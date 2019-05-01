Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Releases 2019 1st Quarter Results

LURAY, Va., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (OTC Pink: BRBS), parent company of Blue Ridge Bank, N.A., announced today its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. The Company reported net income of $1,281,670 for the first quarter of 2019, or $0.38 per common share, compared to 2018 first quarter net income of $1,188,546, or $0.43 per common share. The Company declared a dividend of $0.1425 during the first quarter of 2019, which is an increase of 18.8% compared to the 2018 first quarter dividend of $0.1200. The dividend yield is 2.89% based on the April 30, 2019 closing share price of $19.75.

The Company experienced record asset growth of $132.4 million, or 29.9%, since the first quarter of 2018, which is largely attributable to organic growth in the held-for-investment loan portfolio of $89.2 million, or 26.1%. Additionally, the loans held for sale portfolio increased $24.1 million, or 210.6%. The Company's deposit portfolio grew $66.8 million, or 18.7%, which included growth of $18.4 million, or 28.2% in noninterest demand deposits. Asset growth during the first quarter of 2019 was $35.2 million, or 6.5%, which included growth in the held-for-investment loan portfolio of $16.2 million, or 3.9%, and growth in the loans held for sale portfolio of $6.4 million, or 21.8%. Deposit growth during the first quarter of 2019 amounted to $9.5 million, or 2.3%.



















Financial Highlights (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended











3/31/19 3/31/18







(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















Net income

$ 1,282 1,189







Net income available to common stockholders

$ 1,269 1,176







Earnings per Common Share

$ 0.38 0.43







Dividend per Common Share

$ 0.1425 0.1200

























Key Ratios















Total stockholders' equity to assets



10.90% 8.39%







Common stockholders' equity to assets



10.86% 8.35%







Net Interest Margin (bank level)



3.99% 4.09%







Return on Average Assets (annualized)



1.01% 1.13%







Return on Average Equity (annualized)



10.28% 13.37%































Balance At













3/31/19 3/31/18







Total assets

$ 574,801 442,356







Net loans held for investment

$ 427,343 338,950







Deposits

$ 424,523 357,686







Total stockholders' equity

$ 62,667 37,127







Common stockholders' equity

$ 62,446 36,915

























Book value per common share

$ 14.42 13.35







Tangible book value per common share

$ 13.34 12.06







Number of common stock shares outstanding



4,329,616 2,764,135







Number of weighted average common shares Outstanding



3,307,400 2,764,535









"The Company's growth over the past year is noteworthy as it represents core organic growth that is fundamental to our success," stated President and Chief Executive Officer Brian K. Plum. "This growth demonstrates the continued opportunity available in our existing markets, and when combined with our new division in North Carolina, Carolina State Bank, we are well positioned to take advantage of these prospects."

"The first quarter of 2019 was essential in setting the groundwork for our success this year, and significant focus went into the successful completion of a private placement common stock offering where the Company received aggregate gross proceeds of $23.4 million in additional capital. This capital is crucial in carrying out the Company's vision and will support continued meaningful growth and key strategic initiatives."

About Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. is a single-bank holding company headquartered in Luray, VA. Chartered in 1893 as the Page Valley Bank of Virginia, today Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. has additional branches in Charlottesville, Drakes Branch, Harrisonburg, Martinsville, McGaheysville, Shenandoah, Stuart, and also does business as Carolina State Bank in Greensboro, N.C. Additionally, the Bank has mortgage operations in Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, and Florida. Celebrating 126 years as a locally owned, independent community bank, Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services. Visit www.mybrb.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal securities laws, which may involve significant risks and uncertainties. These statements address issues that involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management, and actual results could differ materially from the results contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates, general economic conditions and legislative and regulatory policies. Readers should consider these risks and uncertainties in evaluating forward-looking statements and should not place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update these statements following the date of this news release.

BLUE RIDGE BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS















(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



March 31,



March 31, ASSETS

2019



2018











Cash and due from banks $ 16,518,062

$ 12,460,192











Federal funds sold

3,239,000



208,000











Investment securities

58,070,040



59,629,378











Loans held for sale

35,610,217



11,463,612











Loans held for investment

431,087,054



341,900,140 Allowance for loan losses

(3,744,177)



(2,950,481)











Net Loans Held for Investment

427,342,877



338,949,659











Bank premises and equipment, net

3,383,427



2,326,437 Bank owned life insurance

9,110,310



7,703,178 Goodwill

3,306,664



2,094,164 Other assets

18,220,352



7,521,533











Total Assets $ 574,800,949

$ 442,356,153











LIABILITIES





















Deposits $ 424,522,762

$ 357,685,651 Other borrowed funds

67,800,000



34,490,046 Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs

9,775,024



9,741,141 Other liabilities

10,036,153



3,311,952











Total liabilities

512,133,939



405,228,790











STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Common stock and surplus

38,899,071



16,499,700 Retained earnings

23,899,933



21,034,213 Accumulated other comprehensive income

(353,147)



(618,442) Total Stockholders' Equity

62,445,857



36,915,471











Noncontrolling interest

221,153



211,892











Total Equity

62,667,010



37,127,363











Total Liabilities and Equity $ 574,800,949

$ 442,356,153

BLUE RIDGE BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS















(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



Three Months



Three Months



Ended



Ended



March 31, 2019



March 31, 2018











Interest Income $ 6,671,064

$ 4,998,969 Interest Expense

1,822,498



1,046,600











Net Interest Income

4,848,566



3,952,369











Provision For Loan Losses

295,000



185,000











Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses

4,553,566



3,767,369











Other Income

3,899,471



1,874,266 Other Expenses

6,849,540



4,151,271 Income Before Income Taxes

1,603,497



1,490,364











Income Tax Expense

321,827



301,818











Net Income

1,281,670



1,188,546 Net Income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(13,108)



(12,288) Net Income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. $ 1,268,562

$ 1,176,258











Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1,268,562

$ 1,176,258











Earnings per Share $ 0.38

$ 0.43











Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

3,307,400



2,764,535

SOURCE Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.mybrb.com

