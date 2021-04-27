Blue Rock Avenue One Teams Up With Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware to Give Wealth of Opportunity to Adolescents in Need

WILMINGTON, Del., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Rock Avenue One, a Delaware retirement and wealth advisory firm, proudly gives back to the community. One way the firm gives back is through their sponsorship of Stanley's Tavern Golf Classic, which tees off on May 17, 2021 at the Wilmington Country Club to raise money for Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware.

Started in 1988, the Stanley's Tavern Golf Classic has raised $1.7 million, including $60,000 raised in donations last year for Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware.

Picture from the 2019 Golf Outing with our sponsorship banner front and center.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware helps provide affordable before, after, and out of school programs for young children and teens across the state.

Each year, this golf event raises thousands of dollars for Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware so they can have equipment for activities and learning materials for those in need.

One of the main highlights of the Classic is The Kevin Brady Scholarship Fund, which raises money for Summer Fun Club and gives hundreds of kids a safe, enjoyable community for the summer. Blue Rock Avenue One's partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs helps support educational services to youth in danger of failing.

"Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware is thankful for our relationship with Blue Rock Avenue One. They provide important counsel to us on our retirement benefits and have been long-time sponsors of our special events, including the Stanley's Tavern Golf Classic," says John Wellons, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware. "Members of their team have served as judges for our annual Youth of the Year competition and faithfully support our programs for youth. Blue Rock Avenue One believes in the power of our mission and stands with us to support Delaware's youth."

Blue Rock Avenue One is a vital advocate for Boys & Girls Clubs; not only has the firm sponsored this golf outing the past several years, but the firm has also donated funds to help get new gym bleachers and new gym floors.

"In 2017, Blue Rock was looking to make a long term financial commitment to support a local group," says Matt MacNeal, Co-Founder of Blue Rock Avenue One. "We all agreed that helping an organization whose mission was to support local youth was important to us. We contacted Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware and the rest is history. Their mission and programs truly mirror our value and commitment to helping the youth in our community. We are honored to be able to support the organization, the people who work there, and the children they support."

For every $1 invested in Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware, there is a $13.91 return to the state. This money then gets turned around to help with programs such as Youth of the Year. Youth of the Year has been Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware's signature recognition program, celebrating the extraordinary achievements of Club members. Each year, one exceptional young person is chosen from one of 42 Boys & Girls Clubs locations. The 2020 recipient was Tyanna Tribbett and her acceptance speech can be viewed here.

Any parties interested in donating can submit checks payable to Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware, mark Attn: Stanley's Tavern Golf Classic, and mail to 669 S. Union St., Wilmington, DE 19805.

