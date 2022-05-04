Blue Water Assumes Management Top-Rated Maine Campground

"This is a wonderful opportunity for additional Blue Water presence in New England along with our KOA partnerships: Lebanon KOA Holiday on Salmon Falls River and Strafford / Lake Winnipesaukee South KOA Holiday," said Todd Burbage, Blue Water's CEO. "Wells Beach has amazing potential for waterfront adventures and an already established quality of service that we can't wait to take to the next level."

This top-rated campground – soon to be known as Sun Outdoors Wells Beach – is located in the heart of southern Maine.

Guests can choose from seasonal sites, 29 tent sites, and 169 various RV sites. Amenities include 18-hole mini golf, a swimming pool, two playgrounds, a recreational field, sand volleyball, a fitness center, a camp store for camping supplies, groceries, souvenirs, and more. Returning guests can also expect to continue to see the same friendly faces of the staff at the park.

"Blue Water was instantly drawn to this property due to it being an immaculate family camping resort with a 10/10/10 Good Sam rating – the highest rating of all parks in Wells," Burbage said. "The best feature is that guests can use the Wells Trolley System to get to Wells Beach and area attractions without even having to drive! These qualities, paired with the coastal New England charm and an immersive 18-hole mini golf course, made it the perfect addition to our growing portfolio."

Sun Outdoors Wells Beach is open from May 13 to October 13. Online booking is now available to help guests conveniently plan their next Wells Beach trip. To learn more and book reservations, visit www.sunoutdoors.com/maine/sun-outdoors-wells-beach.

About Blue Water:

Founded in 2002, Blue Water specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. Blue Water's integrated approach to marketing, revenue management, and operations has quickly established itself as a hospitality industry leader. With dozens of resort-area properties in East Coast states from Maine to Florida, and new additions out west in Texas, Montana, and Oregon, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC.com.

About Sun Outdoors:

Sun Outdoors is a leader in outdoor hospitality and is committed to its mission of offering guests exceptional and transformative outdoor experiences. With over 150 locations across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, Sun Outdoors offers guest several ways to stay: from RV sites to vacation rentals, from tent camping to glamping, whether they stay for a weekend, season, or longer. Visit www.sunoutdoors.com to learn more.

