (vi) changes in consumer spending and savings habits; (vii) technological and social media changes; (viii) the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; (ix) changing bank regulatory conditions, policies or programs, whether arising as new legislation or regulatory initiatives, that could lead to restrictions on activities of banks generally, or the Company's subsidiary bank in particular, more restrictive regulatory capital requirements, increased costs, including deposit insurance premiums, regulation or prohibition of certain income producing activities or changes in the secondary market for loans and other products; (x) the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws and regulations, including laws, regulations and policies concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; (xi) the impact of changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the real estate industry; (xii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted from time to time by bank regulatory agencies, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setting bodies; (xiii) the timely development of competitive new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; (xiv) the willingness of users to substitute competitors' products and services for the Company's products and services; (xv) expenses related to the FVCB Merger, unexpected delays related to the FVCB Merger, or the inability to obtain regulatory and shareholder approvals or satisfy other closing conditions required to complete the FVCB Merger within the expected time frame, or at all; (xvi) the businesses of the Company and FVCB may not be integrated successfully or such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming, or costly than expected; (xvii) customer and employee relationships and business operations may be disrupted by the Bay Banks Merger or the FVCB Merger; (xviii) the effects of the Bay Banks Merger, the FVCB Merger and other acquisitions the Company may make, including, without limitation, the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such transactions; (xix) changes in the level of the Company's nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (xx) the Company's involvement, from time to time, in legal proceedings and examination and remedial actions by regulators; (xxi) potential exposure to fraud, negligence, computer theft and cyber-crime; (xxii) the Company's ability to pay dividends; (xxiii) the Company's involvement as a participating lender in the PPP as administered through the Small Business Administration; and (xxiv) other risks and factors identified in the "Risk Factors" sections and elsewhere in documents the Company files from time to time with the SEC.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.















Consolidated Balance Sheets















(Dollars in thousands except share data)

(unaudited) June 30, 2021



December 31,

2020 (2)

Assets















Cash and due from banks

$ 296,425



$ 117,945

Federal funds sold



2,273





775

Securities available for sale, at fair value



261,309





109,475

Restricted equity and other investments



15,310





11,173

Loans held for sale



146,985





148,209

Paycheck Protection Program loans, net of deferred fees and costs



130,193





288,533

Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs



1,729,677





732,883

Less allowance for loan losses



(13,007)





(13,827)

Loans held for investment, net



1,716,670





719,056

Accrued interest receivable



11,072





5,428

Other real estate owned



438





—

Premises and equipment, net



29,551





14,831

Right-of-use asset



6,348





5,328

Bank owned life insurance



46,001





15,724

Goodwill



27,098





19,892

Other intangible assets



8,931





2,922

Mortgage derivative asset



3,143





5,293

Mortgage servicing rights, net



13,149





7,084

Mortgage brokerage receivable



5,264





8,516

Interest rate swap asset



5,072





1,716

Other assets



39,498





16,358

Total assets

$ 2,764,730



$ 1,498,258

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Deposits:















Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 660,937



$ 333,051

Interest-bearing demand and money market deposits



812,756





282,263

Savings



143,908





78,352

Time deposits



572,970





251,443

Total deposits



2,190,571





945,109

FHLB borrowings



125,118





115,000

FRB borrowings



97,384





281,650

Subordinated notes, net



46,149





24,506

Lease liability



7,795





5,506

Interest rate swap liability



1,445





2,735

Other liabilities



29,442





15,552

Total liabilities



2,497,904





1,390,058

Commitments and contingencies















Stockholders' Equity:















Common stock, no par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 18,631,073 and 8,577,932 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (1)



193,259





66,771

Additional paid-in capital



252





252

Retained earnings



70,885





40,688

Accumulated other comprehensive income



2,200





264







266,596





107,975

Noncontrolling interest



230





225

Total stockholders' equity



266,826





108,200

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,764,730



$ 1,498,258



















(1) Common stock as of the periods presented is reflective of the 3-for-2 stock split that was effective April 30, 2021.

