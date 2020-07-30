Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE American: BRBS) announced today its second quarter 2020 net income of $6,218,000, or $1.10 earnings per share, compared to $841,000, or $0.15 earnings per share, for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2020, and $1,536,000, or $0.35 earnings per share, for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019. The growth in quarterly earnings is primarily attributable to a significant increase in mortgage volume and the recognition of Paycheck Protection Program loan processing fees over the expected loan lives. The positive impact of these items was partially offset by additional provisioning for loan losses driven by current economic uncertainty.

"The fierce, passionate commitment of our team was never more on display than what I have seen this year," said Brian K. Plum, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our team fully embraced the potential of the Paycheck Protection Program to help thousands of borrowers and lift communities. Meanwhile our mortgage team made incredible strides improving processes and systems while facilitating record volumes to help families purchase new homes and refinance existing ones. I could not be prouder of our team for its efforts on behalf of so many people during these uncertain times."

"We also recognize and accept that there are challenging times ahead," Plum continued. "The economic uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic will resonate for years, and in the short-term will likely create more business closures and asset quality issues. Hopefully, we continue to see monetary and fiscal policies support small businesses and borrowers as we recover, which will help mitigate, though not entirely eliminate, the economic consequences of the pandemic. Our team stands ready to embrace the challenge of navigating the landscape to create the best outcomes possible for our customers and communities."

Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP")

The Company funded over 2,400 PPP loans totaling approximately $350,000,000, as of June 30, 2020. Estimated PPP processing fees earned by the Company for these loans is approximately $11 million. The Company funded these loans, which have a statutory loan interest rate of 1.00%, using the Federal Reserve Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF"), which provides 100% funding at a cost of 0.35%. PPP loans do not count toward bank regulatory ratios.

COVID-19 Response

The Company has resumed normalized branch operations, following appropriate hygienic and distancing guidelines, following the temporary redirection of branch traffic to drive-thru and digital channels in mid-March 2020. While branch traffic has steadily improved, the Company believes digital use adoption following COVID-19 will have a meaningful impact on future customer behaviors and business investment decisions.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans and loans 90 days or more past due totaled $6,172,000 at June 30, 2020, an increase of $1,051,000, or 20.5%, from March 31, 2020. The Company's provision for loan losses amounted to $3,500,000 for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $575,000 in the first quarter of 2020. The increased provisioning in the second quarter is related to the continued uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 deferred loans and borrower ability to repay once the deferral period ends.

The Company approved 545 loan deferrals for a total of $104,750,000, or 15.4% of the held-for-investment loan portfolio excluding PPP loans, as of July 28, 2020. Of these deferrals, 309 loans with a balance of $40,262,000 either continued making regular payments or have resumed regular payments as of July 28, 2020. Deferrals were granted for periods up to six months depending on the industry in which the borrower operates and the borrower's specific needs. The Company stays in continuous contact with deferred borrowers and will reevaluate the risk rating, nonaccrual, and potential impairment status of these loans consistently during the deferral period.

The economic fallout from COVID-19 is materially impacting all parts of the economy, and especially certain industries. The information below provides the Company's exposure to these industries, utilizing the Company's NAICS coding on its loan accounting system as of July 28, 2020:

