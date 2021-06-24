Blue Sky eLearn Welcomes Scott A. West as Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Sky eLearn, the eLearning and virtual events company that has transformed the way organizations deliver educational content and certification, announced today the appointment of Scott A. West as its Chief Financial Officer. With over 30 years of executive financial accounting and business management experience serving various public and private equity-funded companies, Scott will oversee all aspects of Blue Sky eLearn's financial and administrative operations, including financial reporting, bank relationships, internal and industry analysis, investor relations, and M&A activity.

"We are thrilled that Scott has joined Blue Sky at such a crucial time in our growth," said Philip G. Forte, Chief Executive Officer at Blue Sky eLearn. "With his deep expertise in managing financial, technical, M&A, and international accounting teams, as well as an 11-year tenure at Ernst & Young working on a large number of IPO and M&A transactions, he is adding tremendous value and experience to our leadership team."

Prior to joining Blue Sky eLearn, most recently Scott was the Chief Financial Officer of Heritage Global, a publicly traded company, a position he had held since March of 2014. He also served as the Chief Accounting Officer at both Websense and Lytx. In addition to his impressive experience in various private and public companies, Mr. West holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Arizona State University.

"I'm excited to join the Blue Sky eLearn team," said Mr. West. "The company's commitment and dedication to both its employees and customers is impressive, and we have a great opportunity to continue to reshape the eLearning and virtual events space in our new, post-COVID world."

About Blue Sky eLearn

Since 2002, Blue Sky eLearn has been leading the charge in delivering state-of-the-art online learning to associations and their valued members. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company provides a full range of learning technologies, including a proprietary learning management system, Path LMS™; a comprehensive set of virtual event services; and an expert team of learning strategy and development professionals. Learn more here: https://www.blueskyelearn.com/resources/blog/.

Contact:

Robin Carter

VP of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Sky eLearn

Related Links

www.blueskyelearn.com

