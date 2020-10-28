Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE American: BRBS) announced today its third quarter 2020 net income of $5.1 million, or $0.88 earnings per share, compared to $6.2 million, or $1.10 earnings per share, for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020, and $1.3 million, or $0.29 earnings per share, for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2019. Earnings for the third quarter of 2020 include approximately $1.1 million in one-time expenses related to the proposed merger with Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. ("Bay Banks") (OTCQB: BAYK). The Company continues to experience record quarterly earnings, largely attributable to its mortgage division and the increased loan volumes. The Company also continued to recognize Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan processing fees over the expected loan lives throughout the third quarter, which was largely offset by increased loan loss provisioning due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and its long-term economic impact. Additionally, the Company was pleased to declare a third quarter 2020 dividend of $0.1425 per share, payable on October 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 22, 2020.

"Our team continues to proactively serve our clients and communities with unparalleled dedication," said Brian K. Plum, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The ongoing combination of Paycheck Protection Program fee accretion and a historically strong mortgage market has enabled us to achieve record earnings while funding our loan loss provision at meaningful levels."

"We remain vigilantly engaged on the loan portfolio and maintain an open line of communication with borrowers as we work through the fallout of COVID-19 together," Plum added. "While the overall economic recovery this year has been strong and deferrals have significantly fallen, we recognize that many borrowers continue to struggle and will do so for the foreseeable future in an uncertain environment. We anticipate these conditions will contribute to a deterioration of asset quality in coming quarters."

Proposed Merger

On August 13, 2020, the Company announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with Bay Banks, pursuant to which the companies will combine in an all-stock merger with the Company as the surviving company. At or immediately following consummation of the merger, Virginia Commonwealth Bank, the wholly-owned commercial banking subsidiary of Bay Banks, will be merged with and into Blue Ridge Bank, National Association (the "Bank"), the wholly-owned commercial banking subsidiary of Blue Ridge, with the Bank as the surviving bank.

Paycheck Protection Program

The Company funded over 2,400 PPP loans totaling approximately $361 million, as of September 30, 2020. Estimated PPP processing fees earned by the Company for these loans is approximately $11.5 million. The Company funded these loans, which have a statutory loan interest rate of 1.00%, using the Federal Reserve Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF"), which provides 100% funding at a cost of 0.35%. PPP loans do not count toward bank regulatory capital ratios. The Company is currently working with PPP borrowers through the forgiveness phase of the program. As of October 28, 2020, $48.7 million in PPP loans have been submitted and are awaiting full forgiveness.

COVID-19 Response

The Company resumed normalized branch operations early in the third quarter and continues to follow appropriate hygienic and distancing guidelines. While branch traffic has steadily improved, the Company believes digital use adoption following COVID-19 will have a meaningful impact on future customer behaviors and business investment decisions.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans and loans 90 days or more past due totaled $4.5 million at September 30, 2020, a decrease of $1.7 million, or 27.1%, from June 30, 2020. The Company's provision for loan losses amounted to $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $3.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increased provisioning in the second and third quarters is related to the continued uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and its impact on the Company's borrowers.

In response to COVID-19, the Company approved 553 loan deferrals for a total of $110.6 million, or 16.3% of the held-for-investment loan portfolio excluding PPP loans, as of October 20, 2020. Approximately $104.1 million, or 94.1%, of these deferred loan balances are now past the deferment period and are back on normal payment schedules. At the time of this release, the Company was aware of five borrowers with loan balances totaling $6.5 million that were either still in deferral or in the process of requesting a second deferral for a period of three months. The Company is closely monitoring the past due loan portfolio, and proactively staying in touch with borrowers, especially as it relates to high-risk industries as outlined below.

The economic fallout from COVID-19 is materially impacting all parts of the economy, and especially certain industries. The information below provides the Company's exposure to these industries, utilizing the Company's NAICS coding on its loan accounting system as of October 20, 2020:

