BLUEBERRIES MEDICAL CORP. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com September 10th

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueberries Medical Corp. (CSE: BBM) (OTCQB: BBRRF) (FRA: 1OA), based in Latin America, focused on production of medicinal cannabis and cannabis-derived products, today announced that Camilo Villalba, Co-founder & Chief Executive Office, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 10th.

DATE: Thursday, September 10th

TIME: 3 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3fLBL3m

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

In June 2020 , Blueberries commenced sales of its proprietary cultivars and cosmetics. Blueberries has entered into multiple sales agreements to distribute its proprietary genetics to licensed producers. Production from contract growers will be processed at the Company's extraction facility under arrangements.

, Blueberries commenced sales of its proprietary cultivars and cosmetics. Blueberries has entered into multiple sales agreements to distribute its proprietary genetics to licensed producers. Production from contract growers will be processed at the Company's extraction facility under arrangements. The Company closed a non-brokered private placement offering of C$1,000,000 . The offering included a strategic investment of C$814,647 by Mr. Facundo Garreton . Consequently, on August 1, 2020 , Mr. Garreton was appointed as a director of the Company. With the funds the Company looks for a ramp up its sales in Q3 and Q4, 2020.

. The offering included a strategic investment of by Mr. . Consequently, on , Mr. Garreton was appointed as a director of the Company. With the funds the Company looks for a ramp up its sales in Q3 and Q4, 2020. Blueberries entered into a collaboration agreement with Medicamentos de Cannabis SAS ("Medcann"), to develop, and produce THC cannabis extracts for the international market.

With prudent cash management, Blueberries achieved meaningful progress on product development (formulations based on Full Spectrum) and expansion of refining capacity.

The execution of the contract and associate grower model allowed Blueberries' cultivation to expand by 130% to more than 322,000 sq. ft. (3 hectares) with additional potential expansion of the cultivated land to a total of 1 million sq. ft. (9.2 hectares), with the Cogua land being developed through an ultra-low cost outdoor cultivation model.

In July 2020 , Blueberries signed an agreement with Netshop Fulfillment SAS ("Netshop"). The agreement transfers the management of the Cannabella CBD cosmetics business to Netshop, allowing Blueberries to focus more on its core business, keeping a royalty and an exclusivity agreement to provide CBD oil for the manufacturing of the cosmetics.

About Blueberries Medical Corp.

Blueberries is a Latin American licensed producer of naturally grown premium quality cannabis with its primary operations ideally located in the Bogotá Savannah of central Colombia and operations currently being established in Argentina. The Company is led by a specialized team with proprietary expertise in agriculture, genetics, extraction, medicine, pharmacology and marketing, Blueberries is fully licensed for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of CBD and THC-based medical cannabis in Colombia. Blueberries' combination of leading scientific expertise, agricultural advantages and distribution arrangements has positioned the Company to become a leading international supplier of naturally grown, processed, and standardized medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.blueberriesmed.com. For more information, please contact:

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