Industry by NAICS Code Number

of

Borrowers

Total Loan

Balance Hotels and Motels 17

$28,537,315 Bed and Breakfasts 6

2,925,578 All Other Traveler Accommodations 7

4,429,624 Full-Service Restaurants 18

3,710,002 Limited-Service Restaurants 13

4,845,102 Food Service Contractor 1

1,454,672 Religious Organizations 37

7,945,973 TOTAL 99

$53,848,266

Balance Sheet

The Company had total assets of $1,595,446,000 at June 30, 2020, an increase of $634,635,000, or 66.05%, from December 31, 2019 and $567,841,000, or 55.3% from March 31, 2020. The increase in total assets year-to-date and for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was primarily driven by PPP. Loans held for investment increased $384,279,000, or 59.4% from December 31, 2019, and $360,178,000, or 53.7%, from March 31, 2020. Included in this increase is approximately $350,091,000 of PPP loans originated throughout the second quarter. These loans were fully funded by the Federal Reserve's PPPLF program, resulting in a corresponding increase in other borrowed funds on the balance sheet. Additionally, cash and due from banks increased $181,110,000, or 301.7% from December 31, 2019, and $173,978,000, or 259.1% from March 31, 2020. Included in this increase are funds retained from new customers as a result of PPP as well as additional liquidity obtained during the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, some of which will begin to roll off in the third quarter of 2020. Total deposits increased $243,826,000, or 33.8%, from December 31, 2019, and $196,697,000, or 25.6% from March 31, 2020. Noninterest DDA increased $107,412,000, or 60.4% year-to-date and $106,750,000, or 59.8% for the quarter. These increases are also attributable to funds retained from PPP customers as well as the build-up of liquidity in response to COVID-19.

On May 28, 2020, the Company entered into a subordinated note purchase agreement under which the Company issued a subordinated note with a principal amount of $15,000,000. The note initially bears interest at 6.000% per year, beginning December 1, 2020 to but excluding June 1, 2025, payable semi-annually in arrears. From and including June 1, 2025 through June 1, 2030, or up to an earlier redemption date, the interest rate will reset quarterly to an interest rate per year equal to the then current three-month SOFR plus 587 basis points, payable quarterly in arrears. Beginning on June 1, 2025 through maturity, the note may be redeemed, at the Company's option, on any scheduled interest payment date. The note will mature on June 1, 2030.

The Company experienced held-for-sale loan growth of $72,150,000, or 129.7%, year-to-date, and $37,777,000, or 42.0% in the second quarter. The growth in available-for-sale loans was due to an uptick in volume created by market conditions and the continued expansion of our retail and wholesale mortgage operations.

Income Statement

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was approximately $10,645,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $8,023,000 for the first quarter of 2020, and $5,203,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Included in second quarter net interest income was approximately $2,400,000 in net PPP related loan income. The Company continues to experience improved deposit pricing since putting significant focus into realigning the balance sheet at the end of the first quarter as a result of the significant downward rate movements that occurred. The cost of deposits decreased from 0.95% in the first quarter to 0.65% at the end of the second quarter. Net interest margin was down slightly in the second quarter compared to the first quarter, decreasing from 3.71% to 3.19%. This decrease is attributable to the margin pressure created by the PPP loans and related funding costs, which resulted in the Company recognizing a 0.65% net interest margin on these loans. The future recognition of PPP income as we enter the forgiveness phase of the program in August 2020 will greatly impact the Company's net interest margin going forward.

Other Income

Other income for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $16,524,000 compared to $4,998,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. This increase is attributable to increased mortgage volume in the second quarter due to the current rate environment along with the addition of the LenderSelect Mortgage Group on December 31, 2019, and the expansion of the Company's retail mortgage division. Year-to-date mortgage volume for 2020 was over $400 million at June 30, 2020, which surpassed the volume the division closed in all of 2019.

Other Expense

Other expenses for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 were $15,807,000 compared to $11,338,000 in the first quarter of 2020. The majority of this increase relates to salaries and benefits. Increased volume at the mortgage division resulted in increased commission expense being recognized. Additionally, increased staffing in the mortgage division has been necessary to keep up with the volume levels. The mortgage division added approximately 40 net employees in various sales and support roles since the end of the first quarter.

Mortgage Division

The Company's mortgage division, which consists of its retail and wholesale mortgage efforts, recorded net income of $5,082,000 for the second quarter and $4,378,000 year-to-date. The primary driver of these record earnings for the mortgage division was increased volume, expansion of the retail business line and the addition of the wholesale business line with the acquisition of LenderSelect Mortgage Group in late 2019.

During the second quarter, the Company began retaining mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs"), resulting in a mortgage servicing asset of $1,596,000 at June 30, 2020. The Company expects the retention of servicing rights will support the LenderSelect Mortgage Group's wholesale mortgage efforts by clients' members and customers being subjected to reduced cross-selling by other financial institutions. The retention of servicing rights in retail is based on current market valuations for these rights. The Company believes the retention of these rights in the current environment will create meaningful economic returns in the future as markets normalize.