Industry by NAICS Code Number of

Borrowers

Total Loan

Balance Hotels and Motels 13

$28,436,530 Bed and Breakfasts 5

2,748,650 All Other Traveler Accommodations 7

4,409,971 Full-Service Restaurants 17

4,091,938 Limited-Service Restaurants 11

4,707,694 Religious Organizations 36

7,245,171 TOTAL 89

$51,639,954

Balance Sheet

The Company had total assets of $1.5 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of $562.5 million, or 58.6%, from December 31, 2019 and a decrease of $62.5 million, or 3.9% from June 30, 2020. The increase in total assets year-to-date was primarily driven by PPP. Loans held for investment increased $392.3 million, or 60.7% from December 31, 2019, and $17.7 million, or 1.7%, from June 30, 2020. Included in this increase is approximately $361.8 million in PPP loans originated year-to-date, and $11.8 million in PPP loans originated in the third quarter. A majority of these loans are fully funded by the Federal Reserve's PPPLF program, resulting in a corresponding increase in other borrowed funds on the balance sheet. The decline in total assets for the third quarter is largely due to the maturity of additional funding obtained in the first half of the year, included in cash and due from banks, in response to the insecurity surrounding COVID-19. The Company continues to test liquidity sources to ensure proper funding is available as the uncertainty around COVID-19 remains at the forefront. Total deposits increased $193.2 million, or 26.8%, from December 31, 2019, and decreased $50.6 million, or 5.2% from June 30, 2020. Noninterest demand deposit accounts increased $100.8 million, or 56.7% year-to-date and decreased $6.6 million, or 2.3% for the third quarter. The increase in deposits year-to-date was attributable to funds retained from PPP customers as well as the build-up of liquidity in response to COVID-19. The decrease in the third quarter is largely due to the maturity of some of those additional liquidity reserves.

The Company experienced held-for-sale loan growth of $137.5 million, or 247.1%, year-to-date, and $65.3 million, or 51.1% in the third quarter. The growth in available-for-sale loans was due to an uptick in volume created by market conditions and the continued expansion of our retail and wholesale mortgage operations.

Income Statement

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was approximately $11.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $10.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, and $5.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Included in third quarter net interest income was approximately $3.8 million in net PPP related loan income. The Company's cost of deposits remained steady in the third quarter, decreasing slightly to 0.64% from 0.65% for the second quarter of 2020. Net interest margin increased to 3.26% in the third quarter from 3.19% in the second quarter of 2020, due to slight yield improvement in certain loan categories. The Company continues to experience margin pressure, including the net interest margin on its large PPP loan portfolio, which is 0.65%.

Other Income

Other income for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $17.7 million compared to $16.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. This increase is attributable to increased mortgage revenue of $739 thousand in the third quarter in addition to the gains on the sale of government guaranteed loans, which amounted to $272 thousand in third quarter. Year-to-date mortgage volume for 2020 was over $900 million through September 30, 2020, a record for the Company.

Other Expense

Other expenses for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 were $18.8 million compared to $15.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. The majority of this increase relates to the aforementioned one-time merger expenses of $1.1 million. Additionally, salaries and benefits increased $960 thousand for the third quarter of 2020 due to bonuses and commissions for the mortgage division in relation to increased volume.

Mortgage Division

The Company's mortgage operations, which consists of its retail division operating as Monarch Mortgage and its wholesale division operating as LenderSelect Mortgage Group, recorded net income of $4.3 million for the third quarter compared to $5.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. The primary driver of these record earnings for the mortgage division was increased volume, largely due to the low rate environment, expansion of the retail business line, the addition of the wholesale business line in late 2019, and retaining mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") beginning in the second quarter of 2020. Income related to MSRs increased from $1.6 million through June 30, 2020 to $3.2 million year-to-date through September 30, 2020.