(2) Derived from audited December 31, 2020 Consolidated Financial Statements.



Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.























Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



























For the Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)

June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021



June 30, 2020

Interest income:























Interest and fees on loans

$ 32,591



$ 21,363



$ 12,443

Interest on taxable securities



1,133





1,130





683

Interest on nontaxable securities



64





52





40

Interest on deposit accounts and federal funds sold



24





31





1

Total interest income



33,812





22,576





13,167

Interest expense:























Interest on deposits



1,682





1,540





1,650

Interest on subordinated notes



868





630





266

Interest on FHLB and FRB borrowings



800





389





606

Total interest expense



3,350





2,559





2,522

Net interest income



30,462





20,017





10,645

Provision for loan losses



—





—





3,500

Net interest income after provision for loan losses



30,462





20,017





7,145

Noninterest income:























Gain on sale of Paycheck Protection Program loans



24,315





—





—

Residential mortgage banking income, net



7,254





9,301





13,708

Mortgage servicing rights



1,707





3,371





1,596

Gain on sale of government guaranteed loans



143





1,074





243

Wealth and trust management



833





602





—

Service charges on deposit accounts



370





327





183

Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance



237





164





92

Payroll processing



213





270





212

Bank and purchase card, net



299





300





139

Other



1,054





400





180

Total noninterest income



36,425





15,809





16,353

Noninterest expense:























Salaries and employee benefits



17,642





14,009





10,846

Occupancy and equipment



1,868





1,357





875

Data processing



1,534





845





611

Legal, issuer, and regulatory filing



489





576





296

Advertising and marketing



247





290





129

Communications



673





368





187

Audit and accounting fees



291





189





136

FDIC insurance



9





343





230

Intangible amortization



506





400





233

Other contractual services



666





853





179

Other taxes and assessments



1,078





348





245

Merger-related



1,237





9,019





177

Other



4,308





1,915





1,492

Total noninterest expense



30,548





30,512





15,636

Income before income tax



36,339





5,314





7,862

Income tax expense



7,697





1,077





1,644

Net income

$ 28,642



$ 4,237



$ 6,218

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest



4





(9)





4

Net income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

$ 28,646



$ 4,228



$ 6,222

Net income available to common stockholders

$ 28,646



$ 4,228



$ 6,222

Basic and diluted earnings per common share (EPS) (1)

$ 1.54



$ 0.28



$ 0.73



























(1) EPS has been adjusted for all periods presented to reflect the 3-for-2 stock split that was effective April 30, 2021.



Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.















Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



















For the Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)

June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020

Interest income:















Interest and fees on loans

$ 53,954



$ 21,987

Interest on taxable securities



2,263





1,513

Interest on nontaxable securities



116





89

Interest on deposit accounts and federal funds sold



55





1

Total interest income



56,388





23,590

Interest expense:















Interest on deposits



3,222





3,375

Interest on subordinated notes



1,498





443

Interest on FHLB and FRB borrowings



1,189





1,104

Total interest expense



5,909





4,922

Net interest income



50,479





18,668

Provision for loan losses



—





4,075

Net interest income after provision for loan losses



50,479





14,593

Noninterest income:















Gain on sale of Paycheck Protection Program loans



24,315





—

Residential mortgage banking income, net



16,555





17,569

Mortgage servicing rights



5,078





1,596

Gain on sale of government guaranteed loans



1,217





263

Wealth and trust management



1,435





—

Service charges on deposit accounts



697





454

Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance



401





185

Payroll processing



483





515

Bank and purchase card, net



599





271

Other



1,454





341

Total noninterest income



52,234





21,194

Noninterest expense:















Salaries and employee benefits



31,651





18,006

Occupancy and equipment



3,225





1,732

Data processing



2,379





994

Legal, issuer, and regulatory filing



1,065





490

Advertising and marketing



537





353

Communications



1,041





322

Audit and accounting fees



480





179

FDIC insurance



352





381

Intangible amortization



906





376

Other contractual services



1,519





354

Other taxes and assessments



1,426





469

Merger-related



10,256





446

Other



6,223





2,714

Total noninterest expense



61,060





26,816

Income before income tax



41,653





8,971

Income tax expense



8,774





1,912

Net income

$ 32,879



$ 7,059

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest



(5)





