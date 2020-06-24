Blue Sky Network Joins MetroConnect to Accelerate International Growth

SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Sky Network is pleased to announce it has been selected to take part in MetroConnect, the flagship international sales accelerator program run by the World Trade Center San Diego (WTC) that helps San Diego companies jumpstart and scale their global growth. San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and WTC San Diego made the announcement on June 19th.

This program will allow Blue Sky Network greater flexibility to execute on its global marketing strategy aimed at bringing awareness to the solutions and capabilities of the San Diego-based organization.

The HawkEye 5500 is a real-time vehicle tracking and telematics solution from Blue Sky Network.

"We're very thankful to be recognized by MetroConnect and its partners as one of the companies with the potential to accelerate our growth trajectory," said Tucker Morrison, CEO of Blue Sky Network. "These funds directly enhance targeted awareness marketing efforts for our new dual-mode, real-time tracker - the HawkEye 5500 - in Africa, Brazil and Indonesia, in Q3 2020," Morrison added.

"We applaud Blue Sky Network for taking the next step in going global," said Nikia Clarke, executive director of World Trade Center San Diego. "Amidst a global shutdown caused by COVID-19, ongoing trade negotiations with key trading partners, and rapid changes to global supply chains, it is more important now than ever to give local SMEs an edge in the global marketplace by equipping them with valuable resources."

The MetroConnect program is highly competitive, with just 15 San Diego companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including interest in new markets, interest in targeted metro markets, assessed impact of funds, current international traction and more.

Blue Sky Network joins a cohort of 14 other companies representing a unique cross-section of San Diego's industries, from genomics to manufacturing to craft brewing – each with plans to take San Diego innovation global.

The companies in this cohort will also have the opportunity to participate in the program's final competition, the MetroConnect Grand Prize PitchFest, which will grant an additional $25,000 to help one company further advance its international efforts.

MetroConnect is co-underwritten by JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Procopio, with additional support provided by American Airlines, British Airways, City of San Diego, Japan Airlines, Japan External Trade Organization, Mitsubishi Electric, Qualcomm, RSM, San Diego and Imperial SBDC Network, SYSTRAN, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Taylor Guitars, United Kingdom Government Office, YCP Solidance and more.

About Blue Sky Network

Blue Sky Network is an industry-leading provider of mission-critical fleet management, tracking, business continuity, and operational analytics solutions serving private, commercial, and government customers worldwide.

Blue Sky Network deploys innovative satellite-based and terrestrial communication solutions that help aviation, marine, and land-mobile customers track and manage their high-value assets in real-time anywhere in the world; resulting in improved safety, security, operational efficiency, and profitability.

Founded in 2001, Blue Sky Network is headquartered in San Diego, California, with customers and dealers in more than 50 countries. In 2018, Blue Sky Network acquired Applied Satellite Engineering and maintains additional offices in Scottsdale, AZ, Chantilly, VA, and São Paulo, Brazil. For more information about Blue Sky Network products and services, visit www.blueskynetwork.com or call +1 858-551-3894.

About World Trade Center San Diego

World Trade Center San Diego operates as an affiliate of San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation. WTC San Diego works to further San Diego's global competitiveness by cultivating a pipeline of export-ready firms, attracting and retaining foreign investment and increasing San Diego's global profile abroad. Learn more at sandiegobusiness.org/wtcsd.

SOURCE Blue Sky Network

