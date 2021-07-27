Blue Tide Environmental Announces Redesign of Recycling Plant

PLANO, Texas, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Tide Environmental, LP ("Blue Tide" or the "Company"), formerly TopSail Energy L.P., an environmental company focused on building and developing a network of used motor oil ("UMO") recycling facilities across the U.S., today announced the redesign of its recycling plant in Baytown, Texas. Additionally, in an effort to underscore its commitment to responsible operations, the Company's new leadership team has successfully rebranded the business as Blue Tide Environmental.

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Blue Tide produces high-quality, low-sulfur marine fuels derived from reclaimed used motor oil. The Company's IMO 2020 compliant products offer environmentally-friendly blend components with a significantly reduced greenhouse gas footprint compared to virgin fossil fuels. Blue Tide is a portfolio company of Tailwater Capital LLC, a private equity firm based in Dallas.

Blue Tide is led by a team of industry veterans including Mark Bouldin as Chief Executive Officer, William Edwards as Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Lewis as Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing and Chad Aldrich as Senior Vice President, Special Projects. The team, with over a century of relevant experience, has been focused on the redesign of Blue Tide's 4,500 barrel per day, state-of-the-art recycling plant which is located on a 44-acre site on Cedar Bayou. The plant will produce environmentally responsible low-sulfur vacuum gas oil as its primary product, with additional storage, logistics and processing infrastructure planned on the adjacent undeveloped land owned by Blue Tide. The plant's location also has a barge dock that provides access to tanker markets along with easy access to rail/transload facilities. The redesign is scheduled to be completed in 2022.

"Today's announcement signifies an exciting new chapter in our Company's history and underscores our focus on creating environmentally-friendly solutions for the used motor oil industry," said Mr. Bouldin. "With an upgraded recycling plant and strong commitment to responsible operations, Blue Tide looks forward to meeting and exceeding the needs of our customers with the support of our partner Tailwater Capital."

"The Blue Tide Environmental team has taken significant steps forward to reshape the strategic direction of the business, and the Company's redesign and rebrand are a clear indication of Blue Tide's commitment to this transformation," said David Cecere, Partner at Tailwater Capital and Director at Blue Tide. "Tailwater has the utmost confidence in the new leadership team, and we look forward to seeing the upgraded plant come to fruition as Blue Tide excels in this new chapter."

About Blue Tide Environmental

Blue Tide Environmental is focused on building and developing a network of used motor oil recycling facilities across the U.S. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Blue Tide produces high-quality, high-lubricity, low-sulfur marine fuel derived from recycled used motor oil. The Company's products are IMO 2020 Compliant and offer environmentally-friendly blend components with a significantly reduced greenhouse gas footprint compared to virgin fossil fuel-derived products. Blue Tide is a member of NORA, a trade association of responsible recyclers that represents over 325+ leading companies in the liquid recycling industry and a portfolio company of Tailwater Capital LLC, a private equity firm based in Dallas. Please visit https://bluetideenv.com/ for more information.

About Tailwater Capital, LLC

Dallas-based Tailwater Capital is a growth-oriented energy private equity firm with a well-established track record of working constructively with proven management teams to deliver value-added solutions. Tailwater currently manages more than $3.7 billion in committed capital and the team has executed more than 100 energy transactions in the upstream and midstream sectors representing over $22 billion in transaction value. For more information, please visit www.tailwatercapital.com.