Capital and Dividends

The Company continually monitors its capital position and is particularly focused on the potential impact that the fallout from COVID-19 will have on its capital position. The Company remains confident in its ability to maintain capital levels at amounts required for regulatory purposes and for the payment of its common stock dividend, but the ability to maintain its dividend payment remains highly dependent on the depth and breadth of the economic impact of COVID-19. The Company may, depending on conditions, find it necessary to suspend common stock dividends.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections and statements of the Company's beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as "may," "could," "should," "will," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "aim," "intend," "plan," or words or phases of similar meaning. The Company cautions that the forward-looking statements are based largely on its expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond the Company's control. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause the Company's financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in such forward-looking statements: (i) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Company conducts operations; (ii) geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, or actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; (iii) the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the adverse impact on the Company's business and operations and on the Company's customers which may result, among other things, in increased delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures and losses on loans; (iv) the occurrence of significant natural disasters, including severe weather conditions, floods, health related issues, and other catastrophic events; (v) the Company's management of risks inherent in its real estate loan portfolio, and the risk of a prolonged downturn in the real estate market, which could impair the value of the Company's collateral and its ability to sell collateral upon any foreclosure; (vi) changes in consumer spending and savings habits; (vii) technological and social media changes; (viii) the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; (ix) changing bank regulatory conditions, policies or programs, whether arising as new legislation or regulatory initiatives, that could lead to restrictions on activities of banks generally, or the Company's subsidiary bank in particular, more restrictive regulatory capital requirements, increased costs, including deposit insurance premiums, regulation or prohibition of certain income producing activities or changes in the secondary market for loans and other products; (x) the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws and regulations, including laws, regulations and policies concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; (xi) the impact of changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the real estate industry; (xii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted from time to time by bank regulatory agencies, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setting bodies; (xiii) the timely development of competitive new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; (xiv) the willingness of users to substitute competitors' products and services for the Company's products and services; (xv) the effect of acquisitions the Company may make, including, without limitation, the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such acquisitions; (xvi) changes in the level of the Company's nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (xvii) the Company's involvement, from time to time, in legal proceedings and examination and remedial actions by regulators; (xviii) potential exposure to fraud, negligence, computer theft and cyber-crime; (xix) the Company's ability to pay dividends; (xx) the Company's involvement as a participating lender in the PPP as administered through the U.S. Small Business Administration; (xxi) expenses related to the Company's proposed merger with Bay Banks, unexpected delays related to the merger, or the inability to obtain regulatory and shareholder approvals or satisfy other closing conditions required to complete the merger; and (xxii) other risks and factors identified in the "Risk Factors" sections and elsewhere in documents the Company files from time to time with the SEC.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.





























Five Quarter Summary of Selected Financial Data

































Three Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019 Income Statement Data:

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited Interest and Dividend Income

$ 14,444

$ 13,167

$ 10,423

$ 8,457

$ 8,118 Interest Expense



2,615



2,522



2,400



2,577



2,682 Net Interest Income



11,829



10,645



8,023



5,880



5,436 Provision for Loan Losses



4,000



3,500



575



277



570 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses



7,829



7,145



7,448



5,603



4,866 Noninterest Income



17,748



16,524



4,998



4,541



4,973 Noninterest Expenses



18,812



15,807



11,338



9,628



8,206 Income before income taxes



6,765



7,862



1,108



516



1,633 Income tax expense (benefit)



1,707



1,644



267



(17)



380 Net income



5,058



6,218



841



533



1,253 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest



4



4



(9)



(3)



(3) Net income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

$ 5,062

$ 6,222

$ 832

$ 530

$ 1,250 Per Common Share Data:





























Net income-basic

$ 0.88

$ 1.10

$ 0.15

$ 0.10

$ 0.29 Net income-diluted



0.88



1.10



0.15



0.10



0.29 Dividends declared



0.1425



0.1425



0.1425



0.1425



0.1425 Book value per common share



17.47



16.83



15.95



16.32



15.09 Tangible book value per common share



13.47



12.72



11.80



12.14



14.00 Balance Sheet Data:





























Assets

$ 1,523,299

$ 1,585,798

$ 1,027,605

$ 960,811

$ 736,238 Loans held for investment



1,039,180



1,021,465



670,935



646,834



460,878 Loans held for sale



193,122



127,796



90,019



55,646



80,255 Securities



123,329



114,003



120,254



128,897



142,712 Deposits



915,266



965,857



769,160



722,030



520,280 Subordinated Debt, net



24,489



24,472



9,809



9,800



9,792 Other borrowed funds



459,611



478,412



140,900



124,800



129,600 Total equity



99,930



95,159



90,274



92,338



65,597 Average common shares outstanding - basic



5,719



5,659



5,664



4,588



4,347 Average common shares outstanding - diluted



5,719



5,659



5,664



4,588



4,347 Financial Ratios:





























Return on average assets *



1.30%



1.90%



0.34%



0.25%



0.69% Return on average equity *



20.74%



26.83%



3.68%



2.70%



7.73% Total loan to deposit ratio



134.64%



118.99%



98.93%



97.29%



104.01% Held for investment loan to deposit ratio



113.54%



105.76%



87.23%



89.59%



88.58% Net interest margin



3.26%



3.19%



3.71%



3.46%



3.16% Cost of deposits



0.64%



0.65%



0.95%



1.29%



1.35% Efficiency ratio



73.55%



66.78%



91.10%



94.91%



83.40% Capital and Credit Quality Ratios:





























