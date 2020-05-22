Blue Star Families and Sleep Number® Surprise Children of Active Duty Military Members

For the sixth consecutive year, Sleep Number has helped Blue Star Families with their mission to strengthen military families and to create vibrant communities of mutual support by helping military kids achieve better quality sleep. Blue Star Families also seeks to be a voice for, and frontline resource to, America's service members and their families, especially during this unprecedented time. Sleep Number has made a commitment to improve the lives of one million youth by 2025 through quality sleep.

On May 1, 100 lucky kids were selected by Blue Star Families and Sleep Number to receive the free kits. Those were delivered this week and include: a Sleep Number Kids™ pillow, a twin protection pad, a set of twin sheets, a ZZZ bear bundle, a Sesame Street military kid activity book and a lifetime subscription to the Caribu reading app. The package is valued at $650.

"The Blue Star Families 2019 Military Family Lifestyle Survey found that more than one third of military families aren't getting the sleep they need to function effectively," said Kathy Roth-Douquet, CEO of Blue Star Families. "While we know our sleep kits don't fix the unique challenges military kids face, we do know they bring comfort amidst chaos."

To learn more about Blue Star Families and all that they do for military families, please visit bluestarfam.org.

About Blue Star Families

Blue Star Families builds communities that support military families by connecting research and data to programs and solutions, including career development tools, local community events for families, and caregiver support. Since its inception in 2009, Blue Star Families has engaged tens of thousands of volunteers and serves more than 1.5 million military family members nationwide. With Blue Star Families, military families can find answers to their challenges anywhere they are. For more information, visit bluestarfam.org.

About Sleep Number

As a purpose driven company, Sleep Number's mission is to improve lives by individualizing sleep experiences. Our revolutionary Sleep Number 360® smart beds deliver proven, quality sleep through effortless, adjustable comfort. Our integrated SleepIQ® operating system captures over 12 billion biometric data points every night and offers actionable insights to improve your overall sleep health and wellness.

To experience proven quality sleep, visit SleepNumber.com or one of over 610 Sleep Number® stores. More information is available on our newsroom and investor relations site.

