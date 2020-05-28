Blue Shield of California Provides Additional $300,000 in Grants to Community Groups Supporting Youth Mental Health

The grants are part of Blue Shield's ongoing BlueSky initiative, a multi-year effort to enhance awareness, advocacy and access to mental health support for middle and high school students in California. The initiative was launched last fall and provides behavioral health counseling services for students in Alameda and San Diego counties.

"Building on the success of our BlueSky program, we are adding additional support to reach youth who are unable to participate in school-based mental health services due to COVID-19," said Kimberley Goode, senior vice president of External Affairs for Blue Shield. "We want to support as many nonprofit groups as we can to help them use innovative ways to increase youth resilience. This funding will help these organizations provide programming for more teens who are struggling with everyday stressors."

The $300,000 will be divided into 18 different grants – nine each in Alameda and San Diego counties. These organizations were chosen because of their range of health interventions that include arts, sports, advocacy, music, leadership, multi-lingual/cultural, sexual and gender identity, and mental health tele-counseling. (See below for a list of all the grantees)

ALAMEDA COUNTY

La Clinica de la Raza, Inc.

East Bay Asian Youth Center (EBAYC)

Youth Uprising

ROOTS Community Health Clinic – Dream Youth Clinic

Asian Youth Promoting Advocacy and Leadership (AYPAL)

Beats Rhymes and Life, Inc

Refugee and Immigrant Transitions

Oakland LGBTQ Community Center – Youth Development Program

Bridges from School to Work

SAN DIEGO COUNTY

Harmonium

Union of Pan Asian Communities

The San Diego LGBT Community Center

North County Lifeline

Casa Familiar

A Reason to Survive (ARTS)

The Aja Project

MANA de San Diego

Blue Star Families

"We applaud Blue Shield of California for their generosity, especially in these uncertain times," said Rebecca Brown, Ph.D., senior director of Development and Data at Oakland-based Youth Uprising. "We are preparing to roll out provision of hot meals to those who we serve and are also continuously working to connect young people to peer counselors. This funding will go a long way towards making those program improvements happen."

"When the pandemic struck, we had to fully transform our operations in a few days' time to accommodate the influx of need in the community," said Cara Dessert, Esq, chief executive officer of the San Diego LGBT Community Center. "We immediately shifted individual therapy sessions so they could safely and effectively be done via Zoom and opened an emergency help phone line to ensure people could get resources and referrals. Because of Blue Shield's altruism, we will be able to continue with that good work and ultimately assist more people."

BlueSky is a multi-year commitment by Blue Shield to support mental health for middle- and high school students in California by providing additional clinicians in schools, training teachers on the signs of mental health issues, and empowering students with in-person and online mental health support resources.

Since last fall, the BlueSky initiative has provided more than 3,000 counseling sessions in 19 schools in Alameda and San Diego counties. In addition, students across the nation have shared nearly 60,000 stress-reducing tips and suggestions for their peers as part of The New State of Mind campaign that began in April in collaboration with DoSomething.org, the largest organization for young people and social change in the nation.