(5)

Net income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

$ 32,874



$ 7,054

Net income available to common stockholders

$ 32,874



$ 7,054

Basic earnings per common share (EPS) (1)

$ 1.95



$ 0.83

Diluted earnings per common share (EPS) (1)

$ 1.94



$ 0.83



















(1) EPS has been adjusted for all periods presented to reflect the 3-for-2 stock split that was effective April 30, 2021.



Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.







































Five Quarter Summary of Selected Financial Data (unaudited)











































As of and for the Three Months Ended





June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except share data)

2021



2021



2020



2020



2020

Income Statement Data:







































Interest income

$ 33,812



$ 22,576



$ 16,426



$ 14,444



$ 13,167

Interest expense



3,350





2,559





2,412





2,615





2,522

Net interest income



30,462





20,017





14,014





11,829





10,645

Provision for loan losses



—





—





2,375





4,000





3,500

Net interest income after provision for loan losses



30,462





20,017





11,639





7,829





7,145

Noninterest income



36,425





15,809





17,436





17,611





16,353

Noninterest expenses



30,548





30,512





22,312





18,674





15,636

Income before income taxes



36,339





5,314





6,763





6,766





7,862

Income tax expense



7,697





1,077





1,182





1,707





1,644

Net income



28,642





4,237





5,581





5,059





6,218

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest



4





(9)





—





4





4

Net income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

$ 28,646



$ 4,228



$ 5,581



$ 5,063



$ 6,222

Per Common Share Data:







































Earnings per share - basic (2)

$ 1.54



$ 0.28



$ 0.65



$ 0.59



$ 0.73

Earnings per share - diluted (2)



1.54





0.28





0.65





0.59





0.73

Dividends declared - pre-stock split basis



—





0.2925





—





0.1425





0.1425

Book value per common share (2)



14.32





12.88





12.61





11.65





11.22

Tangible book value per common share (2) - Non-GAAP



12.49





11.02





10.03





9.05





8.56

Balance Sheet Data:







































Assets

$ 2,764,730



$ 3,167,374



$ 1,498,258



$ 1,523,299



$ 1,585,798

Loans held for investment (including PPP loans)



1,859,870





2,304,542





1,021,416





1,072,377





1,053,037

Allowance for loan losses



13,007





13,402





13,827





12,123





8,206

Purchase accounting adjustments (discounts) on acquired loans



16,987





18,691





1,248





1,372





1,519

Loans held for sale



146,985





122,453





148,209





159,925





96,224

Securities



276,619





293,555





120,648





123,329





114,003

Deposits



2,190,571





2,140,118





945,109





915,266





965,857

Subordinated notes, net



46,149





54,588





24,506





24,489





24,472

FHLB and FRB advances



222,502





692,789





396,650





459,611





478,412

Total stockholders' equity



266,826





239,734





108,200





99,930





95,159

Average common shares outstanding - basic (2)



18,625





15,137





8,579





8,579





8,489

Average common shares outstanding - diluted (2)



18,646





15,154





8,579





8,579





8,489

Financial Ratios:







































Return on average assets (1)



3.39 %



0.68 %



1.48 %



1.30 %



1.90 % Operating return on average assets (1) - Non-GAAP



3.50 %



1.84 %



1.62 %



1.56 %



1.95 % Return on average equity (1)



47.39 %



8.69 %



21.45 %



20.75 %



26.83 % Operating return on average equity (1) - Non-GAAP



49.01 %



23.29 %



23.46 %



24.84 %



27.43 % Total loan to deposit ratio



91.6 %



113.4 %



123.8 %



134.6 %



119.0 % Held for investment loan to deposit ratio



84.9 %



107.7 %



108.1 %



117.2 %



109.0 % Net interest margin (1)



3.82 %



3.43 %



3.88 %



3.26 %



3.19 % Cost of deposits (1)