Capital and Dividends

The Company continually monitors its capital position and is particularly focused on the potential impact that the fallout from COVID-19 will have on its capital position. The Company remains confident in its ability to maintain capital levels at amounts required for regulatory purposes and for the payment of its common stock dividend, but the ability to maintain its dividend payment remains highly dependent on the depth and breadth of the economic impact of COVID-19. The Company may, depending on conditions, find it necessary to suspend common stock dividends.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "target", "estimate", "continue", "positions", "prospects", "potential", "would", "should", "could", "will" or "may". These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations regarding its future financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time, and these statements may not be realized. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: (1) the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; (2) the businesses of the Company and/or VCB may not be integrated successfully or such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; (3) expected revenue synergies and cost savings from the VCB merger may not be fully realized or realized within the expected timeframe; (4) revenues following the VCB merger may be lower than expected; (5) customer and employee relationships and business operations may be disrupted by the VCB merger; (6) changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislation and regulation, and monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (7) the quality and composition of the loan and securities portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, and demand for financial services in the Company's market areas; (8) the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (9) accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; and (10) other risk factors detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.





























Five Quarter Summary of Selected Financial Data































Three Months Ended



June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019 (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)









Income Statement Data:



Unaudited



Unaudited



Unaudited



Unaudited



Unaudited Interest and Dividend Income

$ 13,167

$ 10,423

$ 8,457

$ 8,118

$ 7,641 Interest Expense



2,522



2,400



2,577



2,682



2,438 Net Interest Income



10,645



8,023



5,880



5,436



5,203 Provision for Loan Losses



3,500



575



277



570



600 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses



7,145



7,448



5,603



4,866



4,603 Noninterest Income



16,524



4,998



4,541



4,973



5,383 Noninterest Expenses



15,807



11,338



9,628



8,206



8,162 Income before income taxes



7,862



1,108



516



1,633



1,824 Income tax expense (benefit)



1,644



267



(17)



380



288 Net income



6,218



841



533



1,253



1,536 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest



4



(9)



(3)



(3)



(5) Net income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

$ 6,222

$ 832

$ 530

$ 1,250

$ 1,531 Per Common Share Data:





























Net income-basic

$ 1.10

$ 0.15

$ 0.10

$ 0.28

$ 0.35 Net income-diluted



1.10



0.15



0.10



0.28



0.35 Dividends declared



0.1425



0.1425



0.1425



0.1425



0.1425 Book value per common share



16.83



15.95



16.32



15.09



14.82 Tangible book value per common share



12.72



11.80



12.14



14.00



13.71 Balance Sheet Data:





























Assets

$ 1,595,446

$ 1,027,605

$ 960,811

$ 736,238

$ 721,784 Loans held for investment



1,031,113



670,935



646,834



460,878



452,229 Loans held for sale



127,796



90,019



55,646



80,255



61,976 Securities



114,003



120,254



128,897



142,712



153,764 Deposits



965,857



769,160



722,030



520,280



498,982 Subordinated Debt, net



24,472



9,809



9,800



9,792



9,783 Other borrowed funds



478,412



140,900



124,800



129,600



138,200 Total equity



95,159



90,274



92,338



65,597



64,134 Average common shares outstanding - basic



5,659



5,664



4,588



4,347



4,329 Average common shares outstanding - diluted



5,659



5,664



4,588



4,347



4,329 Financial Ratios:





























Return on average assets



1.90%



0.34%



0.25%



0.69%



0.95% Return on average equity



26.83%



3.68%



2.70%



7.73%



9.69% Total loan to deposit ratio



119.99%



98.93%



97.29%



104.01%



103.05% Held for investment loan to deposit ratio



106.76%



87.23%



89.59%



88.58%



90.63% Net interest margin



3.19%



3.71%



3.46%



3.16%



3.35% Cost of deposits



0.65%



0.95%



1.29%



1.35%



1.35% Efficiency ratio



66.78%



91.10%



94.91%



83.40%



81.73% Capital and Credit Quality Ratios:





























Average Equity to Average Assets



7.07%



9.18%



9.31%



8.90%



9.78% Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment



0.80%



0.73%



0.71%



0.96%



0.90% Nonperforming loans to total assets



0.39%



0.50%



0.54%



0.78%



0.74% Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.39%



0.50%



0.54%



0.78%



0.77% Net charge-offs to total loans held for investment



0.02%



0.04%



0.02%



0.05%



0.06% Net charge-offs to average loans held for investment (Annualized)



