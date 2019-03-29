Blue Sprig Pediatrics Announces Acquisition Of Tangible Difference Learning Center Assets

HOUSTON, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Sprig Pediatrics, Inc. ("BlueSprig") announces that it has acquired substantially all of the assets of Tangible Difference Learning Center ("TDLC"), a Houston based autism therapy provider with three clinics in Houston, Texas. TDLC is a clinic-based provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy services treating children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"This is a meaningful acquisition because it allows us to expand on our highest quality ABA services with the addition of speech therapy and occupational therapy services as well," said Keith Jones, President and CEO of BlueSprig. "As we continue to grow in Texas and beyond, we recognize that with growth comes responsibility. We believe we have a duty to advocate for all families impacted by autism, not just our clients. We will not stop investing, will not stop researching, and will not stop advocating until all children have access to the quality services they so desperately need and deserve."

BlueSprig's mission is to change the world for children with autism by providing the very best ABA services, investing in research to improve those services, and advocating for resources and vital funding for children on the spectrum.

"After a thorough search for the right acquisition partner, I knew my search was over the moment I started conversations with BlueSprig," said Michael Conteh, CEO of Tangible Difference Learning Center. "Their commitment to quality and compassion shines through in all that they do, and I know my employees and clients are in the very best hands with BlueSprig."

Jones added, "As the need for ABA therapy services continues to grow, BlueSprig will continue to invest in both de novo and acquisition growth in underserved regions to meet these growing needs."

About Blue Sprig Pediatrics, Inc.

BlueSprig, founded in 2017, is a clinic-based provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy services to children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). BlueSprig is committed to providing compassionate, individualized, and evidence-based behavior analysis treatment. Headquartered in Houston, TX, BlueSprig is the largest autism services provider in Texas with locations in Oregon, South Carolina, and Washington. For additional information about BlueSprig or to receive updates, visit www.bluesprigautism.com

About Tangible Difference Learning Center

Founded in 2005 by Dr. Michael Conteh, Tangible Difference Learning Center is a clinic based provider of ABA therapy, Speech Therapy, Occupational Therapy, and social skills. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, TDLC has 3 locations serving Katy, Sugar Land, and Northwest Houston.