Average Equity to Average Assets



6.27%



7.10%



9.18%



9.31%



8.90% Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment



1.17%



0.80%



0.73%



0.71%



0.96% Nonperforming loans to total assets



0.30%



0.39%



0.50%



0.54%



0.78% Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.30%



0.39%



0.50%



0.54%



0.78% Net charge-offs to total loans held for investment



0.01%



0.02%



0.04%



0.02%



0.05% Net charge-offs to average loans held for investment (Annualized)

0.03%



0.09%



0.15%



0.08%



0.19%































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures (Unaudited):





























































Tangible Common Equity:





























Common equity (GAAP)

$ 99,930

$ 95,159

$ 90,274

$ 92,338

$ 65,597 Less: Goodwill and amortizable intangibles



(22,914)



(23,264)



(23,456)



(23,633)



(4,722) Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$ 77,016

$ 71,895

$ 66,818

$ 68,705

$ 60,875































Total shares outstanding



5,719



5,654



5,661



5,659



4,347































Book Value per Share (GAAP)

$ 17.47

$ 16.83

$ 15.95

$ 16.32

$ 15.09 Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-GAAP)

$ 13.47

$ 12.72

$ 11.80

$ 12.14

$ 14.00































































* Annualized































Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets





















(Unaudited)



(Audited)



(Unaudited)



September 30,



December 31,



September 30, ASSETS

2020



2019



2019

















Cash and due from banks $ 77,596,236

$ 60,026,071

$ 22,317,907 Federal funds sold

-



480,000



285,000 Investment securities















Securities available for sale (at fair value)

113,888,827



108,571,161



121,739,785 Securities held to maturity

-



12,192,139



13,117,160 Restricted investments

9,440,580



8,133,519



7,855,079

















Total Investment Securities

123,329,407



128,896,819



142,712,024

















Loans held for sale

193,121,852



55,646,215



80,255,143 Loans held for investment

1,039,180,070



646,833,864



460,878,329 Allowance for loan losses

(12,123,387)



(4,572,371)



(4,404,593)

















Net Loans Held for Investment

1,027,056,683



642,261,493



456,473,736

















Bank premises and equipment, net

14,946,576



13,650,556



3,457,100 Bank owned life insurance

15,012,705



14,734,261



8,870,920 Goodwill

19,892,331



19,914,942



3,306,664 Other intangible assets

3,022,085



3,718,319



1,415,123 Other assets

49,321,294



21,482,629



17,144,336

















Total Assets $ 1,523,299,169

$ 960,811,305

$ 736,237,953

















LIABILITIES



















































Demand deposits















Noninterest bearing $ 278,583,746

$ 177,819,205

$ 91,840,165 Interest bearing

303,051,674



220,776,065



160,302,009 Savings deposits

73,273,954



62,479,898



31,352,186 Time deposits

260,356,861



260,954,991



236,786,100

















Total Deposits

915,266,235



722,030,159



520,280,460

















Federal funds purchased

135,000



-



-

















Other borrowed funds

459,475,705



124,800,000



129,600,000 Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs

24,489,071



9,800,434



9,791,964 Other liabilities

24,003,294



11,843,037



10,968,831

















Total liabilities

1,423,369,305



868,473,630



670,641,255

















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

































Common stock, no par value, authorized - 25,000,000 shares;















outstanding - 5,718,621 shares at 9/30/20, 5,658,585 shares















at 12/31/19, and 4,346,866 at 9/30/19)

66,555,535



66,204,739



38,731,340 Contributed equity

251,543



251,543



251,543 Retained earnings

35,107,023



25,428,056



25,516,493 Accumulated other comprehensive income

(2,210,138)



229,051



876,027

















Total Stockholders' Equity

99,703,963



92,113,389



65,375,403 Noncontrolling interest

225,901



224,286



221,295 Total Equity

99,929,864



92,337,675



65,596,698

















Total Liabilities and Equity $ 1,523,299,169

$ 960,811,305

$ 736,237,953

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income















(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



Nine Months



Nine Months



Ended



Ended



September 30, 2020



September 30, 2019 INTEREST INCOME









Interest and fees on loans held for investment $ 33,346,074

$ 18,307,079 Interest and fees on loans held for sale

2,420,270



1,333,271 Interest on federal funds sold

1,948



5,995 Interest and dividends on taxable investment securities

2,146,553



2,601,462 Interest and dividends on nontaxable investment securities

119,481



182,651











Total Interest Income

38,034,326



22,430,458











INTEREST EXPENSE









Interest on savings and interest bearing demand deposits

1,191,818



1,194,254 Interest on time deposits

3,697,433



3,296,668 Interest on borrowed funds

2,648,245



2,452,149











Total Interest Expense

7,537,496



6,943,071











Net Interest Income

30,496,830



15,487,387











PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

8,075,000



1,465,000











Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses

22,421,830



14,022,387











OTHER INCOME









Service charges on deposit accounts

668,804



458,724 Earnings on investment in life insurance

278,444



874,337 Gain on sale of mortgages and brokerage income

31,968,720



10,966,532 Mortgage servicing income

3,241,070



- Gain (loss) on disposal of assets

(115,620)



