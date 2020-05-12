Blue Tarps Get a Revolutionary Upgrade with Patented Product

The WrapRoof™ licensing program allows qualified installers and insurance companies to provide the ultimate product and service to their customers, as well as the necessary time to determine the right course of action for each permanent replacement. Roof contractors in the program are provided training for patented installation methods and top-quality materials. Insurance companies that license with WrapRoof™ can save money, limit liability, and secure volume rates. Training and licensing are also available for their preferred vendors.

The WrapRoof™ system has a one-year warranty and it is the most effective and safer way to protect roofs damaged by hurricanes, tornadoes or any destructive force, so homes can be dry and ventilated before insurance adjusters file damage assessments and until roofing contractors can install new roofs.

WrapRoof™ material is made of recyclable low-density polyethylene film with fire retardant capabilities and UV polymers. The plastic is semi-transparent, and the system is fully vented to prevent mold growth. The material is installed without sandbags and without adding any holes into the roof system. It's easy to remove, fully recyclable and does not add any further damage to the existing roof system. It welds the film together to create a continuous impermeable membrane, which makes it possible for the roofing contractor to easily cut the membrane and heat-weld it back together for insurance inspections, without voiding the warranty.

If you are an insurance company or an experienced roofing contractor that would like to learn more about how the WrapRoof™ system can benefit your operations, please contact Larry Bond at [email protected]

About WrapRoof™

WrapRoof™ is the inventor of the most effective, and only U.S. -patented, shrink wrap roofing solution available. Its state-of-the-art product and service is available nationwide, for both residential and commercial properties. We provide our clients the highest quality of product and exceptional service - available for all types of roofs.

