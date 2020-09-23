BlueCat's DDI Adaptive Plugins and Applications help IT teams better leverage ServiceNow, Ansible, Microsoft, and more

BlueCat releases a series of Adaptive Plugin and Applications to help IT teams drive rapid change and accelerate innovation.

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueCat, the Adaptive DNS Company™, is empowering IT teams to accelerate their adoption of network automation solutions to more efficiently deliver services to the enterprise. Today the company unveiled a growing suite of Adaptive Plugins and Applications meant to help automate existing BlueCat capabilities along with adjacent customer technologies.

Adaptive Plugins and Applications come fully supported, offer seamless out-of-the-box configuration, and easy customization to help:

Deliver self-serve options to business users by integrating with ServiceNow for expedited IT requests or utilizing BlueCat Device Registration portal for securing third party devices.

by integrating with ServiceNow for expedited IT requests or utilizing BlueCat Device Registration portal for securing third party devices. Centralize DDI across hybrid cloud by providing visibility into AWS, Azure, GCP (coming soon), and Microsoft Active Directory.

by providing visibility into AWS, Azure, GCP (coming soon), and Microsoft Active Directory. Accelerate provisioning speed and agility with support for Ansible and OpenStack.

with support for Ansible and OpenStack. Increase the resilience of critical infrastructure by ensuring highly available access to the closest available application server with BlueCat Global Server Selector and flexibility to control manual or automated failover using BlueCat Adaptive Failover Package.

by ensuring highly available access to the closest available application server with BlueCat Global Server Selector and flexibility to control manual or automated failover using BlueCat Adaptive Failover Package. Optimize infrastructure to reduce manual errors by gleaning actionable insights from industry standard network reports using BlueCat DDI Reporting Package.

A recent poll of BlueCat's Network VIP community confirmed that training and development time are a significant barrier to deploying much-needed network automation solutions. "As the demand for immediate provisioning of complex workloads increases," says BlueCat Chief Strategy Officer Andrew Wertkin, "IT teams are under pressure to quickly deploy flexible and automatable self-service options for users. The human resources and automation skills gaps are a significant roadblock to this. Our growing list of Adaptive Plugins and Applications addresses the problem, by placing the power to meet the organizational need into the hands of our customers' IT staff."

The full list of Adaptive Plugins and Applications can be found here: https://bluecatnetworks.com/adaptive-dns/integrations/ .

About BlueCat

BlueCat is the Adaptive DNS™ company. The company's mission is to help the world's largest organizations thrive on network complexity, from the edge to the core. To do this, BlueCat re-imagined DNS. The result – Adaptive DNS™ – is a dynamic, open, secure, scalable, and automated resource that supports the most challenging digital transformation initiatives, like adoption of hybrid cloud and rapid application development. Learn more at www.bluecatnetworks.com .