2,080 Gain (loss) on sale of securities

208,836



85,666 Gain (loss) on sale of OREO

-



(33,399) Gain on sale of guaranteed USDA loans

778,559



298,288 Other noninterest income

2,241,377



1,602,888











Total Other Income

39,270,190



14,255,116











OTHER EXPENSES









Salaries and employee benefits

30,140,768



14,148,864 Occupancy and equipment

2,653,339



1,867,813 Data processing

1,799,268



1,068,695 Legal, issuer, merger, and regulatory filing fees

2,072,806



929,851 Advertising

517,638



606,854 Communications

536,447



334,450 Debit card

465,365



241,914 Directors fees

335,104



174,050 Audits and examinations

290,737



175,026 FDIC insurance

567,926



256,000 Other contractual services

870,432



269,626 Other taxes and assessments

748,405



746,361 Other operating

4,958,570



2,397,958











Total Other Expenses

45,956,805



23,217,462











Income before Income Taxes

15,735,215



5,060,041











INCOME TAX EXPENSE

3,618,349



989,296











Net Income

12,116,866



4,070,745 Net Income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(1,614)



(21,251) Net Income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. $ 12,115,252

$ 4,049,494











Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 12,115,252

$ 4,049,494











Earnings per Share $ 2.13

$ 1.01











Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

5,680,930



3,998,267

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income















(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



Three Months



Three Months



Ended



Ended



September 30, 2020



September 30, 2019 INTEREST INCOME









Interest and fees on loans held for investment $ 12,667,320

$ 6,363,731 Interest and fees on loans held for sale

1,112,631



562,877 Interest on federal funds sold

292



2,006 Interest and dividends on taxable investment securities

633,713



1,133,468 Interest and dividends on nontaxable investment securities

30,403



55,904











Total Interest Income

14,444,359



8,117,986











INTEREST EXPENSE









Interest on savings and interest bearing demand deposits

325,226



457,231 Interest on time deposits

1,189,521



1,305,869 Interest on borrowed funds

1,100,716



918,999











Total Interest Expense

2,615,463



2,682,099











Net Interest Income

11,828,896



5,435,887











PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

4,000,000



570,000











Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses

7,828,896



4,865,887











OTHER INCOME









Service charges on deposit accounts

214,529



171,151 Earnings on investment in life insurance

93,738



58,915 Gain on sale of mortgages and brokerage income

14,399,627



3,942,644 Mortgage servicing income

1,644,739



- Gain (loss) on disposal of assets

(112,066)



- Gain (loss) on sale of securities

208,836



85,666 Gain on sale of guaranteed USDA loans

515,631



251,768 Other noninterest income

784,086



462,749











Total Other Income

17,749,120



4,972,893











OTHER EXPENSES









Salaries and employee benefits

11,880,126



5,078,753 Occupancy and equipment expenses

921,692



627,281 Data processing

674,522



412,632 Legal, issuer, merger, and regulatory filing fees

1,536,062



295,187 Advertising expense

164,827



191,448 Communications

214,436



122,781 Debit card expenses

136,999



81,627 Directors fees

219,704



51,750 Audits and examinations

98,894



86,885 FDIC insurance expense

187,150



86,000 Other contractual services

515,995



89,292 Other taxes and assessments

279,617



257,056 Other noninterest expense

1,982,129



825,627











Total Other Expenses

18,812,153



8,206,319











Income before Income Taxes

6,765,863



1,632,461











INCOME TAX EXPENSE

1,706,805



379,322











Net Income

5,059,058



1,253,139 Net Income attributable to noncontrolling interest

3,945



(3,075) Net Income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. $ 5,063,003



1,250,064











Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 5,063,003

$ 1,250,064











Earnings per Share $ 0.88

$ 0.29











Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

5,718,621



4,346,866

