Bluebill Auction Defies Market, Nabs Over $2 Million For Massive Oilfield Equipment Package Using AuctionTime & Pre-AuctionTime

LINCOLN, Neb., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite adverse market conditions in the petroleum industry, Minnesota-based Bluebill Auctions, LLC had tremendous success last week selling a huge package of over 300 pieces of oilfield equipment. Bidders from 44 states participated in the May 20th sale on AuctionTime.com, which culminated in more than $2 million (gross auction proceeds) for the consignor, Blackduck Power Equipment.

"Working in cooperation with AuctionTime, we were able to achieve a net result for our customer that exceeded the guarantees offered by our competitors," said Bluebill National Sales Director Travis Headley. "Not only did Bluebill Auctions achieve a better net result for our customer, we were able to do so at a competitive price."

Bluebill Auctions leveraged the power of Pre-AuctionTime, Truck Paper, and Machinery Trader to sell numerous side dump trailers and other units at retail prior to the auction, maximizing the consignor's return. Bluebill also doubled the size of its Machinery Trader print ad the month preceding the sale to draw the largest possible bidding audience for its customer's assets.

"We were very happy with the ease of the platform tools that allowed us to inspect and process over 300 lots and successfully conduct a sale of assets in a difficult oil field equipment market during unprecedented market and economic conditions," Headley said. "Bluebill Auction's inspections process, marketing strategies, and asset appraisal, in conjunction with AuctionTime's web platform and marketing, is a winning combination."

May 20th Bluebill Auction Highlights

The package of oilfield equipment, trucks, and trailers sold on AuctionTime.com included the following:

2016 Dragon 193BBL Vacuum Tank Trailer

Sold Price: $29,250 (USD)

2014 Western Star 4900SB

Sold Price: $94,000 (USD)

2007 Kenworth W900

Sold Price: $36,250 (USD)

2007 Kenworth W900

Sold Price: $36,750 (USD)

Sold at Retail Through Pre-AuctionTime

2011 SmithCo Side Dump Semi Trailer

Sold Price: $32,000 (USD)

2012 SmithCo Side Dump Semi Trailer

Sold Price: $32,000 (USD)

2007 SIDUMP'R Side Dump Semi Trailer

Sold Price: $32,000 (USD)

2000 R-Way 4221 Bottom Dump Semi Trailer

Sold Price: $20,000 (USD)

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by OilfieldTrader, Machinery Trader, Truck Paper, and many other brands, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

About Bluebill Auctions, LLC

Bluebill Auctions, LLC of Hibbing, Minnesota has extensive experience in the liquidation of heavy equipment at fair market value. The firm aims to bring the customer's assets to market faster, more easily, and with better results. Bluebill's goal is to forge a relationship with the customer that will last a lifetime.