0.09%



0.15%



0.08%



0.19%



0.26%































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures (Unaudited):





























































Tangible Common Equity:





























Common equity (GAAP)

$ 95,159

$ 90,274

$ 92,338

$ 65,597

$ 64,134 Less: Goodwill and amortizable intangibles



(23,264)



(23,456)



(23,633)



(4,722)



(4,792) Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$ 71,895

$ 66,818

$ 68,705

$ 60,875

$ 59,342































Total shares outstanding



5,654



5,661



5,659



4,347



4,329































Book Value per Share (GAAP)

$ 16.83

$ 15.95

$ 16.32

$ 15.09

$ 14.82 Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-GAAP)

$ 12.72

$ 11.80

$ 12.14

$ 14.00

$ 13.71

BLUE RIDGE BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





















(Unaudited)



(Audited)



(Unaudited)



June 30,



December 31,



June 30 ASSETS

2020



2019



2019

















Cash and due from banks $ 241,136,065

$ 60,026,071

$ 21,564,192 Federal funds sold

452,000



480,000



482,000 Investment securities















Securities available for sale (at fair value)

104,480,584



108,571,161



130,282,826 Securities held to maturity

-



12,192,139



15,204,409 Restricted investments

9,522,244



8,133,519



8,277,118

















Total Investment Securities

114,002,828



128,896,819



153,764,353

















Loans held for sale

127,796,410



55,646,215



61,975,712 Loans held for investment

1,031,112,962



646,833,864



452,229,287 Allowance for loan losses

(8,206,000)



(4,572,371)



(4,053,530)

















Net Loans Held for Investment

1,022,906,962



642,261,493



448,175,757

















Bank premises and equipment, net

15,410,599



13,650,556



3,366,836 Bank owned life insurance

14,918,966



14,734,261



8,812,005 Goodwill

19,892,331



19,914,942



3,306,664 Other intangible assets

3,371,749



3,718,319



1,484,976 Other assets

35,558,284



21,482,629



18,851,045

















Total Assets $ 1,595,446,194

$ 960,811,305

$ 721,783,540

















LIABILITIES



















































Demand deposits















Noninterest bearing $ 285,231,678

$ 177,819,205

$ 88,342,159 Interest bearing

337,446,577



220,776,065



147,581,521 Savings deposits

68,754,038



62,479,898



28,959,770 Time deposits

274,424,312



260,954,991



234,098,776

















Total Deposits

965,856,605



722,030,159



498,982,226

















Other borrowed funds

478,411,701



124,800,000



138,200,000 Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs

24,471,884



9,800,434



9,783,492 Other liabilities

31,546,675



11,843,037



10,683,724

















Total liabilities

1,500,286,865



868,473,630



657,649,442

















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

































Common stock, no par value, authorized - 25,000,000 shares;















outstanding - 5,653,621 shares at 6/30/20, 5,658,585 shares















at 12/31/19, and 4,328,866 at 6/30/19)

66,352,576



66,204,739



38,690,128 Contributed equity

251,543



251,543



251,543 Retained earnings

31,680,380



25,428,056



24,885,858 Accumulated other comprehensive income

(3,349,457)



229,051



88,349

















Total Stockholders' Equity

94,935,042



92,113,389



63,915,878 Noncontrolling interest

224,287



224,286



218,220 Total Equity

95,159,329



92,337,675



64,134,098

















Total Liabilities and Equity $ 1,595,446,194

$ 960,811,305

$ 721,783,540

BLUE RIDGE BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS















(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



Six Months



Six Months



Ended



Ended



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2019 INTEREST INCOME









Interest and fees on loans held for investment $ 20,678,754

$ 11,943,348 Interest and fees on loans held for sale

1,307,639



770,394 Interest on federal funds sold

1,656



3,989 Interest and dividends on taxable investment securities

1,512,840



1,467,994 Interest and dividends on nontaxable investment securities

89,078



126,747











Total Interest Income

23,589,967



14,312,472











INTEREST EXPENSE









Interest on savings and interest bearing demand deposits

866,592



737,023 Interest on time deposits

2,507,912



1,990,799 Interest on borrowed funds

1,547,529



1,533,150











Total Interest Expense

4,922,033



4,260,972











Net Interest Income

18,667,934



10,051,500











PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

4,075,000



895,000











Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses

14,592,934



9,156,500











OTHER INCOME









Service charges on deposit accounts

454,275



287,573 Earnings on investment in life insurance

184,706



815,422 Mortgage brokerage income

5,030,003



1,863,000 Gain on sale of mortgages

12,539,090



5,160,888 Mortgage servicing income

1,596,331



- Gain (loss) on disposal of assets

(3,554)



