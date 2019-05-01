Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Releases 2019 1st Quarter Results

LURAY, Va., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (OTC Pink: BRBS), parent company of Blue Ridge Bank, N.A., announced today its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. The Company reported net income of $1,281,670 for the first quarter of 2019, or $0.38 per common share, compared to 2018 first quarter net income of $1,188,546, or $0.43 per common share. The Company declared a dividend of $0.1425 during the first quarter of 2019, which is an increase of 18.8% compared to the 2018 first quarter dividend of $0.1200. The dividend yield is 2.89% based on the April 30, 2019 closing share price of $19.75.

The Company experienced record asset growth of $132.4 million, or 29.9%, since the first quarter of 2018, which is largely attributable to organic growth in the held-for-investment loan portfolio of $89.2 million, or 26.1%. Additionally, the loans held for sale portfolio increased $24.1 million, or 210.6%. The Company's deposit portfolio grew $66.8 million, or 18.7%, which included growth of $18.4 million, or 28.2% in noninterest demand deposits. Asset growth during the first quarter of 2019 was $35.2 million, or 6.5%, which included growth in the held-for-investment loan portfolio of $16.2 million, or 3.9%, and growth in the loans held for sale portfolio of $6.4 million, or 21.8%.  Deposit growth during the first quarter of 2019 amounted to $9.5 million, or 2.3%.







Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended





3/31/19

3/31/18



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)







Net income

$

1,282

1,189



Net income available to common stockholders

$

1,269

1,176



Earnings per Common Share

$

0.38

0.43



Dividend per Common Share

$

0.1425

0.1200












Key Ratios







Total stockholders' equity to assets

10.90%

8.39%



Common stockholders' equity to assets

10.86%

8.35%



Net Interest Margin (bank level)

3.99%

4.09%



Return on Average Assets (annualized)

1.01%

1.13%



Return on Average Equity (annualized)

10.28%

13.37%















Balance At






3/31/19

3/31/18



Total assets


$

574,801

442,356



Net loans held for investment

$

427,343

338,950



Deposits


$

424,523

357,686



Total stockholders' equity


$

62,667

37,127



Common stockholders' equity


$

62,446

36,915












Book value per common share

$

14.42

13.35



Tangible book value per common share

$

13.34

12.06



Number of common stock shares outstanding

4,329,616

2,764,135



Number of weighted average common shares

      Outstanding

3,307,400

2,764,535



"The Company's growth over the past year is noteworthy as it represents core organic growth that is fundamental to our success," stated President and Chief Executive Officer Brian K. Plum. "This growth demonstrates the continued opportunity available in our existing markets, and when combined with our new division in North Carolina, Carolina State Bank, we are well positioned to take advantage of these prospects."

"The first quarter of 2019 was essential in setting the groundwork for our success this year, and significant focus went into the successful completion of a private placement common stock offering where the Company received aggregate gross proceeds of $23.4 million in additional capital. This capital is crucial in carrying out the Company's vision and will support continued meaningful growth and key strategic initiatives."

About Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. is a single-bank holding company headquartered in Luray, VA. Chartered in 1893 as the Page Valley Bank of Virginia, today Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. has additional branches in Charlottesville, Drakes Branch, Harrisonburg, Martinsville, McGaheysville, Shenandoah, Stuart, and also does business as Carolina State Bank in Greensboro, N.C. Additionally, the Bank has mortgage operations in Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, and Florida. Celebrating 126 years as a locally owned, independent community bank, Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services.  Visit www.mybrb.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal securities laws, which may involve significant risks and uncertainties. These statements address issues that involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management, and actual results could differ materially from the results contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates, general economic conditions and legislative and regulatory policies. Readers should consider these risks and uncertainties in evaluating forward-looking statements and should not place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update these statements following the date of this news release.

BLUE RIDGE BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS








(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)


March 31,

March 31,

ASSETS

2019

2018






Cash and due from banks

$

16,518,062

$

12,460,192






Federal funds sold

3,239,000

208,000






Investment securities

58,070,040

59,629,378






Loans held for sale

35,610,217

11,463,612






Loans held for investment

431,087,054

341,900,140

Allowance for loan losses 

(3,744,177)

(2,950,481)






Net Loans Held for Investment

427,342,877

338,949,659






Bank premises and equipment, net 

3,383,427

2,326,437

Bank owned life insurance

9,110,310

7,703,178

Goodwill

3,306,664

2,094,164

Other assets

18,220,352

7,521,533






Total Assets

$

574,800,949

$

442,356,153






LIABILITIES










Deposits

$

424,522,762

$

357,685,651

Other borrowed funds

67,800,000

34,490,046

Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs

9,775,024

9,741,141

Other liabilities

10,036,153

3,311,952






Total liabilities

512,133,939

405,228,790






STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY










Common stock and surplus

38,899,071

16,499,700

Retained earnings

23,899,933

21,034,213

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(353,147)

(618,442)

  Total Stockholders' Equity

62,445,857

36,915,471






Noncontrolling interest

221,153

211,892






  Total Equity

62,667,010

37,127,363






Total Liabilities and Equity

$

574,800,949

$

442,356,153

BLUE RIDGE BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS








(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)


Three Months

Three Months


Ended

Ended


March 31, 2019

March 31, 2018






Interest Income

$

6,671,064

$

4,998,969

Interest Expense

1,822,498

1,046,600






Net Interest Income

4,848,566

3,952,369






Provision For Loan Losses

295,000

185,000






Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses

4,553,566

3,767,369






Other Income

3,899,471

1,874,266

Other Expenses

6,849,540

4,151,271

Income Before Income Taxes

1,603,497

1,490,364






Income Tax Expense

321,827

301,818






Net Income

1,281,670

1,188,546

Net Income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(13,108)

(12,288)

Net Income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

$

1,268,562

$

1,176,258






Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

$

1,268,562

$

1,176,258






Earnings per Share

$

0.38

$

0.43






Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

3,307,400

2,764,535