0.29 %



0.36 %



0.56 %



0.64 %



0.65 % Efficiency ratio



45.7 %



85.2 %



70.9 %



63.4 %



57.9 % Operating efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP



43.8 %



60.0 %



68.8 %



59.1 %



57.3 % Merger-related expenses (MRE)



1,237





9,019





662





1,264





177

Capital and Asset Quality Ratios:







































Average stockholders' equity to average assets



7.1 %



7.9 %



6.9 %



6.3 %



7.1 % Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans



0.75 %



0.79 %



1.89 %



1.71 %



1.17 % Nonperforming loans to total assets



0.43 %



0.17 %



0.44 %



0.30 %



0.39 % Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.45 %



0.19 %



0.44 %



0.30 %



0.39 %









































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited):











































Tangible Common Equity:







































Total stockholders' equity

$ 266,826



$ 239,734



$ 108,200



$ 99,930



$ 95,159

Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net of deferred tax liability (3)



(34,153)





(34,556)





(22,200)





(22,279)





(22,556)

Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$ 232,673



$ 205,178



$ 86,000



$ 77,651



$ 72,603

Total shares outstanding (2)



18,631





18,618





8,579





8,579





8,481

Book value per share

$ 14.32



$ 12.88



$ 12.61



$ 11.65



$ 11.22

Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)



12.49





11.02





10.03





9.05





8.56











































Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible total assets







































Total assets

$ 2,764,730



$ 3,167,374



$ 1,498,258



$ 1,523,299



$ 1,585,798

Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net of deferred tax liability (3)



(34,153)





(34,556)





(22,200)





(22,279)





(22,556)

Tangible total assets (Non-GAAP)

$ 2,730,577



$ 3,132,818



$ 1,476,058



$ 1,501,020



$ 1,563,242

Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$ 232,673



$ 205,178



$ 86,000



$ 77,651



$ 72,603

Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible total assets (Non-GAAP)



8.5 %



6.5 %



5.8 %



5.2 %



4.6 %









































Operating return on average assets (annualized)







































Net income

$ 28,642



$ 4,237



$ 5,581



$ 5,059



$ 6,218

Add: MRE, after-tax basis (ATB) (4)



977





7,125





523





999





140

Operating net income (Non-GAAP)

$ 29,619



$ 11,362



$ 6,104



$ 6,058



$ 6,358

Average assets

$ 3,383,015



$ 2,475,912



$ 1,510,779



$ 1,554,549



$ 1,306,702

Operating return on average assets (annualized) (Non-GAAP)



3.50 %



1.84 %



1.62 %



1.56 %



1.95 %









































Operating return on average equity (annualized)







































Net income

$ 28,642



$ 4,237



$ 5,581



$ 5,059



$ 6,218

Add: MRE, ATB (4)



977





7,125





523





999





140

Operating net income (Non-GAAP)

$ 29,619



$ 11,362



$ 6,104



$ 6,058



$ 6,358

Average stockholders' equity

$ 241,731



$ 195,103



$ 104,065



$ 97,545



$ 92,717

Operating return on average equity (annualized) (Non-GAAP)



49.01 %



23.29 %



23.46 %



24.84 %



27.43 %









































Operating efficiency ratio







































Total noninterest expense

$ 30,548



$ 30,512



$ 22,312



$ 18,674



$ 15,636

Less: MRE



1,237





9,019





662





1,264





177

Noninterest expense excluding MRE (Non-GAAP)

$ 29,311



$ 21,493



$ 21,650



$ 17,410



$ 15,459

Net interest income



30,462





20,017





14,014





11,829





10,645

Noninterest income



36,425





15,809





17,436





17,611





16,353

Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)



43.8 %



60.0 %



68.8 %



59.1 %



57.3 %









































(1) Annualized.

(2) Shares outstanding as of and for the periods stated are reflective of the 3-for-2 stock split that was effective April 30, 2021.

(3) Excludes mortgage servicing rights.

(4) Assumes an income tax rate of 21% and full deductibility.