2,474 Gain (loss) on sale of OREO

-



(33,492) Gain on sale of guaranteed USDA loans

262,928



46,520 Other noninterest income

1,458,284



1,139,838











Total Other Income

21,522,063



9,282,223











OTHER EXPENSES









Salaries and employee benefits

18,260,642



9,070,111 Occupancy and equipment expenses

1,731,647



1,240,532 Data processing

1,124,746



656,063 Legal and other professional fees

536,744



634,664 Advertising expense

352,811



415,406 Communications

322,011



211,669 Debit card expenses

328,366



160,287 Directors fees

115,400



122,300 Audits and examinations

191,843



88,141 FDIC insurance expense

380,776



170,000 Other contractual services

354,437



180,334 Other taxes and assessments

468,788



319,305 Other noninterest expense

2,976,441



1,742,331











Total Other Expenses

27,144,652



15,011,143











Income before Income Taxes

8,970,345



3,427,580











INCOME TAX EXPENSE

1,911,544



609,974











Net Income

7,058,801



2,817,606 Net Income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(5,559)



(18,176) Net Income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. $ 7,053,242

$ 2,799,430











Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 7,053,242

$ 2,799,430











Earnings per Share $ 1.25

$ 0.73











Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

5,661,877



3,821,079

BLUE RIDGE BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS















(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



Three Months



Three Months



Ended



Ended



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2019 INTEREST INCOME









Interest and fees on loans held for investment $ 11,573,596

$ 6,110,892 Interest and fees on loans held for sale

868,913



488,109 Interest on federal funds sold

47



2,851 Interest and dividends on taxable investment securities

683,539



977,147 Interest and dividends on nontaxable investment securities

40,994



62,409











Total Interest Income

13,167,089



7,641,408











INTEREST EXPENSE









Interest on savings and interest bearing demand deposits

376,670



387,212 Interest on time deposits

1,272,676



1,154,964 Interest on borrowed funds

872,853



896,298











Total Interest Expense

2,522,199



2,438,474











Net Interest Income

10,644,890



5,202,934











PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

3,500,000



600,000











Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses

7,144,890



4,602,934











OTHER INCOME









Service charges on deposit accounts

182,759



153,458 Earnings on investment in life insurance

91,999



760,006 Mortgage brokerage income

4,210,108



738,346 Gain on sale of mortgages

9,498,468



3,194,134 Mortgage servicing income

1,596,331



- Gain (loss) on sale of OREO

-



(3,756) Gain on sale of guaranteed USDA loans

242,699



46,520 Other noninterest income

702,604



494,044











Total Other Income

16,524,968



5,382,752











OTHER EXPENSES









Salaries and employee benefits

10,919,901



4,824,247 Occupancy and equipment expenses

875,226



638,908 Data processing

658,370



306,273 Legal and other professional fees

338,757



634,664 Advertising expense

128,669



220,166 Communications

187,118



101,447 Debit card expenses

170,609



78,303 Directors fees

49,100



69,150 Audits and examinations

149,170



51,756 FDIC insurance expense

230,388



170,000 Other contractual services

179,187



105,148 Other taxes and assessments

245,070



258,242 Other noninterest expense

1,675,426



703,299











Total Other Expenses

15,806,991



8,161,603











Income before Income Taxes

7,862,867



1,824,083











INCOME TAX EXPENSE

1,644,316



288,147











Net Income

6,218,551



1,535,936 Net Income attributable to noncontrolling interest

3,947



(5,068) Net Income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

6,222,498



1,530,868











Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 6,222,498



1,530,868











Earnings per Share $ 1.10



0.35











Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

5,659,047



4,329,113

